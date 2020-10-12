Stimulus Trumps All: The Week Ahead

Source

Q3 earrings season is finally here, and while it is not an extremely busy week, we do have some big names to talk about:

Tuesday: BlackRock (BLK), Delta (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C.PK), J&J (JNJ), and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

On Wednesday, we have United Airlines (UAL), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and several other notable names. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) also comes out with earnings along with several other mid to large cap companies. Not much going on with earnings on Friday, but let us look at the overall news flow ahead.

Key Economic Events

As far as important economic data, we have CPI (inflation) data coming out on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we will see PPI inflation figures along with quite a bit of Fed talk throughout the day. On Thursday, we get initial jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, oil inventories, followed by more Fed talk. Friday, we get very important retail sales data, coupled with some moderately important economic readings as well.

Stimulus Trumps All

We have some important economic reading coming out this week, yet nothing is quite as important for the market as a comprehensive stimulus package. Naturally, the bigger the better. Well, unfortunately, it may not happen before the election. Despite President Trump and the Republicans raising the proposed amount to $1.8 trillion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the move as "taking one step forward and two steps back," implying that there are a lot of differences not only concerning the size of the package but on how it should be disbursed as well.

The Democrats could get the "Blue Wave" in case of a VP Biden win, which would then give them essentially complete control of the House, the Senate, and the White House. In this case, they could pass just about any bill they want, no matter how large. On the other hand if President Trump wins, there will likely be an adequate stimulus package passed after the election as well, just not as large in my view.

Either way, the market should get the fiscal stimulus it needs, but if it takes too long, a lot of people and the economy could suffer in Q4 while the two sides finally come to an agreement.

Why Bank Earnings Are So Important

Let's talk about bank earnings for a minute and why I think they are so important. While it may not be as forward looking as some other sectors, banking is extremely important as it often sets the tone for the earnings season in general. I'm banking on a relatively strong quarter from most financial institutions, which should set a relatively positive tone going into the rest of Q3 earnings season. The reason I'm "banking" on Q3 to be stronger than expected is because there was ample stimulus throughout the quarter, the economy had a strong rebound due to re-openings and other factors, and many companies could beat EPS estimates in my view.

What's Going on in Markets Today

Let's see what the futures are doing

S&P 500/SPX (SP500) futures

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

We can see a very constructive looking reverse head and shoulders pattern developing in SPX futures. Moreover, we've crossed some key levels, like 3,300, 3,400, and 3,420. Now, we are nearing in on 3,500, after which there is not really any technical resistance until we reach and likely surpass prior all-time highs.

Despite all the uncertainty, the upcoming election, etc., the market just seems to want to go higher from here, and in my experience you don't want to fight the trend. We had a textbook 10%-11% technical correction in SPX when the market was substantially overbought in early September. Perhaps that was enough for now, as the market is no longer technically overbought.

SPX

We can see the reverse head and shoulders pattern here as well, and the RSI is nowhere near 70-80 anymore. Still, I would be vigilant of some key support levels, starting with 3,420-3,400, then 3,300, and then critical support/stop out 3,200.

Nasdaq futures

We see a similar bullish pattern developing in the Nasdaq futures. The price has gone over some key resistance levels, 11,600 and 11,800. Thus, unless we see a negative reversal in upcoming sessions the Nasdaq (futures) could continue to melt up toward 12,000 and beyond. To the downside, I'm watching 11,800 as initial support and then at 11,600 as critical support/possible stop-out point.

Gold futures

Gold futures are above key support at $1,920, but we really want to see gold get above $1,950-$1,960. This will likely open the gateway to $2,000 and higher prices going forward. To the downside, we're watching $1,920 for initial support, then $1,880. If $1,880 breaks down (unlikely in my view) gold could potentially retest $1,850 or go even lower perhaps.

Silver futures

Silver is looking increasingly bullish as at is around critical resistance, $25-$25.50. Once we break above this level, there's not much resistance until the $28-$30 level. Key support is around $24.50, then $23 from here.

Bitcoin

Source: Binance.com

Bitcoin has made quite a bit of progress in recent days. In fact it appears to have cleared the extremely important $11,000-$11,200 resistance level. It remains crucial for BTC to stay above $11,000 and preferably $11,200. A consolidation here would be healthy, and we could see BTC make a run at $12K if the current support level holds up. To the downside, if BTC breaks below $11,000 support we will likely see a drop back down to $10,500, and possibly as low as $10K again.

The Bottom Line

Markets will have a lot of information to digest in upcoming sessions. Technically, the picture appears quite constructive in many markets, yet stocks and other assets could get derailed by worse than expected earnings, negative news on the stimulus front, as well as by other detrimental fundamental factors.

Nevertheless, the trend is still higher for now, and until markets begin to make negative looking reversals I believe the best thing to do right now is to keep your assets diversified amongst high quality gold, silver, miners/GSMs, Bitcoin/blockchain enterprises, as well as some traditional stocks. Segments we like besides GSMs include select renewable energy names, lithium miners, big tech leaders, certain financials as well as other holdings.

Oh yes, I almost forgot, good to have some dry powder on hand at a time like this, and don't forget to hedge when necessary.

