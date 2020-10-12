Headwinds Ahead Of Cintas

The COVID-19 pandemic led to increased sales of healthcare and hygiene-related products for Cintas Corporation (CTAS). The volume growth, particularly for new programs, was aided by the opportunities to cross-sell products and services from its different business units. In Q1, its operating margin saw a significant margin expansion due to tighter expense budget and cost control. As a result, the stock price returns outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the past year.

However, many of its customers may continue to lowball operating activities following the uncertainty over the recovery. The company will likely increase the expense on marketing and sales, which will reduce the margin in the coming quarters. Its debt-to-equity is higher than some of its competitors - a warning signal in the current environment. I think the stock price has a slight negative bias in the short-term, although I also expect the outlook to improve once the economy improves.

Some Opportunities And Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic brought both an opportunity and a challenge for Cintas Group. It has added new services and products through a combination of the supply chain, distribution network, and sales force. Since the pandemic started, it has observed remarkable demand improvement in healthcare-related products like hand sanitizer and stand dispenser service, isolation gowns, and sanitizing spray service. Investors may note that CTAS's products encompass various components, including fire service, first aid service, direct sales business, and rental. By Q1 2021, healthcare accounted for 70% of its revenues. Uniform direct sale is a crucial business for the company. Its business model is such that it provides significant opportunities to cross-sell products and services from its different business units.

Deconstructing the opportunities in the scrub rental market, we see that the isolation gowns are typically worn over the top of the scrub, and therefore, it makes for a combination of sales. Typically, healthcare workers avoid wearing the same scrubs at home and prefer to outsource managing those programs, thus increasing sales volume per user. So, the company's management is optimistic about a more-than 10% revenue growth from this service.

Note that CTAS provides corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. With ~60% of its new business from new programmers, the company maintained its product mix over the past six months or so, although it did tinker with the mix as the virus attack struck. Primarily, it is focusing on hygiene-related products. However, I do see headwinds ahead. Many of its customers are operating at a sub-optimal level after the pandemic because of the virus's impact on health and the economy. Especially the small customers are going through various restrictions. The management believes that a vaccine cure would boost its business immensely. However, I doubt whether the management's expectations of resuming the traditional business format are practicable, and with competition from various platforms, it may lose business if it does not adjust to the new reality quickly.

The Q1 Margin Jump May Not Last

CTAS's overall gross profit margin inflated by 360 basis points in Q1 2021 compared to a quarter earlier. Its EBITDA margin expanded even more sharply (by 880 basis points) during this period. The company lacked clarity over the growth, and there was sufficient uncertainty at the start of the quarter. So, it exercised wage rate freeze and tight control on discretionary spending. However, revenues increased and exceeded its expectations, thereby leading to improved profitability during the quarter.

In the future, it may add to the workforce, particularly in the sales function, and increase production. It can also increase its advertising spend, which can increase its costs. Higher advertising and marketing would be necessary when the company plans to consolidate its brands as businesses grow. In the current environment, the company would keep a tab on costs and focus on margin.

The Q2 Guidance

In Q2 2021, CTAS's management expects revenues to decrease marginally (0.5% down) to $1.73 billion (at the guidance mid-point) compared to Q1. Operating margin as a percent of revenue can contract to 17.5%-19% range compared to 20% in Q1. It also expects EPS to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.20, which would be a 27% decline compared to Q1. The increase in sales volume for the personal protective equipment in Q1 may not repeat in Q2, and the company expects the safety business to rely more on maintenance activities. However, the fire business, which already saw sales declining in the past couple of quarters, can shift gear and improve. The most challenging part of the business relates to the direct sales business, which was down significantly in Q1. In Q2, however, the company expects it to turn over and grow.

Analyzing The Q1 Performance

In Q1 2021, revenues in the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment decreased by 4.1% compared to a year ago. The segment gross margin, however, expanded by 150 basis points. Lower energy expenses, additional workday, and lower production and service expenses as a percent of revenue led to a higher operating margin.

Organic revenue in the company's First Aid and Safety Services segment increased by 17% year-over-year in Q1. Despite that, the segment gross margin fell by 900 basis points because of the relatively higher cost of goods in selling personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.

Industry Drivers Have Not Stabilized

Source

In September, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went down to 55.4 compared to 56 in August, which indicates a contraction in new orders, production, and supplier deliveries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment declined to 7.9% in September. For the past couple of months, the unemployment rate has climbed down. The new privately-owned housing units did not change much (0.9% fall) in August 2020 compared to the previous month. The indicators are mixed, and I think they culminate in an uncertain outlook for the company in the short-term.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Cintas pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share, which amounts to a 0.75% forward dividend yield. In FY2020, it increased its annual dividend by 24.4% compared to a year ago. In comparison, MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) pays a yearly dividend of $1.72, which amounts to a forward dividend yield of 1.21%.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In Q1 2021, Cintas's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $312 million, which was 13% higher than a year ago. Although revenues declined, working capital improvement led to the rise in CFO in the past year. Free cash flow (or FCF), too, went up by 33% in the past year.

CTAS had a net debt of $2.1 billion as of August 31. In comparison, Brady Corporation (BRC) has no debt. You can read more about BRC here. Its other competitors (MSA and DOV) have an average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70x. Between 2022 and 2023, Cintas has $1.25 billion of debt repayment. So, with ~$1.0 billion of liquidity and a positive FCF, it does not have short-term financial risks. However, given the demand disruption and the continued economic slowdown, the balance sheet's strength can get tested in the medium-term.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the U.S. unemployment rate, U.S. GDP, Industrial Production Index, and CTAS's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next three years.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to remain unchanged in the next two years. The EBITDA growth rate can fall in 2023.

I have calculated the EV using CTAS's forward EV/EBITDA multiple and its past average multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (23.1x) is higher (10% downside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (21% downside). The Wall Street analysts have relatively higher returns expectations (3.5% downside) from the stock.

CTAS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to increase more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (MSA, BRC, and DOV) average of 15.4x. I have used estimates from Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On CTAS?

Cintas had a shot in the arms in recent times as sales volume surged following increased demand for healthcare and hygiene-related products. COVID-19 brought in a rise in requirement for sanitizer and stand dispenser service, isolation gowns, and sanitizing spray service products. During Q1, it saw many new customers added to its programs. On top of that, the operating margin benefited significantly due to tighter expense budget and cost control.

However, the uncertainty over the recovery in the economy will slow down sales in the short-term. Many of its customers have shrunk their normal operations, which will lead to lower business from its traditional customer base. To maintain market share, it needs to increase marketing and sales expense, which will likely squeeze its margin in the coming quarters. Although it has robust liquidity and positive free cash flow, given high leverage, it might want to lower its financial risks in the medium-term by repaying or refinancing debt. I think the stock can decline moderately in the short-term, but it can bounce back in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.