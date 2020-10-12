At current valuations, shares appear to have priced in much of the upside.

Following a review of Lamb Weston's (LW) latest results and management's commentary on the Q1 '21 call, I am increasingly more sanguine on pricing dynamics heading into the upcoming year. But challenges remain, with volume headwinds and slack capacity in the industry likely driving flattish pricing trends (rather than negative). Yet, shares already trade at a lofty valuation of over 30x EPS, and I think investors would be better served watching from the sidelines at this point, especially with the recovery timing still uncertain.

A Positive Earnings Surprise

Shares modestly outperformed following a positive Q1 '21 earnings report that beat consensus expectations on the back of lower-than-expected COVID-19 related costs, resiliency in Q2 shipments, a more favorable price/mix, along with limited operating deleverage despite the 12% Y/Y sales decline.

All in all, gross margins were stronger than expected, with EBITDA margins also significantly higher than consensus at 23.2% for the quarter (-40bps Y/Y). Below the line, EPS also benefited from mark to market gains, though the $0.61 result was down 23% Y/Y.

Foodservice Segment Leads the Better-Than-Expected Outcome

The key tailwind behind the strong results was a sequential improvement in US foodservice demand trends to c. 80% of prior-year levels. On the other hand, large quick-service chains (QSR), as reflected within LW's Global segment, have also been fairly resilient through COVID-19, likely taking share from smaller players. With volumes now at c. 95% of prior-year levels, the QSR outlook is encouraging.

LW's foodservice segment posted segment margins of 36.2%, above consensus estimates despite segmental results including c. $4 million of COVID-19 related costs. Pricing was a key contributor within foodservice at +6% Y/Y, reversing the prior quarter's -2% Y/Y result despite mix headwinds.

Interestingly, LW's earnings release put the positive Foodservice pricing trends down to "the carryover benefit of pricing actions implemented during fiscal 2020." Considering the magnitude of the price increase this quarter, it appears that LW is now on course to go through with the planned price increase announced in early 2020.

COVID-19 Related Costs Weigh on Margins

The FQ1 results included c. $21 million of COVID-19 related costs, which remains elevated but is significantly down from the c. $74 million incurred in the prior quarter. Of this, c. $16 million was included in COGS, $4 million in SG&A, and the remainder in equity earnings.

Encouragingly, only c. $6 million was classified as "non-utilization related costs" (down from the $22 million incurred last quarter), with c. $3 million from a write-down for unusable raw materials. Meanwhile, "utilization-related production costs" related to labor inefficiencies and sanitization costs, among others, also fell to approximately $10 million (down from the $25 million incurred last quarter).

These costs remain unpredictable but could be on a downward trend should employee safety and demand trends improve going forward.

Nonetheless, strong operational execution and cost discipline offset much of the COVID-19 headwinds, driving gross margins closer toward the prior year's levels. Considering this comes despite double-digit top-line declines in the quarter, I think management deserves much credit. Expect further margin expansion should COVID-19 headwinds fade - excluding COVID-19 costs, underlying EBITDA margin would have expanded c. 200 bps Y/Y.

Cautious Guidance

The tone on the outlook was guarded despite the strong FQ1 performance, as full-service restaurant demand trends appeared to have plateaued through September. Additionally, the colder months ahead in the US and Europe could prove to be a meaningful headwind as outdoor dining options are likely to be more limited, with comps also challenging following the range of limited-time offerings last year.

Overseas markets such as China and Australia are also trending well, now approaching year-ago levels. However, Asia and Latin America have been more challenging, with a more uneven demand recovery thus far.

LW is allocating $180 million in capital expenditures for the year (up from the $140 million previously targeted), as management rolls out more projects to boost productivity and better optimize operations, along with a planned capacity buildup.

Pricing Trends Remain the Key Debate

LW has largely secured renewals for its domestic large chain restaurant contracts, and thus far, has successfully maintained stable pricing in line with prior expectations. With low crop yields likely in the US due to weather, the risk of oversupply appears to be limited into next year as well, which should mean a better pricing outlook near term.

On the other hand, pricing risk from the demand side appears to be elevated, as key markets such as smaller restaurants and sports arenas have been significantly affected by the pandemic. US customer demand could also soften during the winter months, and therefore, increased competitive activity in the more value-oriented product segments is a material risk should demand fail to rebound as expected.

Easier Upside Already Accounted for in the Valuation

Admittedly, FQ1 results were strong, and the near-term earnings appear resilient, but pricing concerns remain, and should any cold-weather-related demand weakness materialize, we could see disappointments across the top and bottom lines near term. Additionally, headwinds remain, including incremental processing costs and COVID-19 related costs, which could weigh on margins. At current valuations of c. 30x earnings, shares are not cheap, and much of the "easier" upside has likely already been baked into shares.

