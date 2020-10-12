Introduction

I have made up my mind with MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF). Through popular demand from readers, I have decided to write down my thesis on this big play into psychedelics. Recent corporate initiatives and events may help us unlock big returns for this company.

I have already written up on the macrotrends that will be a tailwind for the psychedelic space in my previous article here. In this article, I will focus solely on MindMed and how recent events could make them a major player in this the psychedelic industry.

MindMed is a biotechnology company focused on clinical development of psychedelic drugs. Through research into Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and Psilocybin, they are looking at tackling ADHD, anxiety and addiction. They currently have 3 ongoing clinical trials either entering or finishing Phase 2a trials. We believe MindMed is at a critical point in time as it has two major upcoming catalysts that will significantly impact their share price.

Catalyst 1: Critical Clinical Trial Results

This is a critical point in time for MindMed since three major ongoing trials are in Phase 2. For those unfamiliar with Phase 2 of clinical development, this is the riskiest step. The main purpose of this phase is to test for efficacy and side effects. The average probability of Phase 2 success is 31%. The unfortunate part is that trials targeting neurology and psychiatry are both well below the average success rates.

Having said that, there has been some positive anecdotal evidence that points to success in two of these ongoing trials.

LSD Assisted Therapy & LSD Microdosing

In these two clinical trials, they are using LSD to tackle neurological issues. Through the recreational hallucinogenic effects of LSD, we know that it provides a short-term release from anxiety. However, the big question that both of these trials are trying to tackle is whether they can be administered in a way to provide long-term benefits to reduce anxiety and to improve focus while controlling for safety.

The first clinical trial is to provide LSD under the supervision of a therapist to help guide someone through a trip to tackle anxiety. There has already been some positive anecdotal evidence of psychedelic assisted therapy sessions providing benefits to patients. Psilocybin induced Assisted Therapy was recently done in Canada. A webinar provided by Therapsil documents the journey of 4 people granted special access psilocybin for end of life care by Health Canada. The four patients, under a controlled environment with the supervision of a trusted caregiver and doctor, went on a psychedelic experience to tackle anxiety as they prepare for death. A few weeks after their first trips, the recipients of the drug spoke positively to the treatment received. This can translate well for LSD as well. The Third Wave, a Public Benefit Corporation that advances research and activism in psychedelic wellness, compared LSD to psilocybin. In many ways, LSD could be a better provider of the psychedelic trip compared to psilocybin. Compared to psilocybin, LSD trips were found to:

Be more likely to be positive.

More functional and grounded in reality.

Controllable through set and setting to increase chances of a good trip.

Given the positive anecdotal evidence from the experiences from Therapsil and the fact that LSD provides a more positive trip than psilocybin, this provides me more confidence in a successful trial.

The second clinical trial is through micro-dosing LSD to tackle ADHD. Through consistent regular small dosages of 10-25ug LSD, the study aims to prove that this method can assist with increased focus, creativity and mood. A BBC News segment focused on a small community in the United Kingdom that have micro-dosed LSD and how they have found benefits to their everyday life. Some anecdotal benefits and important notes from that segment are as follows:

Improved mood including managing depression and anxiety.

Less side effects than current drugs used to handle depression and anxiety.

Sleeping habits improved.

Increased focus and concentration.

The last point in particular in which micro-dosers spoke to how it assisted with them to doing ordinary tasks such as cleaning, socializing and doing their regular day job are all points that provide me more confidence in a successful trial targeting ADHD.

Major Investors

Along with their promising trials, they also have very key investors and board members that would assist with managing the company in the right direction. Last year, MindMed raised $6 million from Kevin O'Leary (Mr. Wonderful of Shark Tank) and Bruce Linton (Former CEO of Canopy Growth (CGC)). Currently, Bruce Linton sits on the board of MindMed. With Bruce's experience in navigating regulatory hurdles and his entrepreneurial mindset/growth oriented attitude that was demonstrated during his time at Canopy Growth, MindMed could leverage all of this to achieve success.

Catalyst 2: Up-listing onto the NASDAQ

Following the success of the COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) IPO, MindMed filed to up-list to become the second NASDAQ listed pure play into the psychedelic industry. This is a major deal for a small company as being listed on NASDAQ allows the company's shares to be available to a larger population of investors. Companies on smaller exchanges are sometimes not available on certain trading platforms and some investment firms have strict rules as to what exchanges they can purchase investments from.

This is where MindMed could leverage Bruce Linton's past success with Canopy which also did an up-listing albeit to the NYSE. Canopy up-listed on May 24, 2018, and looking at the chart below, we can see that this served as a catalyst for the stock price as it was exposed to new investors for purchase. While statistically there is a very low probability of acceptance as only 0.0052% of public companies successfully up-list from a smaller exchange, we believe MindMed will be one of the few successes.

Looking at the requirements that NASDAQ reviews for an up-listing, it seems that MindMed meets all of these criteria except for one, the share price.

NASDAQ up-listing Requirement MindMed Current State Shareholders Equity of at least $2 million Met - $27.7 million (Unaudited June 30, 2020 per Q2 filing) At least 100,000 shares of public float Met - 199.25 million per Yahoo Finance A minimum of 300+ shareholders Met - 22,500 per corporate presentation Total assets of $4 million Met - $29.8 million (Unaudited June 30, 2020 per Q2 filing) At least two market makers Met - NEO has 6 market makers $3 minimum bid price of the company stock Not Met Public float market value of $1 million Met - 199.25 million x $0.88 CAD Ending share price - October 9th 2020

The only criteria that is not met is the minimum share price of $3. The company last traded at US$0.88. It is likely the company will need to do a reverse split to accomplish this.

Recently, the company had a $25 million bought deal public offering 23.81M shares. While a bought deal offering does dilute shares in the short term, thus lowering share price, it can be viewed bullish long term for the following reasons:

The bought deal will help finance their ongoing clinical trials and also assist with working capital.

It increases their share count, so that if the share price continues to rise, it is easier to reverse split to meet NASDAQ up-listing requirements.

Their underwriter Canaccord Genuity has confidence in the appetite for MindMed stock that they provided the money upfront for the offering.

Critical Risk for Investors

As with all investment ideas, there are risks to the thesis. The bear case against investing in this company are as follows:

The Phase 2 trials could fail. Thus, set the company back as their other trials are all in Phase 1 which is testing for safety of the trials.

NASDAQ could deny their up-listing - The probability of an up-listing is still very low based on the average number of up-listed companies.

MindMed average trading volume is low at 1.6M shares per day. The bid/ask spread could be large, thus you may not be able to sell at a desired price.

The company has no revenues and thus clinical trials will need to be funded through future offerings and/or debt issuance which may negatively impact share price.

Psychedelics such as LSD, MDMA, and DMT are still illegal under the control substances act. Even if the FDA approves the usage, doctors may be hesitant to prescribe them as treatment.

Conclusion

Since the banning of drugs back in the 70s, never would I have imagined that there would be a day that these same drugs could provide positive health benefits. MindMed is definitely pushing boundaries with the clinical trials they are running. With major catalysts of their LSD trial results and the potential for a NASDAQ up-listing, the company's shares could be poised for gains in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMEDF, CMPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

