Restrictions on drilling in federal lands are unlikely to hurt Archrock much while increased fees and restrictions on flaring could help it significantly.

For some firms such as Archrock, however, the longer-term impact on cash flows would be less significant or potentially even positive.

Note the first macro part of this article is essentially a repeat of "How A Federal Drilling Permit Ban Could Impact The Williams Companies And MPLX LP" if you've already read that article you can safely skip it to the part below the Archrock header.

Given the Biden - Harris tickets previous statements regarding fracking and the fossil fuel industry combined with current poll numbers that indicate they have a solid lead, it seems prudent to consider what impacts their win might have on our energy investments.

In doing so however we need to keep in mind that stock prices and underlying cash flows are not necessarily always well correlated, with a significant dichotomy between the two being a potential opportunity. At Cash Flow Kingdom, we attempt to take advantage of such dichotomies, particularly when current investor sentiment differs from the expected longer-term underlying cash flows.

For instance, despite these previous statements to the contrary, I take Biden's current statement that there will be no ban on fracking at face value. This is because a complete ban on fracking would almost certainly become a political disaster for the Democratic Party. Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other Midwestern Rust Belt swing states in the Marcellus and Utica regions would almost assuredly turn "Republican Red" in response. An outright fracking ban could thus single handedly deliver to the Republicans both houses in the next midterm election and eliminate any chance of a second term in the White House for Biden or Harris.

Source: The New York Times, Upfront

Nevertheless, lip service is likely to be paid to such an idea to appease those on the left side of the party, and maybe even some sort of tax might be proposed or imposed. This could drive investor sentiment toward the energy sector even more negative than it already is. However, an outright ban, or even a tax substantial enough to prevent significant fracking, is a non-starter. The Democratic Party is not that dumb.

Likewise, retracting existing permits and stopping existing drilling on federal lands is a no-go. This would not only produce the same unacceptable political effect for the Democrats, it also would cost the federal government tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars under the Takings Clause of the Constitution.

“Amendment V: No person shall …nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

Once again, maybe some threat of this occurring might affect stock prices for a time, but such action would quickly be held up in court. With prior Takings Clause precedent already having been successfully applied to mineral rights, such actions are going nowhere. All talk, no action, isn’t that one of the definitions of a political promise?

An action that I view as more likely to actually occur, however, is a ban on issuing new drilling permits on federal lands. The Biden website continues to call for "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters" and he repeatedly states, "I said I would not do any new leases on federal lands."

This is a political promise that's initially easy to keep. During the first term of a Biden Presidency there would be little impact on actual energy production thanks to the slow run-off of existing wells and a much greater number of permits having already been approved (the time it took to process federal mineral development permits was cut in half the year Trump first took office). A refusal to issue new permits under a Biden Presidency would thus take a few years to have any practical effect on production. However, eventually there would be significantly less energy production in the west since most federal land is in the west. Thus, the western Niobrara, western DJ, northern Delaware, and San Juan basins are some of the most notable basins likely to be reduced production.

Source: US Energy Information Administration and Wikipedia

There's long-term political risk however, particularly in the Pacific Northwest. Much of this region's current natural gas comes from federal lands in the western Niobrara Basin. This gas is delivered through MPLX LP (MPLX) and Williams (WMB) owned pipelines. Should these gas supplies decline, prices to ship the other main source of gas for this region, western Canadian-sourced natural gas, would likely rise. In effect you would be taking a major region serviced by two basins, cutting of the US source, and making them dependent upon a single source from Canada. This reduced availability would likely result in higher prices and cause some turmoil within the population of the region. Moreover, were a Canada-to-US pipeline to become out-of-service during some winter months, you could actually see hundreds of thousands of people in Seattle and Portland going cold for weeks, risking the wellbeing and potentially the lives of some.

For this reason, I think any outright drilling permit ban on federal lands enacted would likely be temporary. Eventually a growing number of new drilling permit “exceptions” would have to be quietly issued. The President could still state that no fracking permits for federal lands would be issued for a few years, but the Pacific Northwest would eventually suffer, and “exceptions” would be granted.

Realistically, the Democratic Party is not going to risk losing the support of both the Rust Belt and the Pacific Northwest over the long run. Thus lip service combined with a short-term ban of fracking on federal lands that later gets eviscerated by “exceptions” is a more likely scenario. Thus, the actual long-term effect on cash flows of energy firms would likely be fleeting. Existing drilling would continue, the high number of existing permits would still be completed, and eventually enough "exceptions" would be granted to allow the flow to continue. There could even be some partially offsetting positive cash flow effects in the near term.

For instance, a federal land fracking ban would cause midstream energy companies to cancel new infrastructure projects in those areas, resulting in no additional competition from new pipes. Meanwhile, existing wells continue to pump, new laterals are extended, drilled but uncompleted "DUC" wells get finished, and already permitted wells continue to be drilled. Thus, the existing midstream infrastructure is still utilized for many years, and certainly longer than a four-year presidency. In fact, we could even see demand last longer than what might otherwise have occurred if enough new drill permit “exceptions” eventually came into play.

I foresee many companies being able to maintain comparable cash flows by reduced capital expenditures. FCF could then be used for other capital priorities such as debt pay down, stock buybacks, or dividend increases. In this way, restrictions on fracking could actually become a boon for midstream investors in much the same way restrictions on tobacco ended up a boon for the cash flows of tobacco companies and their investors. After all, heating your home and cooking your food is likely to be a just-as-sticky source of demand as nicotine addiction. The simple fact is, natural gas is needed, the spice must flow.

Another potential aspect of a Biden presidency could be a significant increase in fees and fines for gas flaring. Increased fees would reduce flaring, raise federal receipts, and create additional demand for getting the gas to market. In my opinion, this, when combined with the Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Permian Highway natural gas pipeline coming online early next year (2.1-Bcf/d), and the Whistler Pipeline coming on line the latter half of next year (2.0-Bcf/d, MPLX led consortium), could be good for Permian compressor names as it will strongly encourage more natural gas to be shipped to market. Realize, you can’t move natural gas from here to there without a compressor.

Archrock:

Archrock (AROC) for instance owns, leases out, and maintains these natural gas compressors near Pecos, TX.

Where many may see industrial equipment in an ugly desert landscape, I see a thing of beauty, cash flow machines that reliably pump dividends into my pockets.

Archrock compressors are spread throughout the various US energy basins, but most concentrated in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and other areas in and around Texas.

Source: Archrock company presentation

This is important because as shown earlier most federal lands are in western states not these basins. Thus, the proportion of Archrock compressors under lease on federal lands (yellow highlight) is relatively small when compared to their much heavier focus in and around Texas. So, though the Biden - Harris ticket continues to promise to "ban new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters," as it turns out, this is not such a big deal for Archrock. In fact, as hinted earlier a Biden Presidency could have a net positive effect on this firm's cash flows.

Natural gas transportation from the Permian is going to increase significantly over the next year due to the Permian Highway and Whistler pipelines coming online. Greater flaring regulations and higher flaring fees in a Biden Presidency would further encourage more of this natural gas to be brought to market rather than flared. Thus, the increase in natural gas transportation demand in heavily serviced basins like the Permian is likely to more than offset any gradual decrease in demand in relatively less serviced federal land basins like the San Juan and western Niobrara. Additionally, since existing wells and permits on federal lands would likely be unaffected, it's worthwhile pointing out that even a half-full NG pipeline still needs compression. Indeed the demand for gathering compression increases as existing wells play out and natural pressure decreases. Thus, energy regulations and restriction under a Biden presidency could actually increase demand for compression leasing firms.

Meanwhile, Archrock's cash flow generation keeps chugging along. Many firms considered Q2 a very challenging quarter due to COVID-19 and/or low oil prices. Archrock, not so much. The firm did just fine because most natural gas demand sources - heating, cooking, electricity production - continue even as we are shut in.

Source: US EIA Weekly Natural Gas Update

It's true that service revenue was down in Q2 as E&P customers delayed maintenance due to challenges. However, the firms much more important contract lease revenue was actually up, as were its margins. Overall adjusted EBITDA declined less than 1% in Q2 even as US GDP was down a whopping 9.4%. Given the sharp reduction in US GDP, this is outstanding relative performance.

Moreover, dividend coverage remains an impressive 2.6x for the quarter representing a 27% DCF yield on their 10.4% dividend yield. This firm is simply underpriced relative to the cash they are able to generate. Leverage at 4.1x was almost at the previous <4 target. However, management announced they are moving the target even lower, now saying 3.5x - 4x Net Debt / EBITDA is the goal rather than <4x. This is the kind of thing you can do when you expect free cash flow to increase going forward. Archrock FCF is expected to increase because growth capital expenditures are going to near 0 while cash flow from existing leases continue.

Risks:

Searching for negatives, as discussed previously Archrock does have some compressors leased to firms on federal lands (see chart), that would add to uncertainty under a Biden Presidency. Also, while management was positive on overall margins remaining strong vs. historical levels, I would caution Q2's 66% gross margin is probably not sustainable. Part of that abnormally high margin was caused by older units with lower margin contracts not be renewed, and part was because some newer high-priced contracts were temporarily put on standby briefly eliminating almost all their operating costs. Additionally, I would expect services to continue to be delayed by customers until the market improves.

Thus, visibility is lower than usual at Archrock due to Covid and the possibility of a Biden Presidency. In the Q2 conference call management indicated "about half of what went on standby has already come back." We subsequently heard from other sources that essentially all Permian shut-ins came back online. Yet management continues to show caution, planning for a slight decline in natural gas production, flat demand for compressors, and continued debt pay-down going forward. As we've seen however is not a bad situation for free cash flow and thus dividend coverage.

Takeaway:

A Biden Presidency could lead to further sell-off in the energy sector. However, the resiliency of underlying cash flows for firms such as Archrock indicates such an occurrence would more likely be opportunity than challenge. In particular, if you are an income-focused investor this stock offers an attractive, well-covered, double-digit yield to complement to your portfolio. That's provided you understand and appreciate why their cash flows are unlikely to be too affected and choose when to invest in logically.

Midstream share prices have been beaten down over the last few years. For some this was warranted, for Archrock it was not. In fact, this firm offers both an attractive, steady, large payout well backed by stable cash flows, and significant price appreciation potential.

This additional coverage of potential Biden Presidency effects on the industry includes other midstream firms such as Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), Archrock (AROC), Nustar (NS), and DCP Partners (DCP), as well as specific trading and timing considerations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investments in the energy industry can be volatile. We do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, we cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.