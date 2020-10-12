EAR is producing impressive revenue growth and sales efficiency metrics; the IPO is worth a close look.

The firm sells an advanced hearing aid direct to consumers in the U.S.

Eargo has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Eargo (EAR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides hearing aid technologies via a telecare consumer-direct model.

EAR has generated impressive growth in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and enjoys strong industry tailwinds, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

San Jose, California-based Eargo was founded to develop modern hearing aid products that can be worn in the ear in a virtually invisible manner, reducing the stigma of hearing loss treatments.

Management is headed by president and CEO Christian Gormsen, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously at GN Group, an intelligent audio solutions company.

Below is a brief video of Eargo's product commercial:

Source: Eargo

The company’s primary offering is its Neo HiFi in ear hearing aid.

Eargo has received at least $153 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates, Maveron, Future Fund, Pivotal Alpha, Cooperative Glide Healthcare, Longitude Venture Partners and The Charles and Helen Schwab Living Trust.

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its hearing aid directly to consumers via online and offline media and a dedicated team of licensed hearing professionals.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 75.9% 2019 109.0% 2018 110.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, more than doubled to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 0.7 2019 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global hearing aid market was an estimated $5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at what appears to be a moderate rate through 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are improved technological solutions combined with a growing elderly population increasing demand for hearing enhancement devices.

Also, The chart below shows the historical and projected growth of the U.S. hearing aid market by product type from 2014 through 2025:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

GN Store Nord (OTCPK:GGNDF)

Sonova (OTCPK:SONVF)

Starkey

William Demant

WS Audiology

Financial Performance

Eargo’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Sharply increased gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses and lower negative operating margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 28,590,000 97.9% 2019 $ 32,790,000 41.6% 2018 $ 23,163,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 18,729,000 167.7% 2019 $ 17,000,000 44.8% 2018 $ 11,740,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 65.51% 2019 51.85% 2018 50.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (17,310,000) -60.5% 2019 $ (44,036,000) -134.3% 2018 $ (31,571,000) -136.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (18,330,000) 2019 $ (44,486,000) 2018 $ (33,793,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (15,984,000) 2019 $ (39,108,000) 2018 $ (27,149,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Eargo had $8.3 million in cash and $45.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($37.1 million).

IPO Details

Eargo intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 6.66 million shares of its common stock, offered at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $542.1 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.97%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently expect to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund sales and marketing, including launching new marketing channels and further expanding our brand efforts, and to fund research and development activities. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair.

Commentary

Eargo is seeking public capital market funding to continue its growth plans.

The firm’s financials indicate strong and accelerating topline revenue growth and a turn toward lower operating losses. Cash used in operations is still significant.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are dropping; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has more than doubled. Both signify increasing efficiencies.

The market opportunity for providing improved hearing aids is substantial and expected to grow as the global population ages and needs hearing enhancement.

The U.S. market appears to have a significant growth trajectory ahead of it, no doubt as the baby boomer generation retires at the current average rate of 10,000 per day. This market represents Eargo’s primary market.

As to valuation, compared to Sonova, Eargo is growing revenue at a far higher rate of growth.

Additionally, Eargo is selling to the market using a DTC or direct-to-consumer business model, where the firm obtains greater data on its customers and presumably has higher gross margins once it reaches scale.

EAR has produced impressive growth results, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and its direct-to-consumer model appears to be working well.

The IPO valuation appears reasonable given its growth trajectory, so the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 15, 2020

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.