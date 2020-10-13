We move (mostly) out of software and back into the physical world with another New York-focused conversation.

On The Razor's Edge, we've toggled between a heavy focus on the software as a service sector and the broader market impact of the COVID-19 advent. This week we're flipping the switch towards the latter category, as we go out to the streets of New York to take a temperature check on the ride-share market and thusly the overall economy, at least in the Big Apple.

We speak with Ali Naqvi, owner of a ride-share car supplier in New York, about his experience with the COVID lockdown, what he’s hearing from his customers – rideshare drivers – and the state of New York. While a few work from home comments pop up hear and there, this is more focused on the state of Uber (UBER) and Lyft’s (LYFT) end markets and what that might mean for a broader economy. We track how demand dropped at least 50% and has recovered to maybe 75% of a pre-COVID market, but Ali shares reasons for hope for the rest of 2020. He also has some thoughts to share on Uber's customer service and overall management quality, and the mechanics of his business may be of interest to people looking to understand the broader ride-share ecosystem.

Beyond all that, Ali is a lifelong New Yorker and has a rolodex of celebrity encounters and Al Pacino quotes to pull from, and this is a fun conversation. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

2:15 minute mark - Background on the business

6:00 - Recounting the COVID story from March onward, dealing with vehicle returns

12:40 - Drivers still on the road throughout - the adjustments needed

22:00 -The hit to rider demand

27:30 - Uber's support (or lack thereof)

36:00 - The scene in New York now for rideshare demand - why it was worse than it seemed, why there are reasons for optimism now

54:00 - The outlook for New York City, the effect of the social unrest, any crime knock-ons, and where does the city go from here?

