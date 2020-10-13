Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) focuses on returning your cash back to you. That is no secret. The fund runs a managed payout scheme that openly acknowledges that they are focusing on this system where they liquidate assets to pay you back. But how does this work out for the shareholder? That is what we assess today.

The Fund

CRF looks a lot like index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). The top 5 holdings in CRF are not very different than what we would find in SPY.

One notable exception is the absence of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), but that is replaced by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which is the seventh largest holding in SPY. The fund's sector allocations are about in line with SPY's as well. CRF does tread into uncharted waters with its holdings of closed-end funds and ETFs, however.

Performance

On a pure price level, CRF's performance looks rather ghastly versus the SPY.

This does not get any better if you go further out.

Of course, one cannot truly assess this without taking into account the distributions.

Even here we can see a notable lag in the performance of the fund. This normally would settle the debate, except that investors have a belief in this fund that defies logic. We have had comments and questions on our previous article on the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM), where investors even doubted the integrity of the data sources. To assuage similar concerns, we preemptively pulled data from a couple of other sources as well. The one below produces almost exactly the same return over the last decade as well.

Buyupside, another site, also reaches about the same result.

But I am getting income!

Handing your money back to you is not remotely the same as income. Even CRF in its managed distribution policy pretty much acknowledges this.

"To the extent these distributions are not represented by net investment income and capital gains, they will not represent yield or investment return on the Fund’s investment portfolio. A return-of-capital distribution reduces the tax basis of an investor’s shares in the Fund. The Fund plans to maintain the MDP even if a return-of-capital distribution would exceed an investor’s tax basis and therefore be a taxable distribution. The Fund makes level distributions on a monthly basis and these distributions are not tied to the Fund’s net investment income and capital gains, and may not represent yield or investment return on the Fund’s portfolio. Under the MDP, the Fund makes monthly distributions to Stockholders at a rate that may include periodic distributions of its Net Earnings or a return of capital."

But even ignoring this portion, we can see that your rapidly eroding base capital makes your yield drop rather substantially on your original cost.

For example, if you bought 1,000 shares at $40 in 2010, you had a monthly income of $480. That income is now at $180 and due for another 20-25% cut very soon (CRF telegraphs numbers in October of each year for upcoming 12 months). Hence, the yield for original investors has fallen to 5.4% and will likely be close to 4.5% very soon.

How You Take Your Lumps

As bad as CRF's performance numbers are, they still assume distribution reinvestment.

But what if you did take the distributions and did not reinvest them? That is an easy one to calculate and an even easier one to verify. CRF paid the following distributions (adjusted for 1:4 split in 2014).

The price on October 9, 2010 was $39.88 and it is $11.13 today. Your total return here equals $7.82 ($11.13+$36.57-$39.88). That is a total return of 19.6% or about 1.8% compounded over 10 years.

But We Can Reinvest At NAV!

One repeated bull argument has been that CRF investors can reinvest at NAV whereas calculations assume reinvestment at market price. That is certainly true. CRF does allow investors to reinvest at NAV. How does this impact the calculations above? Well, for one, if you are taking your distributions in cash, your total return is unimpacted. So, the 1.8% compounded returns stand. But if you reinvested the whole time, how can we then compare NAV? CRF has traded at a decent premium to NAV, averaging close to 20%.

This is easy to adjust for. If we assume a 20% premium throughout, the 84.89% jumps to 101.8%. Even we assume a 30% premium as an average, returns are nowhere close to SPY's.

Conclusion

A vast majority of investors take the distributions in cash and use the managed payout to fund their expenses. Based on those metrics, CRF returns have been very poor. If you do reinvest the distributions, the numbers get a lot better. They improve even further when you take into account ability to reinvest at NAV. Of course, why take such high distributions only to reinvest them back in a fund that underperforms the SPY? We can never guess that logic. Whichever way you slice it CRF trails simple ETFs. One additional risk with this approach is the embedded assumption that CRF will keep trading at or above NAV. We think that assumption will be severely tested in the next bear market. Managed distributions fell rather notably in the biggest bull market. They will drop at 2-3X the speed in the next bear market. Investors should use caution in assuming the run rate of any distributions from this fund.

