Trick Or Treat: We're Buying Small-Cap REITs

So, to begin our journey today, we decided to utilize our Intelligent REIT Lab and screen for small-cap REITs.

By surveying the filtered REIT opportunities, the value investor can determine if any of these companies are worthy to own.

As value investors, our primary goal is to preserve capital, and this means that we always are focusing on fundamentals.

This article is the first in a series referred to as "Trick or Treat, We Love REITs. Today we will explore the best small-cap REITs.

Our top-performing portfolio at iREIT on Alpha is our Small-Cap REIT collection, which began in January 2016.

The key to our success (28.6% annual returns) is not that we’re the biggest-brained or luckiest REIT analysts. It’s simply that we’ve done the necessary due diligence to achieve superior results.

Today, I’m reminding you of our secret sauce in hopes that others can achieve comparable results. As value investors, our primary goal is to preserve capital, which means we’re always focusing on fundamentals – just like legendary investor Benjamin Graham.

By surveying specifically-filtered REIT opportunities, value investors can determine if any of these companies are worthy to own. For Graham in particular, it was paramount that all investments be logically sound from a business owner’s perspective.

That’s why we designed our Intelligent REIT Lab. Within our broad coverage spectrum, we provide research on 150 companies, both equity and commercial mortgage REITs alike, representing more than $1.1 trillion in market value.

Today, we’re using it specifically to screen for small-caps: Equity-only examples with market capitalizations of $1 billion or less. We also decided not to include mall REITs or lodging REITs in the search since they’re highly speculative right now.

This may be October, but we’re still looking for as few tricks and as many treats as possible. In the continuing COVID-19 environment, that means avoiding knocking on certain subsectors’ doors.

No haunted houses for us, thank you very much.

Narrowing Down the Small-Cap REIT List Further

Source: iREIT on Alpha (all 6 are "speculative" Strong Buys)

As you can see above, after screening our REIT Lab, we found 30 REITs that are less than $1 billion in size.

As you read on, keep in mind that small-caps are often viewed as riskier bets. They don’t have the diverse revenue streams (i.e., diversification) or stable cash flows as their bigger counterparts, which can show.

It’s not uncommon for shares to go up after I publish an article on them. This happens as a result of their lower trading volumes and the subsequent “buoy effect.”

That kind of immediate impact can cause greater volatility that often invites selling. But it also can open up profitable buying opportunities – for the savvy investor armed with the right tools.

That’s why Graham always tried to buy stocks that were trading at a discount to their net current asset value, the ones Wall Street was ignoring for no good reason and in spite of stellar results.

In other words, he purchased stocks that were undervalued. And then he held them until they became fully valued. As he wrote in his The Intelligent Investor, published in 1949:

"The determining trait of the enterprising investor is his willingness to devote time and care to the selection of securities that are both sound and more attractive than the average. Over many decades, an enterprising investor of this sort could expect a worthwhile reward for his extra skill and effort in the form of a better average return than that realized by the passive investor."

(Source)

The Screen Machine

Before we get started, let’s take a closer look at all the REITs in our coverage spectrum. Including commercial mREITs, their average market cap is $10.4 billion.

Excluding the 30 small caps, they’ve returned an average -11.9% year-to-date.

Excluding the large and mid caps, they returned an average -34.1%, with only three in the positive so far in 2020.

Here’s a list of these smaller stocks:

Diversified Healthcare (DHC)

(DHC) Global Medical (GMRE)

(GMRE) New Senior (SNR)

(SNR) America Finance Trust (AFIN)

(AFIN) NetStreit (NTST)

(NTST) Alpine Net Lease (PINE)

(PINE) Postal Realty (PSTL)

(PSTL) City Office (CIO)

(CIO) Acadia Realty (AKR)

(AKR) Cedar Realty (CDR)

(CDR) RPT Realty (RPT)

(RPT) Retail Value (RVI)

(RVI) Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

(UBA) Whitestone REIT (WSR)

(WSR) Plymouth Industrial (PLYM)

(PLYM) Preferred Apartment (APTS)

(APTS) Bluerock Residential (BRG)

(BRG) Investors Realty (IRET)

(IRET) Armada Hoffler (AFH)

(AFH) Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

(ALEX) Clipper Realty (CLPR)

(CLPR) CorEnergy (CORR)

(CORR) CTO Realty (CTO), which isn’t a REIT yet

(CTO), which isn’t a REIT yet Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), an MLP

(LMRK), an MLP Global Self Storage (SELF)

(SELF) Catchmark Timber (CTT)

(CTT) UMH Properties (UMH)

(UMH) Front Yard Residential (RESI)

(RESI) Farmland Partners (FPI)

(FPI) Gladstone Land (LAND).

Within our rating system, we’ve identified six of those that warrant Spec Strong Buy ratings:

Naturally, they’ve all been beaten down due to COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean they’re anywhere close to being knocked out.

When we first published this article on iREIT on Alpha two days ago, the full set of 30s dividend yields ranged from 1.43% to 14.39%.

And here are their payout ratios (funds from operations, or FFO, in 2020):

Also worth pointing out are their consensus 2021 FFO-per-share estimates:

And last but not least, these six small-caps REITs are all trading at a considerable discount to iREIT’s Fair Value.

Now onto deeper dives…

There’s No Need to “Pine” Over Profits

Shares in net lease REIT Alpine Net Lease have returned 48% since being added to the Small-Cap Portfolio. We initiated a Strong Spec Buy rating on April, confident that “the dividend is well covered” and positioned “to successfully manage rent collection in order to return to a normalized payout ratio of 70%.”

And that’s exactly what’s happened.

It collected 100% of contractual base rent for September, with its portfolio remaining 100% occupied. Plus, while shares have returned more than 48% in a few months’ time.

We see more room to run.

PINE now trades at $15.60 with a price to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 21x and a 5.1% dividend yield. It also recently acquired three single-tenant Dollar General stores for $5 million and a 6.5% cap rate.

Based on consensus, this company could grow AFFO by 50% in 2021 – with the dividend payout potentially following the same path. That’s why we maintain a Spec Strong Buy.

(Source: Sharesight)

Even more recently, we added shares of CTO Realty Growth as explained on Sept. 30:

“Last November, CTO spun out a majority of its net lease properties to form PINE, acting as the external manager. Today, it owns around $29 million in the stock, or 23.5% ownership.”

CTO owns 30 additional income properties in 11 states that generate about $36 million in net operating income (NOI). Its equity market cap is around $180 million, with debt of $279 million and a total enterprise value near $414 million.

Since my article, shares are up over 16%, with “tremendous upside” left based on CTO’s:

Large stake in PINE

Estimated $5 per share dividend (which could be a catalyst)

Land joint ventures that provide a $45 million pipeline of capital for 1,031 deals.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

It’s still a Strong Spec Buy in our book.

Two More Worthwhile Stops on the Small-Cap REIT Map

We struck yet another chord early in October when we wrote about Landmark Infrastructure. A small-cap MLP with plans to convert to a REIT, it was trading at a deep discount to its net asset value and peer groups:

“This includes tower companies, which are trading at about an average of 30x 2020 p/AFFO and 29x analysts’ enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). By comparison, Landmark is trading at 7.6x and 13.5x, respectively, with an 8.8% yield.”

Now, to be clear, Landmark is a far cry from American Tower (AMT) or Crown Castle (CCI). But its shares are still arguably “dirt cheap,” especially when you consider how there's no unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) involved, since LMRK currently distributes a K1.

I was happy to see shares pop by 8% last week. But as you can see below, there’s more room to run. It’s trading at $10.22 with a dividend yield of 7.8%. And we’re still calling it a Strong Spec Buy.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Now, Landmark cut its quarterly dividend in April from $0.3675 to $0.20. And the same was true of City Office, which dropped it by 36% from $0.235 per share to $0.15.

However, while working from home has impacted many office landlords. City Office is positioned to benefit from the migration to 18-hour cities.

City Office targets markets like Phoenix, Denver, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego, Dallas, Portland, and Seattle. It owns 65 properties, of which 91.9% were occupied as of Q2-20. Core FFO per share was $0.29, and AFFO per share was $0.14 at the time.

It’s since executed 136,000 square feet of leasing with a life-science tenant at Sorrento Mesa in San Diego. That contract should generate $2.8 million in incremental base rental revenue upon commencement.

Analysts are forecasting -20% FFO in 2020 but a robust pivot in 2021 to +32% and net growth of 12%. Shares are now trading at $7.44 per share with a dividend yield of 8%.

Given the discount at -69% below our FV target, we’re accumulating more shares of this Strong Spec Buy.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

A few weeks ago, we wrote on Urstadt Biddle for Marketplace members, in which we explained:

“… the dividend was reduced to $0.07 per share quarterly compared to Q2 FFO of $0.27 per share. Even after adjustments for the accrual but not collection of rent, the distribution payout ratio is now approximately 30% based on Q2’s depressed cash flow.”

We added that:

“… for the common stock, we believe anything under $12.50 is very attractive long-term and likely to result in [an about 100%] total return in the next 24 months. That return figure seems aggressive but is consistent with our most conservative valuation model rather than the midpoint or optimistic scenario analysis.”

And that’s why we have yet another Strong Spec Buy on our hands.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Our final small-cap pick for today is Front Yard Residential, a single-family rental landlord. We discussed the company in length on the Marketplace:

“… one of the most recent updates is that, in the second quarter, the company said it was internalizing its management structure, and… announced an agreement to terminate its advisory agreement with Altisource Asset Management – which removes a major overhang for the stock.”

That came:

“… on the heels of the company reporting an exceptional second quarter, with core funds from operations coming in at $0.18 per share – beating consensus analysts' estimates of $0.12 per share. The entire single-family rental industry experienced a spike in housing demand, as individuals are exiting rental product in densely populated urban environments to protect themselves from COVID-19.”

RESI had suspended its dividend by that point, of course, making its last payment of $0.15 in the first quarter. It was probably a prudent decision given the uncertainties, and it would be logical – and I believe likely – to reestablish it in 2021, though at a below-payout ratio.

We’ve since added RESI to the Small-Cap Portfolio with expectations of strong returns. As noted in that article:

“Four more analysts in 2022 are indicative of 11% growth. So we're seeing potentially very, very strong growth forecasted for the company… this company could very well achieve 30% to 40% returns going forward.”

With that said, be careful. This is once again a Strong Spec Buy.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In Conclusion…

We recently added a new portfolio management tool to our suite of products on iREIT called the iREIT IQ model. In simple terms, we utilize a scoring model to identify the highest-quality REITs within our coverage spectrum. And, as illustrated below, the average small-cap IQ is just 55.5.

(Source: iREIT)

This does tell us that small-cap REITs aren’t the highest-quality companies right now. That’s precisely why it’s critical to analyze each one to determine whether or not it offers the most attractive risk-adjusted return prospects.

As Frank J. Williams reminds us in If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules:

“The most successful speculators are the fairly substantial businessmen whose daily work is to keep in touch with business and credit conditions. These executives usually are sound and level-headed and often are familiar with the industries they are buying into.”

As referenced above, all our small-cap picks are considered speculative given their volatility and modest research coverage. However, by adequately diversifying your portfolio, you’re likely to smooth out the outliers and provide meaningful results.

And stay tuned for our next Halloween-themed title: “Trick or Treat: We’re Buying Blue-Chip REITs.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO, RESI, UBA, PINE, LMRK, CTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.