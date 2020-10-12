Free cash flows to firm are insulated from the future weak LNG market.

Key Takeaway

As of October 9, 2020, Dynagas LNG Partners' (NYSE:DLNG) Series A (DLNG.PA) and Series B (DLNG.PB) trade at a solid yield of 10.5% and 12.2%, respectively. Based on my analysis, the series have an attractive risk/reward profile on the back of the following arguments:

The company’s chartering strategy adds remarkable resilience to the free cash flows (FCF) to firm throughout the period under review. The recent debt restructuring coupled with the chartering strategy supports the company's preferred equity distributions. In particular, the FCF to equity cover the preferred distributions throughout the period under review. Stress testing the distribution coverage ratio indicates that the dividend payments are defensively positioned.

As a result, I believe that DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB are attractive investment proposals for a high-yield fixed-income investor.

Last but not least, I invite you to download the DLNG dashboard. The file covers the company’s financial summary, financial statements projection and the assumptions underpinning the analysis.

Dynagas LNG Partners

The partnership is engaged in the seaborne transportation industry through the ownership and operation of LNG vessels. In particular, the company’s fleet consists of 6 LNG vessels (3 Steams and 3 TFDEs) with an average age of life of 10 years.

Since the partnership’s inception, the technical, administrative and commercial management of the company’s fleet is performed by Dynagas Ltd.

Finally, as of June 30, 2020, the Partnership’s sponsor owned 44% of the outstanding equity interests.

Preferred units

Dynagas issued the 9.00% Series A in July 2015. Also, the company concluded the public offering of the 8.75% Series B in October 2018. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 3,000,000 Series A and 2,200,000 Series B units issued and outstanding.

Both the dividends on Series A and Series B are cumulative and payable in February, May, August and November of each year. DLNG.PA pays a fixed 9.00% dividend or $2.25 per share per annum. DLNG.PB pays a fixed 8.75% dividend or $2.1875 per share per annum. From and including November 2023, Series B distributions are payable at a floating rate that equals to 3-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.59% per annum.

To put everything into perspective, the company’s preferred units demand total dividend payments of:

c. $11.6 million per annum or $2.9 million per quarter, or

c. $5,280 per day per annum on a vessel cash break-even basis.

The holders of the preferred units rank senior to the partnership’s common units. Also, the Series A rank pari passu with the Series B. Finally, both preferred units rank junior to all the partnership’s existing and future indebtedness.

As of October 9, 2020, the company’s Series A and B preferred units yield 10.5% and 12.2%, respectively.

EBITDA generation

The majority of the company’s fleet is fixed to long-term time charters. In particular, as of June 30, 2020, Dynagas has already covered 100% of its H2 2020 and 92% of its 2021 available days. Only Arctic Aurora, an ice-class 155,000 cbm TFDE, has a redelivery date in Q3 2021. Still, Equinor (EQNR) has the option to extend the charter term by two consecutive 12-month periods at escalated rates.

The table below illustrates DLNG’s charter coverage for the period ending December 2021.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation – DLNG Dashboard

The total estimated contract backlog stands at $1.2 billion. As a result, the partnership’s EBITDA generation is insulated from any downward pressure in the future LNG market.

The key underpinning assumptions of the below analysis are:

Arctic Aurora’s charter period expires in Q3 2021 without further extension. Therefore, for the Q4 2021 open days, the vessel earns an average hire rate of $50,000/day. The assumed rate is 20% lower than the Q2 2020 reported rate (or $62,200/day). The company’s drydock schedule is backloaded. In particular, the 3 steam vessels are due for drydock in 2022 and the 3 TFDE vessels should enter the drydock yard in 2023. As a result, H2 2020 and 2021 are drydock-free periods. With respect to fleet utilization, a 99% utilization rate is assumed for the period under review.

Debt service payments

In Q3 2019, management restructured the partnership’s debt profile. As a result, the $675 million senior secured term loan facility is the only facility outstanding for the company. As of June 30, 2020, the debt outstanding stands at $639 million. The company’s debt amortization demands total payments of:

c. $48 million per annum or $12 million per quarter, or

c. $21,900 per day per annum on a vessel cash break-even basis.

Also, in Q2 2020, the partnership entered into a floating to fixed interest rate swap transaction to manage its exposure to LIBOR variability. The swap transaction provides for a fixed 3-month LIBOR rate of 0.41% until the maturity of the company’s $675 million credit facility. The company’s interest payments amount to:

c. $20 million per annum or c. $5 million per quarter, or

c. $9,400 per day per annum on a vessel cash break-even basis.

As a result, DLNG’s debt service payments are fixed until September 2024 at c. $17 million per quarter or $31,300 per day per annum on a vessel basis.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

Free cash flows to equity

The chart below illustrates the company’s projected FCF to equity in comparison to the preferred distributions for the period ending December 2021.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

Projected FCF to equity are $13.1 million and $24.6 million for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively. At the same time, the preferred distributions demand total payments of $5.8 million and $11.6 million for the same period.

As a result, the free cash flows provide strong coverage of 2.26x and 2.13x of the company’s distributions for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In the chart below, I stress test the distributions coverage ratio for a 2% decrease in the utilization rate of the fleet.

Source: DLNG Dashboard

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between the partnership’s preferred equity series and its direct competitors (Teekay LNG Partners (TGP.PA and TGP.PB), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP.PA), Golar LNG Partners (GMLPP), GasLog Ltd. (GLOG.PA) and GasLog Partners (GLOP.PA, GLOP.PB and GLOP.PC) for several key metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha – As of October 9, 2020

Series B yield higher than Series A since the former has a fixed to float element that comes into play in November 2023.

Conclusion

The analysis indicates that the partnership’s preferred equity instruments are a solid investment alternative for fixed-income investors on the back of the following arguments:

The company’s FCF to firm are insulated from the future weak LNG market given the company’s chartering strategy. The company’s FCF to equity provide strong coverage of the company’s preferred distributions throughout the period under review. Stress testing the company’s distribution coverage ratio indicates that DLNG’s dividend payments are well protected.

As of October 9, 2020, Series A and Series B trade at a solid 10.5% and 12.2% yield, respectively.

DLNG specific catalysts:

Arctic Aurora recharting risk in Q3 2021. Due to the company’s limited fleet, any longstanding business disruption may cause significant challenges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The company analysis is based on financial modeling. The DLNG dashboard is an integral part of the analysis.



This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.