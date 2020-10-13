The Falling Out Of Love With CEFs

Some funds to consider in areas of the market the most beaten down include those in senior loans, tax-free munis, and covered calls.

Forward returns in the traditional bond space will be far lower so looking at historical three- and five-year total returns is meaningless.

Like most areas of the market, the time when people dislike the sector the most is typically the best time to get in.

(This report was published to members of Yield Hunting on Sept. 28. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

"I have lost faith in CEFs as an asset class which is the primary focus of his investment site. Nothing bad to say about the service itself."

"CEFs offered more risk (volatility) than I realized. I since limited my exposure..."

"Good information. I was satisfied with the service. After a year, not a fan of CEFs"

These are the types of comments I have been receiving from investors who have ventured into the closed-end fund ("CEF") space these last few years. I have commented that these are the new, "green" investors into the space lured in by the higher yields in a yield-less world.

As interest rates fall to just north of zero, investors have a decision to make. Do they simply "accept" the lower returns that come with higher stock valuations and low bond yields or do they add risk? Higher yields do not come free.

How Did We Get Here?

The typical reader here is fairly sophisticated. They understand that interest rates have been in a downward trend since 1982.

1982: 13.1%

1985: 10.4

1990: 8.9%

1995: 6.2%

2000: 5.9%

2005: 4.3%

2010: 2.8%

2015: 2.2%

2020: 0.7%

For bond investors, this was a fantastic tailwind to your asset allocation. This is why the 60-40 portfolio worked so well for these last four decades. Your bonds averaged more than 8% per year since 1980. Today, most investors would love for equities to return 8% per year - let alone their bonds which contain one-fifth the risk.

The most common refrain I hear when I write this is, "well inflation was much higher then." Yes, it was. But even on a real basis bonds returned much higher annual yields.

Data by YCharts

What Has Been Used For Decades Will Be Lackluster Going Forward

If you are an investor that hasn't considered changing your portfolio's composition amid low bond yields, then you are likely not paying attention. The role of your bonds in your portfolio always has been to provide current and consistent income while buffering the downside when volatility strikes equities.

With lower returns from core bond holdings, some investors have instead ventured out into holding more dividend stocks or shifting more toward DGI (dividend growth investing). I liken this to life insurance. If it becomes clear that the death benefit is going down, the response shouldn't be to own less insurance or take more risk like going cliff diving or fly a make-your-own airplane.

Most multisector funds offer little in the way of strong yields. The most popular "total return" bond funds have yields in the low 2% range. Be careful as certain websites use a yield based on the trailing 12 months ("ttm"). With the significant fall in rates over the last year, forward yields will be much lower.

You can go to Morningstar.com and enter the ticker into the search bar and click on the "performance" tab. There you can click on the sub-option for "distributions" to see the most dividend payments.

(Source: Morningstar)

Fidelity Advisor Total Bond (FEPIX): yield 2.23%

PGIM Total Return (PDBZX): yield 2.44%

PIMCO Income (PONAX): yield 3.69%

Vanguard Total Bond (VBTIX): yield 2.12%

American Funds Bond Fund of America (ABNDX): yield 1.58%

What Are Your Options?

Investors who have been dismayed by closed-end funds aren't wrong. They have not performed well this year. However, a lot of that has to do with where we were when we started the year. Discounts at the start of the year were above average - just on the right side of the bell curve.

Today, the discounts are wide on average. But you have to look at the underlying sectors. Below is the average discount for all CEFs.

However, fixed income CEFs are doing much better - though they started the year much tighter. Below shows that relationship between the start of the year and now. Discounts are roughly 5.5% wider.

Equity CEFs are far wider at -12.7% today but started the year at -6.4%. So about 6.3 points wider.

As a side note, we avoid most equity CEFs since they add very little alpha. Fixed income CEFs have a structural advantage with the ability to use institutional borrowing rates (today at sub-1% levels) and invest at 2%-4% coupons earning that spread. There's nothing unique or advantageous for an equity CEF. They are loaded with high fees and the portfolio manager has little incentive. What I mean by that is, in an equity mutual fund, they have an incentive to grow the assets through strong performance. In an equity CEF, the assets are "captured" and they earn their fee regardless. The motivation on the equity side is just not there.

The Opportunity - To Sum It All Up

Discounts today are approaching the top 25% area of all observations over the last three decades. Plus, we have tax loss harvesting season starting up in a couple of weeks. Add in the potential for volatility around our election and you have all the ingredients for a great entry point.

Even today, discounts are wide in some areas. One of the things we do in our Weekly Commentaries out each Sunday is to go through the CEF sectors identifying which areas are cheap and offer that "double-discount" opportunity we are always looking for. That is, the underlying bonds at a discount plus the CEF itself trading at a discount to NAV. Those are the best opportunities out there.

Should we see a tick up in volatility, we are likely to see more discount widening. Underlying bond prices are still relatively cheap. Obviously they are not as cheap as they were back in March but they are no where near where they were in February. In other words, should the economy continue to heal (whether slow or fast), there's a capital gain optionality on top of the high income streams.

When so many investors are fed up with their CEF performance that typically means that discounts have widened out. That would be like throwing in the towel and selling tech stocks in 2003 having bought in March 2000. In the financial world, this is called capitulation. When investors capitulate, we often see the best buying opportunities. While I'm not sure that we are there right now, we are likely closing in on it. Further discount widening from here has only been seen in a few time periods in deep recessions (with large market draw downs) and in 2015 and early 2016 when the fear of rising rates scared many out of the space.

Today, short-term rates are near zero and unlikely to move for many years. Right now, the Fed has said that they will remain low until at least 2023. Personally, we think short-term rates could be low for another decade or longer. That rules out a lot of the largest fears for closed-end funds, higher borrowing costs for their leverage. And with a nice wide discount, your yields are higher. Those higher yields essentially offset the fees including the cost of leverage. It's like owning the fund for free!

Investors who are angry and not happy with CEF performance are selling. That opens up the opportunity for you!

Areas of the Market To Consider:

Senior loans: This remains one of the most beaten down areas of the CEF market given investors feelings about short-term rates. But that's more than factored in. We plan on getting to a full review of the space next week after the monthly. For now, check out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income (BGT) , yield 8.17%, discount -14.02% Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) , yield 6.67%, discount -14.28%

This remains one of the most beaten down areas of the CEF market given investors feelings about short-term rates. But that's more than factored in. We plan on getting to a full review of the space next week after the monthly. For now, check out: Tax-free munis : A stimulus deal will eventually get through either before the election or after. This should help reverse trends in the muni market. Also, munis are still very relatively cheap compared to Treasuries while providing a high degree of safety. Blackrock Municipal Trust (BBK) , yield 4.84%, discount -7.6% Blackrock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) , yield 4.63%, discount -9.0%

: A stimulus deal will eventually get through either before the election or after. This should help reverse trends in the muni market. Also, munis are still very relatively cheap compared to Treasuries while providing a high degree of safety. Covered calls: Given the implied volatility and the juicy premiums, covered call strategies should do well. However, when markets rebound these types of funds can underperform as their returns are "capped" by the sale of the call option. But discounts are very wide in these funds today giving you some "free" yield. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Global Equity (EXG): yield 10.2%, discount -12.0%

Given the implied volatility and the juicy premiums, covered call strategies should do well. However, when markets rebound these types of funds can underperform as their returns are "capped" by the sale of the call option. But discounts are very wide in these funds today giving you some "free" yield.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGT, MQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.