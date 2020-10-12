This article contains a qualitative discussion of COVID-19's impact. As the majority of my commodity portfolio thrives, my conviction has begun to slip. Therefore, I have decided to update my thesis.

This year, miners have rallied strongly on the back of fiscal stimulus and geopolitical uncertainty; recently, Hochschild's stock price has been left behind.

Investment Thesis

Hochschild Mining (OTC:HCHDY) (OTCPK:HCHDF) has been unable to capitalise on the precious metal rallies as COVID-19 has ravaged its operations. As South American businesses reopen, Hochschild may present good value.

Mr. Market and Mr. Keynes

Figure 1 - Mr. Market's recent moves

My initial investment thesis centred around Hochschild's balanced revenue across both silver and gold along with its high-grade reserves. I believe that gold is undervalued compared to currency and that silver is undervalued compared to gold. However, silver is a "wild ride" and the stability of gold can help to tame that. Peru went into lockdown very quickly and seemed to be taking appropriate action to minimise the impact of COVID-19. Therefore, Hochschild seemed perfectly positioned to capitalise on that.

Personally, I have always found JM Keynes to be much more rational than Mr. Market. Therefore, I always try to focus on the facts and not the price that Mr. Market is offering me. However, with the precious metal correction persisting, with production guidance being cut, and Peru continuing to struggle, I must determine whether the facts changed.

Updates on Hochschild Mining

My initial article on Hochschild Mining details my initial investment thesis, and my most recent update on Hochschild Mining (and others) can be found here.

Since that update, the company has announced its Q2 2020 results, reinstated/cut guidance on production levels whilst the COVID-19 situation in Peru has continued to be a looming threat. Precious metal fundamentals remain strong and the technical situation looks much healthier.

2020 interim results were announced on the 19th August, with guidance reinstated at the September roadshow on the 7th September and again at the Denver Gold Forum on the 21st September (September roadshow was near identical to the Denver Gold Forum).

Qualitative

Peru is still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been one of the hardest-hit countries across the globe.

Peru's per capita COVID-19 mortality rate of 93.28 per 100,000 is higher than that of any other nation except the tiny European republic of San Marino (population: 34,000), according to an analysis by Johns Hopkins University. - NPR Source

According to the US Peruvian embassy, the CDC has issued a health notice for Peru, informing all travellers of the danger. The Peruvian Government extended national quarantine measures through October 31, 2020, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, the country is beginning to reopen with the main airport receiving international flights for the first time in 6 months. There is no doubt that Peru is suffering; however, a lot of its internal industry has been able to ramp up production again. Hochschild received authorisation to restart operations on the 18th of May; however, this ran into a few roadblocks preventing full efficiency.

Figure 2 - Hochschild's COVID-19 response from 2020 interim report

Management response to COVID-19 has been strong, good procedures appear to have been put in place. However, it is tough to tell whether there will be a COVID-19 resurgence.

Precious Metal Overview

I have discussed why I am bullish on gold and silver in-depth in the last few articles on Hochschild Mining. So, I will be brief here, but please read them if you are interested.

Fundamentally, there is a limited amount of commodities presently available on earth, these commodities maintain their usefulness and, therefore, their value. Gold has very few uses; however, it is embedded in most cultures that it holds value. Silver has a myriad of uses and to a lesser extent, it also has a value component to it. Therefore, as countries stimulate their economies with "printed" currencies, the apparent price of commodities rises. The stimulus across the globe is not done yet and so precious metals have further to run. Also, other inflation hedges are becoming incredibly crowded with US indices reaching all-time highs and yields getting incredibly small. This will lead to little differentiation between holding "productive assets" such as stocks and "non-productive assets" such as gold.

Technically, gold and silver have corrected strongly since hitting all-time highs in September. The market at that point was quite overbought and so was a blessing in (a painful) disguise.

Figure 3 - Gold technical graph by author

Gold has broken out above its 20-50 EMA which was acting as resistance for the last few weeks and should not operate as a dynamic support. $1,930/oz is the next level to watch as there is a strong market sentiment in that area.

Figure 4 - Silver technicals graph by author

The same story is true for silver, however, I see the silver price moving to approximately $26.5/oz where there was once strong support which has become resistance. This leaves the gold-silver ratio at approximately 72.83 which implies that there is still a wide gap to shrink between the two metals.

I expect these two main resistances to hold until either the dynamic resistances converge on the price or until stimulus measures are announced.

Average realised prices in 2019 have improved by 28% for gold and 8% for silver. Currently, gold is 11% higher than this and silver is approximately 35% higher. Therefore, avg. realised prices over the quarter will likely be closer to this value.

Quantitative

Firstly, let's look at the 2019 full year and the projected 2020 production levels.

Figure 5 - 2019 full-year results

2019 was a very strong year with revenue up 7% and post-exceptional EPS up 100%. 2020 production guidance expected a decrease of about 12% from the 2019 levels. Also, AISC was expected to decrease as weaker grade quality and CAPEX was expected. Production levels were demolished by COVID-19 shutdowns even as the commodity price boomed.

Figure 6 - Revised production guidance (September Roadshow)

Considering that production so far in 2020 is about 40-45% of the total expected for the year, we can determine that Hochschild expects to mine approximately 13 million silver equivalent ounces in H2 2020.

Figure 7 - H2 2020 production report

Hochschild's balance sheet is strong. With cash of $162m and only 15% of its debt maturing before 2022, the company is perfectly positioned to ride out this COVID-19 storm.

Figure 7 - Balance sheet position (September roadshow)

Valuation

The 5-year DCF calculation desires at a rate of return of 8% and uses a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%. I use both normalised and regular net income and use the smallest of these, whilst eliminating anomalous years. This determines the fair value per share of $3.42. This represents a 10% upside in stock price.

Figure 8 - DCF calculation by author

Currently, the projected production output in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 is 13.1 million Ag equ-oz. This is approximately 6.55 million Ag equ-oz per quarter. Using an AISC of $12 and a fixed cost the same as 2019, a P/E table is created.

The bear case assumes no improvement from Q3 and Q4 production levels over the NTM (next twelve months). The base case and bull case assume some slow improvement.

Figure 9 - P/E calculation by author

Combining author DCF and P/E base case provides a valuation of $4.02 which is an upside of 26%.

Hochschild also believes itself to be undervalued (for what it's worth).

Figure 10 - Hochschild valuation (September Roadshow)

Conclusion

To conclude, I see no reason to change my investment thesis. Although Mr. Market is right that there are better-performing mining companies currently operating, I believe that there are few that are better valued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCHDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.