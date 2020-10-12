Axiata Group's underlying net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -79% YoY to RM47 million in 2Q 2020, largely due to the poor performance of Nepal's Ncell and Malaysia's Celcom.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating for Malaysia-listed regional telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK].

This is an update of my prior article on Axiata Group published on June 20, 2020. Axiata Group's share price has decreased by -14% from RM3.47 as of June 18, 2020, to RM2.98 as of October 9, 2020, since my last update. Axiata Group trades at 5.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.9%.

Axiata Group's underlying net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -79% YoY to RM47 million in 2Q 2020, largely due to the poor performance of Nepal's Ncell and Malaysia's Celcom. The market's outlook for Axiata Group in 2H 2020 is benign, considering the easing of lockdown measures in the various markets which the company operates in. Medium-term catalysts for the stock include transforming into a dividend yield play, the IPO of the tower company, and industry consolidation activities.

I maintain my Neutral rating for Axiata Group, as the stock's current consensus forward dividend yields are still less attractive compared to peers, and the medium-term catalysts I highlighted will take some time to be realized.

Readers have the option of trading in Axiata Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker AXXTF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker AXIATA:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million and market capitalization is above $6.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Axiata Group shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Second Quarter Results Were Disappointing

Axiata Group announced the company's 2Q 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the second quarter of the year was disappointing. Axiata Group's underlying (at constant currency) net profit attributable to shareholders fell -62% QoQ and -79% YoY to RM47 million in 2Q 2020.

Lockdown and social distancing measures put in place to contain Covid-19 in various Asian countries had a negative impact on regional telecommunications company Axiata Group, which has operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Nepal. Specifically, Nepal's Ncell and Malaysia's Celcom were the worst performers for Axiata Group in the second quarter of this year.

Top line and bottom line for Ncell decreased by -39% YoY and -94% YoY in 2Q 2020. Ncell was already facing structural headwinds prior to Covid-19, which include decreasing revenue from ILD (international long distance) calls, an inability to monetize data due to capacity constraints resulting from a delay in the assignment of spectrum and stiff competition from Internet Service Providers or ISPs. Covid-19 made things worse for Ncell, as the decrease in migrant workers led to an even larger decline in ILD calls, and regulators in Nepal mandated the provision of free data.

Malaysia's Celcom saw its revenue and net profit in 2Q 2020 decrease by -13% YoY and -34% YoY, respectively. Celcom's prepaid segment was particularly weak in the second quarter of the year, with prepaid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) dropping from RM37 in 2Q 2019 per month to RM30 per month in 2Q 2020, and the number of prepaid subscribers down -12% YoY. The decline in migrant workers and tourists had a negative impact on Celcom's prepaid segment, and Celcom was further hurt by the fact that the Malaysian authorities required telecommunications companies to offer free daily internet data amounting to 1GB since April.

In addition to the weakness at Nepal's Ncell and Malaysia's Celcom, Axiata Group's bottom line also suffered from a +8% YoY increase in depreciation from RM1,707 million in 2Q 2019 to RM1,842 million in 2Q 2020.

Benign Outlook For 2H 2020 With Easing Of Lockdown Measures

Market consensus expects Axiata Group's revenue and EBITDA to decline by -2.0% YoY and -2.1% YoY to RM24,096 million and RM10,401 million, respectively. This is aligned with the company's expectations of "a low single-digit percentage decline in revenue and EBITDA for 2020", as per its comments at the 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 27, 2020. Axiata Group was guiding for revenue and EBITDA growth of +3.5%-4.5% and +4.0%-5.5% for FY 2020 prior to Covid-19.

Sell-side analysts' FY 2020 forecasts suggest that the market's 2H 2020 outlook for Axiata Group is benign, taking into account the easing of lockdown measures in many parts of the world, including the various markets which Axiata Group operates in. As per the chart below, the majority of Axiata Group's operating companies have already seen their respective revenue recover to normalized levels (prior to March 2020 when lock-downs were initiated) by June 2020.

Monthly Revenue For Axiata Group's Businesses In Various Markets In 2020

Source: Axiata Group's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Plans To Transform Into A Dividend Yield Play In The Medium Term

It is noteworthy that Axiata Group highlighted in the company's 2Q 2020 results presentation slides that the company's "investor proposition within 3-5 years" was "positioning to be 'dividend yield' company."

At its 2Q 2020 results briefing on August 27, 2020, Axiata Group explained why the company plans to transform into a dividend yield play in the medium term.

On the positive side of things, Axiata Group is recognizing the change in the market's expectations of Axiata Group and other telecommunications companies, as a majority of investors increasingly place a strong emphasis on dividends as a key investment criterion in stock selection. On the negative side of things, Axiata Group acknowledged that the growth rate of the company as whole "will be kind of tapering off to mid-single-digit or so for the next few years." It makes sense for a company to return more capital to shareholders, where there are fewer growth opportunities as evidenced by slowing growth in the past few years.

Nevertheless, it will be relatively challenging for Axiata Group to position itself as a dividend yield company in the next couple of years. As it stands now, Axiata Group's dividend payout ratio is already quite high at 85%-86% for FY 2018 and FY 2019, which suggests limited room to simply raise dividends by increasing the dividend payout ratio. Also, Axiata Group's consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields are considerably lower compared with peers.

Axiata Group emphasized at the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that its positioning as a dividend yield play in three to five years' time will be driven by "cost structure and portfolio optimization, consolidation, monetization, and other efforts."

Other Potential Catalysts

Other potential re-rating catalysts for Axiata Group including the IPO of its tower company and industry consolidation activities in the medium term, apart from the positioning of the company as a dividend yield company in the future.

Axiata Group has a 62.4% equity interest in independent tower company edotco, and there have been offers in the past to buy Axiata Group's stake in edotco for approximately $3 billion. The company noted at its 2Q 2020 results briefing on August 27, 2020, that "at some stage, we will revisit this idea of an IPO" for edotco. Current market conditions (unfavorable for an IPO) and the availability of other fund-raising alternatives are the key reasons why Axiata Group is unlikely to list edotco in the near term. But it is more a case of "when" rather than "if" when it comes to the monetization of Axiata Group's equity interest in edotco via an IPO in the future.

Another catalyst for Axiata Group is industry consolidation, which will help to reduce the intensity of competition in certain markets that the company has a presence in. Axiata Group highlighted at the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call that it sees a good chance of consolidation happening in the Indonesian and Malaysian telecommunications markets in due course. In my earlier article on Axiata Group published on June 20, 2020, I noted that "consolidation of the respective players' spectrum holdings to derive cost synergies from scale economies" is a key driving force for mergers & acquisitions in Indonesia. Axiata Group also thinks that industry consolidation will likely be realized in Indonesia soon for this same reason.

Valuation

Axiata Group trades at 5.3 times consensus forward FY 2020 EV/EBITDA and 5.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA, based on its share price of RM2.98 as of October 9, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.9 times and 7.3 times, respectively. Axiata Group is also valued by the market at consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 17.2 times and 21.1 times, respectively. The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, Axiata Group is the cheapest Malaysia-listed telecommunications company based on consensus forward EV/EBITDA. But Axiata Group is less attractive than its peers in terms of consensus forward dividend yields. Notably, Axiata Group has set a target of positioning itself as a dividend yield company within the next three to five years as highlighted above.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Axiata Group

Stock Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBIT Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] 5.5 5.4 14.0 17.1 3.0% 3.1% Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK] 11.9 11.7 18.6 25.9 4.0% 4.2% Maxis Berhad (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] 13.0 12.3 19.7 32.2 3.5% 3.7%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Axiata Group include a failure to achieve its target of becoming a dividend yield company in the medium term, and a delay in the realization of other potential catalysts such as the IPO of the tower company and industry consolidation activities in the various markets it operates in.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Axiata Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.