What Does A Cold Winter Entail For Natural Gas? Oh, You Don't Want To Know

The global LNG picture also will be dependent on the weather, but a colder than normal winter will inflict material damage to the market, and cause prices to really jump. This outlook is very bullish for natural gas producers, and if these producers actually follow through this time with capital discipline despite increasing gas prices, then there's a lot more upside ahead.

This scenario means that US natural gas pricing will have to go to the point of demand destruction, and in this case, it's LNG exports. Current JKM curve implies that Henry Hub would have to rise to $4.8/MMBtu or 60% higher than the current curve.

We have US natural gas storage falling to 0.9 Tcf by April, and given the supply and demand balance will remain in deficit, storage will peak at just ~2.5 Tcf.

We are entering the 2020/2021 winter with a -5+ Bcf/d deficit assuming ~86 Bcf/d production average. Note: We already are at ~86.8 Bcf/d with full production.

Last month, we published an article titled "Natural Gas Market Deficit Over Winter May Exceed 5 Bcf/D This Coming Cold Season." One of the key inputs for this scenario to happen was for Lower 48 production to fall to ~86 Bcf/d by year-end. Based on everything we see so far in October, this looks to be conservative now.

As you can see, production today is sitting at ~84 Bcf/d. Even if we add back total shut-in of ~2.8 Bcf/d, this would only push us up to ~86.8 Bcf/d and we used ~86 Bcf/d as our estimate. You can see the declines becoming more pronounced over the past few weeks as well. And the production drop is likely going to continue with US oil production dropping further by Q1 2021, which means associated gas production is going to move even lower.

You can see that in the chart above where natural gas production from shale oil basins has already topped out and will drop back to May lows. When this happens, this will likely eliminate another ~1.5 Bcf/d of gas, which would make ~84 Bcf/d a real possibility.

For now, let's just stay conservative and assume ~86 Bcf/d for this winter balance.

As we said in the article published a month ago, the incoming deficit is going to be large, very large especially with production falling while demand is recovering. LNG exports are going to hit ~9 Bcf/d this weekend and moreover the winter months.

If we assume a colder than normal winter, we have US natural gas storage falling to 0.9 Tcf vs. the 1.3 Tcf base case (normal winter).

But as you can see in this chart, the damage to natural gas really comes after winter is over. At this point in time, there are no signs of fundamental signals changing. In fact, we even lowered our supply and demand deficit by April from -5 Bcf/d to -2 Bcf/d to account for possible LNG export reductions due to much higher Henry Hub prices.

If we enter 2021 April with just ~0.9 Tcf in gas, we calculate that with the current supply and demand and assuming no bullish or bearish weather, we have US natural gas storage peaking at 2.5 Tcf by next November. This would be ~1.2 Tcf lower than the five-year average.

This scenario is very scary to contemplate because there's never been an environment where natural gas supply and demand has been off by this much, yet here we are today.

And for those of you asking about higher Canadian natural gas imports, well, Canada doesn't even have enough gas storage for themselves over the winter. So this scenario is going to be a double whammy for both sides.

This outlook leads us to believe that US natural gas prices will have to go to a level where it eliminates incentives of LNG exports entirely.

Using the same exercise we did over this summer to calculate the economics of US LNG exports, you can see on the top-right chart where Henry Hub would have to trade to in order to start forcing shut-ins.

Our analysis indicates to us that if we experience a colder than normal winter this year, the 2021 gas curve will have an upside of ~60% with the 2021 curve moving closer to $4.8/MMBtu.

Keep in mind though that global LNG prices also will be influenced by how cold this winter is. Last winter was very warm, which reduced a lot of heating demand worldwide, and this in turn led global LNG prices to tank. So to determine the true upside of US gas prices this winter, we also will have to watch global weather outlooks.

Conclusion

Lower 48 production is set to keep declining into year-end. This will set us up invariably for a market in a material deficit. If Mother Nature actually comes through this time and provides a much colder than normal winter, then US natural gas supply and demand balance will be obliterated. We will have to price in demand destruction via LNG export shut-ins in order to have sufficient gas supplies for the 2021/2022 winter.

This outlook also is very bullish for natural gas producers, and if these producers actually follow through this time with capital discipline despite increasing gas prices, then there's a lot more upside ahead.

