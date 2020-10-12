If This GDP Estimate Is Correct The Recovery's Nearly Done

I'm not sure I believe this particular estimate all that much but it is possible.

If this prediction from Moody's Analytics is right then the recovery is pretty much done, we're back.

Q3 GDP figures come out at the end of this month so obviously there are predictions of what they're going to be.

The recovery

We've two different things to think about in the recovery of the economy. The first is that we closed everything down, OK, so how long does it take to power everything back up again? This should be possible, after all we pretty much close everything down on a Friday night and open again on Monday.

Well, OK, that's slightly fatuous but not entirely so. We've not forgotten how to do everything we did in February so it's at least feasible that we can go back to doing what we used to do. There will be some losses - companies gone bust say - but we're certain that we can bounce back with some amount of the losses and the question is how much can we do so, not whether?

On the other hand we also know that the world has changed. Social distancing means that - to be trivial - the buy a kiss booth at the county fair is going to have to change its business model. So, we cannot bounce back entirely, there's going to have to be some amount of recalculation, the working out of new ways of doing things which is what traditional economic growth is, done. This will take longer just because it always does.

OK, so who much of each? That's what becomes the important question for us as investors. Markets currently are priced as if we're going to get most of the way back with just the bounce even if not all. Any change either in the facts or in the general belief will thus drive those market indices one way or the other.

Moody's Analytics estimate

I have to admit this surprises me. Moody's Analytics runs a real time estimate of GDP - recall, the US only releases official numbers once a quarter - and this is indicating that we're almost recovered. Sure, it's getting slower in August than it was earlier and so on and yet:

The U.S. recovery lost some momentum in August as our estimate of monthly real GDP rose 0.7% (not annualized). This comes on the heels of a downwardly revised 1.5% increase (previously 1.9%) in July. Our monthly GDP estimate is consistent with GDP rising around 31.9% at an annualized rate,

We don't need that sort of growth for all that long to make back all that was lost:

(GDP estimate from Moody's Analytics)

The part that surprises me is this:

August’s gain leaves monthly GDP up 37% annualized over the prior three months. In August, monthly GDP fell 8.2% annualized over the prior six months. On a year-ago basis, GDP was down 3% on a year-ago basis,

OK, so we would have expected 2 or 3% growth anyway but being 3% down on last year does mean that we're pretty much there. The bounceback has bounced us back.

Sure, being 5% down on expected, 3% down on the year, that's not great, clearly, but it is about the sort of thing we'd expect from a "normal" recession rather than this close to a proper depression that we were risking.

I think it's too optimistic

This is about what I expect the recovery, that V shaped one, to be like. But I'm not expecting it for another month or two to be honest. For the economy is still growing (don't forget this estimate is for August) as we can see from the September and first week of October employment numbers. If this is right for August and we're getting that more growth right now - which we are getting that more right now - then the bounceback risks taking us to higher than 2019 GDP by November or so. And that's a result I really don't expect at all.

So, why?

My opinion - and it is just that even if informed - is that the proxies that are being tracked here are a little out of whack. This being a problem with using a proxy of course. It tracks, in normal times, with the real underlying we want to measure. But we most want the estimates in the unusual times and that's when the proxy is most likely to diverge.

By definition GDP is all production, and or all consumption, and or all incomes. Any of the three equals, by those definitions each and either of the other two. But this is only true over time, not necessarily in any one time period. Or at least, not the way we measure them.

So, one manner in which current GDP - and thus the V shape of the recovery is overstated - is that we are looking here at proxies for income. Which some of those Moody's measurements are, miles travelled, footfall at malls, that sort of thing, connects closely to income and perhaps consumption. But much less so to production. Estimates from these proxies will therefore be linked to that weird fact that household incomes rose in the lockdown - Congress sending out stimulus.

As it happens the official quarterly GDP numbers rely much more upon production statistics for their compilation.

So, I can imagine that this forecast ("nowcast") is overestimating what we're going to get towards the end of this month as the official number.

Maybe it's right?

On the other hand there always is the possibility that these numbers are correct. Add in September's continued growth (and yes, really, the economy did grow in September) and we would pretty much be back to our starting point.

No, quarterly GDP will not be back to where we were - because it is GDP for the quarter that is counted, not the run rate of the last month of it - but the economy would have recovered pretty much. And that would be something of a shock to the markets I think. I just don't see anyone saying that this is about what is going to happen.

Again, not that Q3 GDP will be fully recovered, rather than the run rate in September will be about the same as that of September 2019. Or, if the US had monthly GDP as the UK does, that the two years would be roughly the same. As I say, if this came to be then I think this would be a considerable shock.

We can check this

Economies do have to add up. If this is happening over here then that over there must also be happening. In this case, if GDP is near back to normal then unemployment has to be so too.

Well, we should be ignoring the PUA numbers as they're so riddled with fraud and outright thievery. But look at those last initial claims numbers. The unemployment rate is down to 7.3%. What was it before this all started? 3.7% or so? So, we've got 3,5% (hey, don't try to be more accurate than that with these numbers) of the previously employed labour force unemployed. And so what's a good guess at the amount of GDP missing? About 3%? 4%? Something like that.

No, I'm not even pretending this is anything like accurate but our check sum isn't telling us that this is a ridiculous answer. Add in another month or two of the current level of growth (again, check that August number, that's absolute growth, not annualised) and we're done. Back to where we were.

My view

I'm steering between the Scylla and Charybidis of the two estimates, that the bounceback has slowed to near nothing and that rather more absurd idea that we'll be back to last year's numbers by October or November. I just don't think either of those two are quite right for no reason I could actually put a finger on.

However, either turning out to be true would be a significant diversion from what the markets currently think is going to happen.

The investor view

We're getting to where we might be gaining new information that will significantly change those market indices. Unfortunately we don't know which way the information is going to go. Could be plus or minus.

A reasonable guide to current market prices is that everyone else out there is expecting Q3 GDP to show that 30%-ish recovery. Anything significantly behind that and there will be a fall. If that GDP number comes in at the top end then there will, I think, be a growing realisation that the recovery has already happened. For monthly GDP (recall, the thing the US doesn't measure nor announce) would then be at about last year's levels.

My advice is therefore be prepared to be agile for that coming GDP number. It could surprise either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.