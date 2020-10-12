The third-quarter report will likely be strong, and the stock may enjoy increased investor interest at the end of this year.

Back in July, everyone wanted to own a gold-related stock - gold was racing to new highs, and shares of gold miners were rallying along with the price of gold. The situation has changed after gold reached its current all-time highs at the end of August and was mostly trending down ever since.

At the end of July, I wrote that while long-term perspectives of the gold mining sector remained solid, it looked like a good time to take some chips off the table. That article was about Yamana Gold (AUY) but the idea was suitable for the whole sector which was obviously overbought.

Since then, speculative activity in the gold mining sector cooled down a bit, but gold miners continued to reap the benefits of higher gold prices. This process is highlighted by the recent production report from Yamana Gold.

According to this report, Yamana Gold produced 201,772 ounces of gold and 3.04 million ounces of silver for a total gold equivalent production (GEO) of 240,466 ounces. Back in the second quarter, Yamana Gold produced 183,582 GEO at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,125 per ounce.

The company noted that its production was higher than its previous plan and increased its full-year guidance from 890,000 GEO to 915,000 GEO. In the third quarter, Yamana Gold had no coronavirus-related problems. As a reminder, the company's mines Canadian Malartic (Canada) and Cerro Moro (Argentina) suffered from government-mandated shutdowns during the first wave of the virus.

In my opinion, the risk of any mine shutdowns in the future is negligible since most governments (except for Israel, which is currently living through its second full lockdown) look afraid to close anything but pubs and gyms regardless of the virus situation due to the devastating economic impact of such shutdowns.

Yamana Gold noted that its cash position increased from $325 million at the end of the second quarter to $470 million as higher gold prices provided support to the company's balance sheet. We'll see similar developments in the upcoming reports of many gold miners. While their stocks have corrected from highs that were reached in July - August, their revenue and earnings performance will continue to grow thanks to better gold price environment.

The increased cash flow provided Yamana Gold with an opportunity to raise its dividend once again. This time, the company increased the dividend by 50% to $0.105 per share. At current stock price levels, Yamana Gold yields about 1.7%. Yamana's dividend growth was very impressive - the company noted that the new dividend would be 425% higher than the dividend level 18 months ago.

The company will provide its third-quarter report on October 29 after the market close and hold its earnings call on October 30, and it will be very interesting to hear whether Yamana Gold has any plans to deploy excessive cash. The company owns a 56.25% stake in Agua Rica, a long-life copper-gold project in Argentina whose full capex requirements are $2.4 billion. The longer-term trends for both gold and copper look promising, but it remains to be seen whether Yamana is ready to make a move. So far, the company was very focused on increasing its dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

In my opinion, investor interest is set to return to the gold mining sector during the third-quarter earnings season. Higher gold prices are leading to higher cash flows that will allow miners, including Yamana Gold, to deal with debt, pay dividends or invest in promising projects. I think it's high time to pay more attention to Yamana Gold shares - with a little help from the gold price, Yamana may develop significant upside momentum above $6.50.

