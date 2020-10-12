September Jobs Report: Multiple Negative Signals

The overall picture is clear, and that's that the labor market has been recovering but that it's a long way, a long way from maximum employment. - Jerome Powell in September 2020

The nonfarm payroll report garners significant interest in regular times but is even more closely watched given the current economic situation. To gather insights on the current recovery, I look closer at a few of the metrics published in the latest report.

But first, let's level set on what the report tells us. Also known as the "jobs report", the Nonfarm Payroll report compiles results from a survey of private and nonprivate entities about their payrolls. It is named as such because it excludes farmworkers from these surveys. The data is collected by a federal agency called the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes the data in a monthly report that also includes the unemployment rate.

Unemployment rate

The September jobs report showed an unemployment rate of 7.9 percent, down from the peak in April 2020 of 14.7 percent. However, the rate of decline is slowing with a fall of only 0.5 percentage points from the prior month's unemployment rate of 8.4 percent. This suggests the U.S. recovery is running out of steam. The following chart showing five years of historical unemployment rates demonstrates that rise and subsequent partial retraction of the unemployment rate.

Jobs added

One of the factors driving a lower unemployment rate in September job growth was the 661,000 new jobs created.

This metric also shows a slowing pace of the recovery into the fall months. During the summer months, gains were easier to come by as businesses reopened with the highest in-demand jobs being the first to come back.

Temporary layoffs

A detractor to new job creation, especially during the current economic cycle, is temporary layoffs that become permanent. As the recovery progresses, it becomes more apparent which jobs are not coming back due to structural changes. In September, the number of people on temporary layoffs fell by 1.5 million to 4.6 million and is now considerably lower than the high of 18.1 million reported in April.

However, the number of permanent job losers ticked up to 3.8 million in September. Many large companies have recently announced large layoffs, including Disney (DIS), Coca-Cola Company (KO), and Salesforce (CRM). The trend of lower temporary layoffs shifting to permanent is troublesome.

Labor force participation

Another worrying metric from the September report was the decline in the labor force participation rate, which fell 0.3 percentage points to 61.4 percent and remains below the 63.4 percent notched in February.

The labor force participation rate is essential as an individual must be actively looking for work to be counted as unemployed. Therefore, by definition, the unemployment rate could drop simply by workers becoming discouraged and no longer looking for work, all else equal. A lower labor force participation rate can dampen an economy's ability to recover, making it harder to find workers when activity picks back up.

September's drop in labor force participation was driven by women, whose participation rate fell to 55.6 percent, down from 56.1 percent in August and 57.6 percent the year prior. By contrast, the men's participation rate was only down 0.1 percentage points month-over-month. The current month's drop for women comes as many schools return to session, albeit remotely, suggesting the burden of balancing work with caring for school-age children may be causing more women to leave the labor force.

Summary

Digging a little deeper into the September jobs report paints a gloomy picture of the recovery. On the other hand, this could hasten the urgency for further fiscal stimulus. The jobs reported is published on the first Friday of the month, meaning the October jobs report will be published on the Friday following the election, in what is most likely to be a busy news week.

