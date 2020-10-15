Good News And Bad News For All REIT Investors

We think that the pre-crisis valuations are too low now that we are in a 0% interest rate world.

The bad news is that even after the recent recovery, REITs remain down by 16%, and have massively underperformed the rest of the market in 2020:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, this is just the average performance of the REIT sector. It's somewhat misleading because the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is heavily weighted toward mega-cap REITs and tech REITs which have held up quite well during this crisis. Good examples include Digital Realty (DLR.PK), up 15%, and Prologis (PLD), up 8%, since the beginning of the crisis.

If you remove those and look at the performance of smaller REITs, then the average performance gets much worse. This is especially true in the retail, office, and hospitality properties sectors, which have experienced unprecedented volatility in 2020. Here are a few examples: Urstadt Biddle (UBA), Empire State Realty (ESRT), and Chatham (CLDT) are all down 50-60%:

Data by YCharts

Many individual REITs have seen their share prices cut in half in 2020, even despite being already discounted prior to the crisis. I wasn’t able to predict the pandemic and therefore, I have suffered my fair share of (unrealized) losses.

That’s the bad news.

However, the good news is that most of these REITs will fully recover and head to even higher levels than prior to the crisis. It may seem hard to believe right now, but as we will demonstrate below, this crisis is not nearly as significant as implied by the recent share price performance.

COVID-19: Unprecedented, but Temporary Crisis for Landlord

Before I dive into this topic, please note that I'm not trying to undermine the severity of this crisis. I have seen several of my family members get sick, friends lost jobs, and businesses go under. This is a very serious crisis.

With that said, it's important to also recognize that this is a temporary crisis. At this point, many major vaccine candidates are in phase 3 trials. Moderna (MRNA) expects to produce 20 million does already this year, and the CDC has notified all 50 states to prepare for a potential distribution as soon as late October.

We are likely talking about months, not years, before a vaccine is ready for distribution. Moreover, just today, it also was reported that a new 30-second COVID-19 test kit should be ready in a matter of days. Better testing, plus a vaccine, will go a long way in bringing things back to normal.

But what about the “new normal?”

We don’t buy into it. People remain social creatures who are willing to take risks to socialize, meet, dine, play, and connect with others. A vaccine is not even ready yet, and the world already is returning to normal. In Europe, KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) and British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) have noted that their malls have seen traffic and sales return to 80-90% of 2019 levels already by now. That’s in the midst of a severe recession, with no tourism and with the elderly locked inside. Clearly, COVID-19 did not kill high-quality malls:

source

Similarly, people are slowly returning to the office. There was a lot of hype about work-from-home in the early month of this crisis, but most companies realize that this is not a permanent substitute for collaborative work in an office building.

Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX) are often perceived as models of success and they aren’t abandoning office buildings:

"The ability to connect with people, the ability for teams to work together in an ad hoc fashion—you can do it virtually, but it isn’t as spontaneous. We are looking forward to returning to the office.” said Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development at Amazon. "Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative. I’ve been super impressed at people’s sacrifices... If I had to guess, the five-day workweek will become four days in the office while one day is virtual from home. I’d bet that’s where a lot of companies end up." said Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix

Office landlords will suffer because it's a cyclical property sector, but the fears of a secular decline have been greatly exaggerated. Brookfield (BAM) notes that the demand for office space may even rise in the coming years as companies need more space to abide by social distancing guidelines.

source

Finally, even hotels have started to recover. International travel is still on halt, but even then, people could not wait and have started to book trips again. Most hotels have reopened, and occupancy rates are gradually recovering. Host Hotels (HST) recently noted that 57 out of its 66 hotels are now open and the average occupancy has risen from 16% in June, to 18% in July and 22% in August. Similarly, the RevPAR (revenue per available room) has risen from $29 to $32 in July and $36 in August. Things are headed in the right direction even before it is safe to travel:

source

The early recovery of malls, office buildings, and hotels shows you that people have not changed:

We want to shop, dine, meet, connect, work, and travel with others.

We don’t want to stay at home 24/7 and do everything on our own.

Malls, office buildings, and hotels are by far the riskiest property sectors because they are the most affected by the pandemic. The REITs that own them are down by up to two-thirds over the past few months.

Yet, their fundamentals have already started to recover even before a vaccine is ready. It highlights that the COVID-19 crisis is temporary and not permanent. Eventually, people will forget about it, move on, and life will continue.

These REITs will suffer a temporary blow, but fortunately, most of them have ample liquidity to survive and bounce back:

REIT Balance Sheets Are the Strongest Ever

REITs learned their lesson in 2008-2009 and have spent the last 10 years reinforcing their balance sheets to become less dependent on lenders.

As a result, REITs entered this crisis better-prepared than ever. The average loan to value was just ~35% compared to ~65% at the heights of the Great Financial Crisis:

source

If you have any experience investing in real estate, you will know that a 35% loan to value is very conservative. Most private investors use up to 80% when investing in rental properties.

Moreover, REITs also have extended their debt maturities to make sure that they have ample liquidity. Most REITs have addressed their maturities for 2020, 2021 and have limited maturities to address in the near term:

source

This puts REITs in a strong position. They have low leverage, limited maturities, and plenty of liquidity.

A great example of that is Brixmor Property Group (BRX).

At first glance, it appears that it's in great financial distress with its share price down by nearly 50% in 2020. In reality, BRX has $1.8 billion of liquidity, which is very significant for a company with a $3.7 billion market cap. According to the CEO, they could survive for multiple years with minimal cash flow coming in:

BXR is not an exception. REITs are today in a very strong financial position, which will allow them to survive and recover.

Long-Term Value is (Mostly) Intact

In an efficient marketplace, REITs should be valued based on their expected cash flow generation over several decades. Therefore, the impact of a few poor quarters should be minimal on the valuation of REITs.

However, because the market is fearful and impatient, many REITs have seen their share prices collapse in 2020.

Note that the same thing happened in 2008-2009. REITs collapsed, but as we put the crisis behind, the market recognized that it had overreacted, and share prices nearly tripled in the following two years:

Today, many REITs are just cheap as they were in 2008-2009 and offer a similar opportunity.

When a vaccine is finally deployed, and we put this crisis behind, what will happen?

Companies like BRX will quickly recover to previous highs, and possibly even higher because we are now in a 0% interest rate world.

We believe that the positive impact of 0% interest rates more than outweighs the negative impact of the crisis, and therefore, the long-term value of most REITs is in fact intact.

The 0% Interest Rates is a Game-Changer for REITs

Before the crisis, the 10-year Treasury was at around 2%-3%.

Today, the same 10-year Treasury is at just 0.79%:

Data by YCharts

Lower interest rates are highly beneficial for REITs because it leads to higher property values.

When interest rates drop, cap rates also compress to lower.

Lower cap rates then result in higher property values.

We have seen this happen in Europe over the past many years. Property prices went through the roof when interest rates dropped to 0% and cap rates compressed to 3%-4% for prime assets.

Now the same is expected to happen in the US. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) recently added a slide to their investor presentation to show the impact of lower cap rates on their value:

source

If cap rates compress to 5%, their net asset value (NAV*) would jump from $28 to over $45. And at 4%, the NAV jumps to $65.

Today, it trades at just $15 per share and insiders are buying millions worth of shares. The impact of 0% interest rates on REITs is today greatly underestimated because the market is blinded by the COVID-19 crisis, but eventually, this will get more attention, and share prices will reflect that.

Bottom Line: REITs Offer Large Upside Potential

Do I know if this is the bottom?

No.

Do I know what will happen next month?

No.

But what I do know is that many high-quality REITs are today priced at near 10-year lows and offer the potential to double or even triple in the recovery. We suggest that you buy some while others are fearful.

What Are We Buying?

We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000 members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the #1 ranked real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5-star rating! You will get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTLCY; KLPEF; BRX; UBA; ESRT; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.