While some investors see the takeout premium as small, the deal value is likely to be in the $30-$35B range and not much higher.

The acquisition would make sense for Xilinx stockholders as the Company and stock have underperformed lately and could use a stimulus.

AMD's rumored acquisition of Xilinx is being made possible by a strong gain in AMD market capitalization over the last few years.

Rumors of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) acquiring Xilinx (XLNX) have started making rounds since Thursday. The terseness or absence of comments from AMD and Xilinx are more likely to be an indication of a deal in progress than the absence of one.

It is an ironic turn of fate for Xilinx. During the early and mid-part of last decade, when AMD's valuation was closer to a couple of billion dollars, it was a potential acquisition target for Xilinx. Xilinx, which was valued over $10B at that time, had the reputation as an industry powerhouse whereas AMD's reputation was that of a weakling.

About half a decade later, Xilinx, prior to the acquisition news leaking out, was valued at about $25B and AMD at $100B. In the recent past, including in the current calendar year, AMD has been growing rapidly. After a stellar 2019, AMD has guided for 32% growth this calendar year. Xilinx, on the other hand, had a low growth FY2020 and has been forecasting negative growth for FY2021 so far. In a market that rewards growth, it is clear why each company's stocks are performing as they are.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

From a Xilinx stockholder perspective, the Company has underperformed and needs a growth vector. Management has bet on Datacenter as the key growth area. However, that may not be rewarding for the foreseeable future as datacenter barely constituted double digit percentage of the revenues in the most recent quarter (image below from Xilinx earnings presentation).

Even superlative growth in datacenter segment will not drive much top line growth until that business area grows to be much larger.

Wired and Wireless Group, or WWG, has been seen by investors as a potential growth area but that too has faced challenges - in large part due to the US government tariffs on Huawei and other Chinese companies. This dynamic could reverse if Democrats come in to power but that may not be a good bet given that Huawei future may have changed permanently and even Democrats may not significantly back off from current administration policies when it comes to China related issues.

What the above implies is that Xilinx, on its current path, is headed for years of modest growth. An acquisition by a rapidly growing company like AMD may be strong positive for investors given the low internal growth prospects. By being a target of an acquisition, Xilinx shareholders will immediately get a pop in the stock price (some, or most, of which has already occurred since the rumor surfaced). Short-term shareholders can sell the pop if so desired. Longer-term shareholders may wait to see the deal details before making their move.

Assuming an all stock, or mostly stock, deal - which seems likely given AMD does not have much cash on the balance sheet - investors need to decide if they want to convert their Xilinx shares into AMD shares. For investors contemplating the prospects, here is some food for thought:

Xilinx management, due to its existing partnership with AMD on the datacenter front, likely has keen appreciation of AMD's growth prospects. If the management is not confident of AMD's prospects, they are unlikely to sell the Company to AMD - especially for a small ~20% premium which is being rumored.

The small premium, especially if the deal goes down as a stock deal, suggests Xilinx management's confidence of a future as a part of AMD.

Investors may wonder if the premium being rumored is too little. This is a legitimate question but given the weak prospects that Xilinx has shared recently, it is unclear if there is much upside to this number. However, a valuation closer to $35B, instead of the rumored $30B, would not surprise us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, XLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.