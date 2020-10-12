Xilinx will see no benefit from the acquisition and won't accept the offer from AMD.

AMD is after Xilinx' Versal ACAP solution, the next generation of technology moving AMD into 5G and Artificial Intelligence.

The acquisition of Xilinx will add FPGAs to MPU and GPU sectors that AMD competes with Intel.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 8 that AMD (AMD) is in advanced talks to buy FPGA-maker Xilinx (XLNX) in a deal that could top $30 billion. Following the announcement there was the customary positives and negatives from sell-side analysts, as well as by authors on Seeking Alpha.

In this article I will analyze the acquisition from the standpoint of market size, growth, and shares of the MPU (AMD) and FPGA (NASDAQ:XLNX) and the benefits to both companies. Looking forward to advanced technologies outside the MPU and FPGA sectors, I will focus on Xilinx' Versal ACAP solutions.

AMD’s MPU Market Share Increasing

The obvious question is why would AMD, which is gaining market share, want to acquire a company that has had a flat market share in its core FPGA business over the past six years? Let’s look at the numbers.

Chart 1 shows market shares for AMD compared to Intel broken down by desktops, notebooks, and servers for the same period. AMD’s share in desktops is close to 15%, which is a result of the AMD's 32-core 3970X and 24-core 3960X Threadripper processors introduced in late 2019. They perform better for both video and 3D rendering than Intel's latest i9-10980X CPU.

Chart 1

FPGA Market

Table 1 shows several important parameters. FPGA revenues are about 12% of MPU shares. However, the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for FPGAs at 4.8% is less than MPU at 5.2%.

But a key factor is Xilinx’ market share, which has been hovering around the 50% share for the past six years. Thus, CAGR is 0%. In contrast, AMD’s share of the overall MPU market is small, but increasing of late, as mentioned above.

The third part of Table 1 is more telling. Multiplying market share by overall market gives revenues for the two companies. In this case, we can see that revenues for the two companies in the two markets are about the same. But AMD’s revenues have been increasing at a CAGR of 7.4% while Xilinx’ FPGA revenues have been increasing at a CAGR of just 4.8%.

Another positive for AMD’s acquisition is the move by Xilinx to make devices at smaller dimensions. Doing so will increase the number of chips on a wafer, reduce cost, and increase performance of the chip.

Xilinx calls its products manufactured at the 28nm, 20nm and 16nm nodes into a category named “Advanced Products” while all other products are included in a category named “Core Products.”

Chart 2 shows that in 2014, just 24.7% of its FPGA revenues were Advanced Product. That percentage increased to 70.8% of revenues in 2019. Between 2014 and 2019, Advanced Products increased at a CAGR of 30.7% compared to -12.4% for Core Products.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows that Xilinix held a 52% share of the FPGA market in 2019, ahead of Intel with a 35% share.

Chart 3

ACAP – The Prize

Xilinx has been working on its adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) for several years. ACAP is the company’s name for its combination of "adaptable hardware" (programmable logic), scalar engines (CPUs), intelligent engines (AI or DSP accelerators) and hard IP blocks for connectivity and security. The company spent more than $1 billion and four years to develop the new chip.

In early 2020, Xilinx released details of its Versal Premium series, offering three times the bandwidth and will enable double the compute density for accelerated workloads in the data center, when compared to Xilinx’ previous generation of FPGAs.

These compute functions are mixed in different ratios and magnitudes to form the Versal portfolio of devices, as shown in Table 2.

Versal Prime family has a broad range of target markets, while the Versal AI Core range is designed specifically for AI acceleration. Versal AI Edge and AI RF series with AI engines will follow in 2020, with the HBM series, which builds on Premium by taking advantage of high bandwidth memory technology, on the cards for 2021.

The Versal ACAPs targeted markets are:

Data Center

Wireless 5G Communications

Aerospace and Defense Radar

Automotive Driver Assist (ADAS)

Wired Communications

With 5G implementation starting in earnest in 2020, Versal ACAP is being used at Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) to perform complex, real-time signal processing for 5G base stations. This includes sophisticated beamforming, especially in millimeter wave spectrum, an aspect of 5G in which Samsung has established some technology leadership.

Samsung announced in a press release on April 16, 2020, that it will be using the Versal ACAP for worldwide 5G commercial deployments. Xilinx Versal ACAPs provide a universal, flexible and scalable platform that can address multiple operator requirements across multiple geographies.

The increase in traffic and device connections in moving from 4G to 5G puts the core network under huge stress, with operators needing to provision for up to 100 times more traffic capacity within the same space and power constraints. Traditional CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs would not address that challenge alone, hence the need for combinations of different elements.

Investor Takeaway

It's claimed that AMD will make an offer to acquire Xilinx. In the core businesses, AMD has been gaining market share in recent years against Intel in a small growth MPU market (5.2% CAGR between 2013 and 2019).

Xilinx has not shown growth in market share between 2013 and 2019 in its core FPGA market. small growth market (4.8% CAGR between 2013 and 2019).

Clearly, the growth of the FPGA market would not warrant a $30 billion acquisition spend by AMD. Also, AMD competes against Intel in MPUs and GPUs. Another sector of competition against Intel in FPGAs with only a small margin of share difference, will stretch AMD financially.

FPGAs will be replacing GPU AI accelerators at the datacenter and edge, but that market is currently small but with strong growth potential. Yet it also doesn’t warrant a $30 billion acquisition spend.

The crown jewel for AMD is Xilinx’ Versal ACAP solution. The 7nm Versal ACAP product family represents Xilinx’s successor to the 16nm Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs launched in 2015. Most importantly, Xilinx has regularly noted that the Versal ACAP solutions are to be considered a separate product category than FPGAs, reporting that ACAP goes far beyond the capabilities of an FPGA.

The Versal ACAPs targeted markets are data center, wireless 5G communications, aerospace and defense radar, automotive driver assist (ADAS), and wired communications. These technologies represent the next generation in growth in the semiconductor markets, demanding significant performance increase and greater power efficiency.

According to Xilinx, Versal ACAP is ideally suited to accelerate a broad set of applications in the emerging era of big data and artificial intelligence. These include: Video transcoding, database, data compression, search, AI inference, genomics, machine vision, computational storage and network acceleration. Software and hardware developers will be able to design ACAP-based products for end point, edge and cloud applications.

Obviously Xilinx will be a profitable acquisition for AMD, hence the offer. But will Xilinix accept the offer? I say No.

