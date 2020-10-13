On balance, SelectQuote is not fully priced, and investors may wish to consider this investment on dips.

SelectQuote has very attractive profit margins, even if not quite as profitable as GoHealth.

SelectQuote has very strong revenue growth rates, and its next year is showing no signs of slowing down.

Investment Thesis

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is a rapidly growing insurance marketplace. Despite reporting astonishing growth during Q4 2020, its guidance for its upcoming year indicates that SelectQuote is showing no signs of slowing down.

The stock is not expensively valued at less than 4x forward sales.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Attractive

SelectQuote is a marketplace for senior health, life, and auto & home insurance policies.

It acts as a brokerage platform between consumers looking to acquire insurance products and insurance partners.

From the investment perspective, there's a lot to like here. On the surface, the first thing that strikes investors is not only its strong growth rates but how stable its growth rates actually are.

Source: author's calculations, **midpoint company guidance

SelectQuote's fiscal Q4 2020 was up 90% y/y, which pulled up its full-year 2020 performance so that its top line was up 58% y/y.

Looking ahead, fiscal 2021 is showing no signs of slowing down, with SelectQuote's midpoint guidance pointing towards north of 50% revenue growth rates.

However, as always, details matter:

Source: author's calculations, 10-K SEC Filings

As you can see above, SelectQuote is not a pure-play health provider.

Even while accepting that the above segments have some rounding errors, due to gross revenues being used rather than post-eliminations revenues, it still doesn't detract from the fact that less than 70% of its full-year 2020 revenues are being derived from its Senior Health brokerage revenues. The remaining plus 30% is derived from Life and Auto & Home.

Importantly, both these segments, Life and Auto & Home, grew at much slower rates in 2020. In fact, looking back over the whole 2018-2019 period, these two segments have been growing with sub 20 percent growth rates for this period.

In short, investors looking for a high growth pure-play health insurance marketplace platform may arguably be better served by considering GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) (more on this peer later).

Bulls Can Look Towards SelectQuote's High-Profit Margins

SelectQuote's management believes that the way SelectQuote records its customer acquisition costs (''CAC'') does not make for apples-to-apples comparisons with its three publicly traded peers.

However, SelectQuote's management declares that its presentation below allows for an accurate comparison with its close peers.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Thus, on the one hand, SelectQuote is able to lay claim towards having industry-leading revenue/cost margins.

On the other hand, during its quarter ended June, its CAC multiple was lower than it had been during the same period ending 2019.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Accordingly, we can see that, during its quarter ended in June 2020, its CAC multiple was 3.5x compared with 4.0x in 2019.

However, when we compare this recent CAC multiple with GoHealth's, GoHealth's has consistently been in the sub 3x range:

Source: GoHealth Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Thus, not only is SelectQuote's retention metrics better than GoHealth, but SelectQuote has recently reported strong figures on its EBITDA margins line.

Indeed, on this front, SelectQuote's EBITDA margins reached 26% as of Q4 2020, a marked improvement from its performance during its previous three quarters.

Valuation - Not Expensively Valued

As I touched on earlier, SelectQuote has very high EBITDA margins. If we consider its guidance for the year ahead, SelectQuote's EBITDA margins at the high end could reach 26%. However, these margins are still lower than GoHealth's guided EBITDA margins of 33%.

Conversely, investors are being asked to pay less 4.0x forward sales for SelectQuote, which is a discount from the prices investors were paying earlier in the year:

Data by YCharts

As we can see above, both SelectQuote and GoHealth have fallen out of favor with investors. However, in the case of GoHealth, it continues to trade at a slight premium of 4.6x forward sales compared with SelectQuote 4.0x forward sales.

The Bottom Line

Despite operating in largely the same environment as GoHealth, SelectQuote is being discarded by investors. I argue that there is no justification for this strong and stable high growth company to be priced for just 4.0x forward sales, which is a discount to its peer, despite reporting better retention metrics.

On the other hand, SelectQuote has more exposure to other revenue streams, which are growing at a slower clip and may be keeping some investors away.

On balance, there's no tangible reason why this growth insurance platform should continue to trade at a 20% discount to where it traded earlier in 2020, as well as, trading at a discount to its peer.

