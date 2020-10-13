Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at the team of BAD BEAT Investing

Halliburton (HAL) stock has been under pressure along with the energy sector as a whole within the last few weeks. We are seeing massive costs for the company in the short term. Despite trying to slash expenses, it is tough to keep going after a quarter (the March to June quarter) that saw unprecedented oil price action. We believe oil demand will pick up this winter into 2021, and that should help pricing. When economies around the world even return to 50% of what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis, pent-up demand for oil will be unleashed, in our opinion. We think you can start buying now as a contrarian play, ahead of what we see as a rebound that is coming this winter. Unless you see bankruptcy as likely, despite another few weeks to months of pain in oil, you can buy. In this column, we check back in on performance as we prepare for Q3 results. We think you should be watching these metrics when Q3 is reported.

Performance was mostly better than we expected in Q2, but Q3 likely to see pain

When the company reported its Q2 earnings, it saw a slight top line miss and a bottom line beat versus consensus estimates. We think Q3 will be pressured, but it will be a sequential improvement from Q2. To be clear, Q2 was a really tough quarter, and we thought sales revenues could have been down 50% here. We see Q3 sales being down 20-30%. You need to understand that oil prices are so strongly linked to the performance of the company and the stock. As such, with wild moves in oil prices in recent weeks, the stock has moved with volatility. The uncertainty makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder going forward. That said, Q2 saw pricing all over the place, and here in Q3, it has been better, but we have seen declines in pricing in recent weeks. Revenues, actually, were down heavily from a year ago as expected, declining 46% and registering at $3.2 billion in the quarter.

We want to remind you that there was a divergence in operating segment performance relative to the sequential quarter, which saw the beginning of COVID-19.

We saw lower revenues sequentially from Q1 2020 in the Completion and Production segment. Revenue here was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion, or 44%.

These declines were driven by a decrease in pressure pumping activity globally, primarily in U.S. land and Latin America, coupled with lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land. This was partially offset by improved completion tool sales internationally. As you can see, the crimped demand from COVID-19 was evident. It spilled over into Drilling and Evaluation as well.

In the Drilling and Evaluation segment, we saw a lower decline from the sequential quarter. Revenue came in at $1.5 billion, which was down 27% versus Q1 2020, better than we expected at $1.3 billion here. It is worth pointing out that cost controls led to operating income decreasing $90 million, a 41% drop from the sequential quarter. Driving this was the simple fact that there was a global reduction in drilling-related services and lower software sales internationally.

We are going to watch this closely when Q3 is reported. We suspect we see an ongoing divergence in the segments.

Controlling expenses

Expenses have been well-managed, but again, management has stated previously that it is committed to further cuts.

While the company cannot control pricing, it can control expenses to a large degree. On a GAAP basis, things were nasty. Halliburton recognized $2.1 billion of pre-tax impairments and other charges to further adjust its cost structure to current market conditions. These charges consisted primarily of non-cash asset impairments, mainly associated with pressure pumping equipment and real estate, as well as inventory write-offs, severance, and other costs.

This expense control ability on an adjusted basis was more telling. Adjusted operating income was $236 million. Despite the market headwinds, the margin performance was decent, especially in the Completion and Production, but also in the Drilling and Evaluation division. There was $456 million of positive free cash flow generated this quarter, reflecting aggressive cost reduction actions. Despite missing the top line, the earnings per share were ahead of projections, though down from last year.

We think that when Q3 is reported, you are going to see continued draconian cuts. This is being done to preserve earnings and protect the balance sheet. In Q2, we saw that adjusted net income was $46 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for Q1 2020, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, of $270 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. We think Q3 sees a nice boost from the Q2 numbers, but will still be pressured badly and the year-over-year numbers will be poor.

Take-home

Looks like it is hard to be bullish on energy names here, but it becomes easier when you think long term. Short term, we recognize that this is a very contrarian play. The thing is that COVID-19 has been a global headwind, but it is temporary. Oil demand will return. Economic activity will resume. Yes, supply is a major problem. There have been some cutbacks, but not nearly enough yet. But we also know that driving will resume. Travel will return. Factories and construction will resume. It is not going to be years of this, but maybe a few quarters.

When Q3 is reported, we will look to see how Halliburton continues to control costs. We think foreseeing earnings is difficult here. The company is reducing overhead and other costs by approximately $1 billion, and is lowering capital expenditures. We liked seeing positive free cash flow in an incredibly difficult quarter. Q3 will not be not as ugly as where we were in Q2, but we still expect pain. We think that as things improve, the stock will slowly head back to the high teens. Keep a close watch on expenses and international performance in the interim. Consider buying shares under $12.

