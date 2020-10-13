Disruption to Opportunity

Since the start of the pandemic, markets have searched for opportunities and companies that would realize tailwinds during this downturn rather than the expected headwinds. This search has not just surrounded companies with existing models that were bolstered by digitization, but also for companies likely to or most able to adapt to changing market drivers. Unfortunately, not all businesses' current model (NASDAQ: ZM) is seemingly tailored perfectly for a pandemic-stricken market's demands. Similarly, not all companies' models or management are agile or flexible enough to adapt to such drastic shifts in demand. Unfortunately, we can’t predict the future, and thus, seemingly well-grounded and logical expectations are not always realized. We can, however, look to the future, consider the past and try to discern good growth opportunities for years to come. Such is the case with Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which despite losing about 30% of its market cap during the lockdown has since recovered to its pre-COVID baseline and still shows promise of significant future growth from both strong fundamental and adept management.

Fundamentally, Starbucks has a very strong balance sheet. Just two years back, in 2018, Starbucks inked a royalty deal with Nestlé for the sale of its licensing and distribution business of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) worth $7 billion in cash upfront. That timely and fortuitous capital injection has added the necessary liquidity to give Starbucks an extra layer of flexibility in managing its capital expenditure and other cash flow activities during these difficult yet opportunistic times. In addition, over the last 3 years, Starbucks has returned a great deal of its capital to shareholders primarily in the form of share buybacks, reducing its overall dilution and shares outstanding from 1462mm in September 2017 to just 1169mm by June 2020. These fundamental strengths are particularly meaningful and important in the narrative for not just weathering the post-COVID era, but growing into it.

Second, Starbucks management team has proven time and time again that despite its size, it remains creative, malleable and agile - changing with the times to meet shifts in market demands. One of the issues Starbucks is currently faced with is its stores in more densely populated locales are faced with longer than usual wait times, resulting in a more severe loss of sales at these prime high traffic locations. To increase throughput, the company plans to roll out a new network of pick-up only stores and payment methods that include an auto-pay feature and reward points system.

Starbucks was a pioneer of the efficient two-person (separate cashier and barista) production line, which greatly reduces average wait time and variability and has since become a classic case study in operation management. Starbucks’ operational successes though have not led to stagnation as the company has proven its ability to successfully open and productively operate locations across diverse geographies and demographics through a variety of means. One example of this is the Starbucks Now model (Starbucks Now, Mobile Order & Pay App Technology Rolls Out in Beijing and Shanghai) launched in China last year in collaboration with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Starbucks Now’s success shows just how well the company continues to succeed in delivering coffee to urban populations even in a country that has historically chosen tea as its go-to caffeinated beverage. As the restaurant industry as a whole struggles to deal with reduced capacity restrictions and increasing demand, Starbucks' ability and proven history of adapting to diverse market environments and creating new growth opportunities yield a compelling narrative for turning the COVID headwinds of 2020 into tailwinds as we look towards 2021 and beyond.

Future Growth Abroad

While Starbucks' history is in America, its future will likely be abroad as it looks for less saturated markets. One such market is China, which has quickly become Starbucks’ second-largest market and arguably the market with the greatest growth potential. Many argue that competition has intensified in China and while it is true that Starbucks’ success has inevitably led to an expected increase in competition from local copycats, this should not be of great concern. If this were something of great concern, China would not be the single largest luxury market in the world since they are likewise the largest counterfeit producer in the world. LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) and other luxury conglomerates have proven that while local copycats might be able to replicate the product, they cannot successfully replicate the brand or the experience. The matter of fact is there simply is no other, beverage-first, fast casual empire quite like Starbucks (fast food chains by size here). The quote “often imitated, never duplicated,” sums it up perfectly. Simply put, Starbucks’ customers aren’t just buying a beverage, they’re buying an experience. A standardized, yet seasonally influenced, high-quality and stable experience that’s come to be associated globally with the Starbucks brand. The rapid growth of Starbucks locations in China (see table 1 below) not only proves past success but also further indicates future trends.

Source: Company Filing

After investing $100mm with Valor Siren Ventures (VSV) in the US (Starbucks Commits $100 Million as Cornerstone Investor in Valor Siren Ventures I), Starbucks inked a similar venture capital agreement with Sequoia Capital China (Starbucks China Partners with Sequoia Capital China to Accelerate the Pace of Retail Innovation : Starbucks Stories Asia) to invest in food and retail technologies that show promise of accelerating the pace of innovation in the sector. Collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious and successful venture funds serves as further proof that Starbucks is not only putting its capital to good use but is ceaselessly searching for new growth opportunities and multipliers, whether developed internally or sourced externally. These investment decisions furthermore bolster the case for Starbucks' strong management team who continue to diversify while maintaining strategic focus. Rather than focusing resources developing in-house technologies or hiring an in-house venture capital suite, the company instead chooses to partner with existing teams and entrepreneurs whose cutting-edge ideas could serve as game changers while the company seeks to future-proof its already time-tested business model.

While this strategy certainly appeals to shareholders on paper, it also seems to be playing out nicely in reality as the portfolio of companies that VSV has invested in shows great promise and applicability to Starbucks' overall business (See table 2 below, or follow this link). From plant-based protein to urban farming, each company is involved in or around one of several trending themes in food-related channels that will surely continue to gain momentum as the future unfolds. In this strategy, Starbucks will not only continue to reap capital gains as equity investors (see table 3 below for historical gains received from equity investment) but will also be first in line to apply the relevant innovations in its storefronts, allowing the company to further differentiate from the marketplace as first movers in exciting new fields and channels.

Source: Company Filing

Similar to VSV in the United States, Sequoia China is famed for its deep understanding of trends and success at predicting what the future generations in China will gravitate towards. Alibaba.com, Ele.me (ELEME), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Didi (DIDI) and Headlines Today, were all early-stage Sequoia China investments. While Starbucks continues to increase its brand recognition in China and embed itself in the country's culture and society, so too do its investment vehicles as they continue to work and deliver increasingly innovative products and offerings. As this model continues to prove successful in China, it seems only logical to assume that the company will continue to employ a similar strategy as it looks to expand its footprint and continue to establish itself in less penetrated, less saturated markets as it continues to search for global growth opportunities.

A Truly Unique Business

If you believe Starbucks is just like every other major Food & Beverage chain, you ought to think again. Starbucks is the only publicly traded coffee shop with a global footprint that provides each of the following offerings at an affordable price point while maintaining a healthy margin:

Fast and reliable service of on-the-go coffee, indulgent beverages and more

Premium in-store experience for coffee lovers

Bottled ready-to-drink beverages in 3rd party stores (With PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP))

Health-oriented food on-the-go breakfast and other food items

Whole bean and ground coffee, Nespresso capsule with Starbucks twists (With Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY))

While you might not enjoy Starbucks, or perhaps believe that the quality is beneath that of your local coffee shop, you might be right. However, supplying an award-winning cup of coffee has never been Starbucks' goal. Being the most popular and recognizable coffee shop on the planet was the goal, and in this sense, it has and continues to succeed with no clear threat to its foothold in sight.

Valuation

Let’s now focus on what we heard from the management during the most recent earnings call.

Top-line Growth

Management expects to see revenues back to pre-pandemic levels for both the US and China in quarters 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively. This reflects a positive outlook of consumer trends amid social distancing and safety procedures as markets adjust accordingly to this new “normal.” By outfitting store formats with more adaptable systems, it is reasonable to expect throughputs to improve (while maintaining this added layer of resiliency) and faster topline growth across all stores over the next couple of quarters as the company moves out of this pandemic era.

Operating Margins

Many analysts have questioned why management expects margin levels to return to pre-COVID levels one to two quarters after revenue has recovered. However, this makes complete sense, as the firm begins to realize sales levels that return to normal do not come without costly increased safety protocols that will drag on margin for a brief period of time. In the long term, the safety initiatives, while adding to costs, will also drive up revenues in a traditional example of economies of scale and as such, margins will improve.

Capital Expenditure

An increase in capital expenditure is expected as Starbucks converts old stores to a safer format and opens up new safety-driven locations. While this will initially damage cash flows, the firm secured both short-term and long-term financing earlier this year, taking advantage of lower market interest rates.

Table 4 below summarizes key valuation metrics:

Source: Company Filing & Earnings Call, author’s calculation

Intrinsic Value

Given the assumptions above, a discounted cash flow valuation yields a fair value price of $109 per share. This valuation would give a 23.5% upside potential, which is a promising return, especially within the hurting food industry.

Source: Company Filing, Yahoo Finance, author’s calculation

Final Words

For years Starbucks engaged in a variety of sales channels, but they all revolve around delivering a memorable and unique coffee experience. The Starbucks brand is second to none when it comes to global coffee brands and I would implore you to think of the next runner-up. While the stock has certainly enjoyed a good run, it seems that the current valuation is not only fair, but presents a good buying opportunity. I expect Starbucks to continue to grow as it strengthens its position domestically and abroad as the premier coffee shop.

