Why Did I Buy That Stock

Information is only value relevant if you are only one or one of few that knows it or somehow you can interpret it better than others.

Why do brokers exist? Why is there a whole industry devoted to helping individual investors pick out stocks when every jot of financial wisdom in the past fifty years, including Nobel prize-winning work, suggests that this is a mug's game?

- Holman Jenkins Jr., member of the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal

This tale is part of my "Tales to Enrich Your Future" series. Like all the tales, unless otherwise specified, they are hypothetical examples designed to educate the reader on investment principles.

Harvey was a successful doctor who also considered himself a sophisticated investor. After a busy day at the office and hospital, he would come home and head right for the computer. He had several favorite websites he liked to visit. He also read many periodicals and subscribed to several investment advisory newsletters. His portfolio consisted of about 20 individual stocks he had thoroughly researched. And he only bought stocks whose business and products he understood well. Though he had never actually calculated the rate of return he had earned, he was confident he had done well.

One day Harvey received a call from one of the advisors with whom he worked. The advisor was an employee of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. After the usual pleasantries, the advisor told Harvey, "We just have to buy Merck." Now, Harvey was no fool. He didn't just buy a stock because some broker told him to do so. So Harvey asked the advisor, "Why should I buy Merck?" The broker responded, "Our analyst covering Merck is a genius. She has a degree in molecular biology, graduated first in her class at Harvard and received a Ph.D. from Duke, again graduating first in her class. Not only that, she worked for 10 years at Merck in product development. Upon joining as our pharmaceutical analyst, she personally visited all of Merck's plants and research facilities. She has also visited with Merck's competitors. Overall, she is confident Merck has a tremendous pipeline of new products that will have little to no competition. The stock is currently selling at $85. Given her outlook for the new products and the growth in sales that will result, the stock is worth $120 if it's worth a penny." Harvey told the broker the information sounded great but that, as always, he wanted to do his own research. Harvey said he would call back the next day.

Confusing Information with Exploitable Knowledge

That night Harvey read all the research on Merck (NYSE:MRK) that was available on the internet. Harvey was convinced that Merck was a great buy. The next day he called his advisor and told him, "Thanks for the recommendation. I love it. Buy me 1,000 shares."

Whether a stock recommendation comes from a fund manager, an investment advisor or a friend, the story is surely a familiar one. There is a problem, however, with Harvey's reaction to the recommendation. The problem is that it was based on a false premise: What the advisor conveyed to him was not just information but, instead, knowledge Harvey could use to identify a stock the market had somehow mispriced. If he had been able to identify and then buy an undervalued stock, Harvey would have done what few individual and institutional investors have accomplished - outperform the market. Let's see why Harvey was operating under a false premise - why he was confusing information with the knowledge he could exploit.

Let's begin with the strong assumption that everything Harvey was told by the Merrill Lynch advisor was true (i.e., there was a pipeline of great new products, and sales and earnings were likely to grow rapidly). Even given this assumption, there is a logical reason Harvey should have ignored the advice - and why you should ignore all such prognostications.

As the following explanation will make clear (and the reason you should ignore all such advice), something is wrong with the picture. There was something the advisor should have told Harvey, but never would have - because if he had, Harvey would have ignored him. It was just not in the advisor's interest for Harvey to be an educated investor.

While Merrill Lynch probably does have a smart analyst covering Merck, there are probably more than 50 other smart analysts that also cover the company. It is also likely that most of them have degrees from top schools and have lots of experience. Almost certainly, these analysts are all highly paid, motivated and work diligently to gather all the facts. What Harvey and the majority of investors fail to understand is that being smart and working hard to uncover information about a company is only a necessary condition for being able to outperform the market. The sufficient condition is that you have to uncover information others do not have (which is difficult to do), and/or you have to be able to interpret that information better than the collective wisdom of the entire market. And you have to do it in a way that compensates you for all the expenses of the effort (which should include not just the cost of trading but also the value of the time it takes to perform the task). Read carefully these words of wisdom from Binkley Shorts, at the time a portfolio manager at Wellington Management: "When you're looking at companies like Microsoft, International Business Machines, Merck, and Coca-Cola, the ability to capture incremental insight is so damn challenging because so many people are looking at those stocks and it takes so long to get through the body of knowledge."1

Regarding the recommendation to buy Merck, the other analysts covering the company almost certainly had the same information the Merrill Lynch advisor had shared with Harvey. Given that, and the likelihood they were just as smart, why was the stock not already trading at $120? Do you think all those smart people would let a stock that was obviously worth $100 sit there at $85 without rushing to buy it? The reason Merck was trading at $85 was that the market, in its collective wisdom, thought it was only worth $85, not $120. Louis Bachelier, a French economist, long ago remarked: "Clearly the price considered most likely by the market is the true current price: if the market judged otherwise, it would not quote this price, but another price higher or lower."2

What Harvey's advisor should have told him was that his analyst thought the rest of the world got it wrong. What Harvey should have heard, because it was implicit in the advisor's comments, was that "All the other smart analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, etc., are wrong. They just don't get it. Only our analyst is right. The rest of the world is wrong. Only our analyst really knows this stuff, and the rest of those guys are simply misinterpreting the information." Now, if Harvey had heard that explanation, being the smart person he is, he likely would have hung up. Which is exactly what you should do the next time someone recommends buying a stock.

The Moral of the Tale

The next time you watch CNBC and listen to an analyst or fund manager tout even 100 good reasons to buy a specific stock, or equities in general, ignore the recommendation - even though you are likely impressed with the intellectual capacity of the person and the logic of the recommendation. To help you ignore seemingly sage advice, remember these two key insights about the information you just heard.

First, capturing incremental insight is difficult, if not impossible, to achieve because security analysts compete with so many other smart and highly motivated people researching the same stocks. It is this tough competition that makes it so difficult to gain a competitive advantage. Imagine an art auction where you are the only expert among a group of amateurs. In that circumstance, it might be possible to find a bargain. On the other hand, if you are one of a group of mostly experts, it is less likely you will find bargain prices. The same is true of stocks. Competition among all the professional active managers ensures that the market price is likely the correct price.

Second, think about where you heard the new, insightful information - on national television. In the unlikely scenario this information was a secret, it certainly isn't anymore. The same analogy could be made for recommendations from any of the high-profile publications, such as Barron's, or from any of the popular websites that produce recommendations, such as Robinhood or The Motley Fool.

Before concluding, consider the following: At one time, there were about 35,000 investment clubs in America.3 Each of these clubs was presumably researching companies hoping to identify stocks that would outperform the market. Armed with what you have now learned, ask yourself the following two questions:

1. Is it likely a bunch of amateurs are going to be able to uncover information the best and brightest professionals have failed to uncover?

2. Is it likely the amateurs will be able to interpret the information better than the professionals?

The odds that the answers are yes are slim or none. Yet those are the odds against which millions of individual investors who are buying individual stocks are fighting - to the delight of broker-dealers across the country. In fact, a study by Brad Barber and Terrance Odean found that even before considering taxes, investment clubs trailed the market by almost 4 percent per annum.4

In this light, consider the tale of the Beardstown Ladies. In the early 1990s, a group of women from Beardstown, Illinois, claimed to have found the formula to beat the market - what the majority of professional investors consistently fail to do. These women produced five investment books, including a bestseller. They became national icons. But no one thought to ask a few simple questions. As it turned out, the Ladies never did outperform the market. They had made a mathematical error in calculating their returns: They counted their monthly dues, with which they bought stocks, as returns, not as principal invested. Once the error was uncovered, it was determined they had actually underperformed the market by a wide margin. Could it be the desire to beat the market runs so strong that investors throw away all wisdom and common sense?

