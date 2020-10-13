Shareholders should not hold on to hopes for recovery as they have no votes in the process.

As stated in the previous article, I was cautiously optimistic that the company was using bankruptcy as leverage to negotiate with opioid plaintiffs and CMS. Unfortunately, my optimism was unfounded and the company has chosen to go with Option 1: throwing in the towel.

CMS resolution was achieved too late

Management has successfully negotiated a wonderful deal with CMS: $260 million over 7 years. This was lower than anticipated in the initial opioid settlement and also resolved an outstanding charity payment case. In turn, the company has dropped its appeal for the CMS. So it did turn out CMS had a weak case and eventually caved to the company's demand. Unfortunately, it was too little too late.

Investors holding out for a CMS resolution should just give up that thought as this is the final resolution. Even though it was a positive one, management is still proceeding with a bankruptcy filing likely to deter any further suit on the same issues.

Lessons learnt

This has been a painful lesson learnt by me and potentially many other investors on this board. Below are some of my reflections of mistakes made, so other investors can pay heed and avoid them:

1) Numbers are not the full story - From a numbers standpoint, the company is solvent and generating decent cash flow with no immediate huge repayment upcoming. Further, assets far exceed liabilities, most of which are provisional like the opioid settlement. As such, I have concluded mathematically the company should be able to survive if it could negotiate a better structure with the opioid plaintiffs. Unfortunately, management has taken the initiative to prioritise a full resolution of legal cases at the expense of shareholders.

2) WSJ and Bloomberg are creditable sources and it's best to take bankruptcy news at face value - In my last article, I was alluding to vague wordings and potentially an alternative agreement might be in the works. I could not be further from the truth. WSJ and Bloomberg had till date been 100% accurate in all their warnings. I am unsure how they got hold of such material news, but when they say bankruptcy filing is imminent, you better be paying attention.

3) Positive catalyst does not equate to a positive result - Management has indeed warned of shareholders being wiped out in the last earnings call and in the 10Q. I believe a lot of investors interpreted it as a probability which will only occur if the CMS appeal went against them. And most of us believed the company had a strong case. Indeed, our thesis had panned out, CMS accepted a far lower settlement than what many of us expected. However, management still filed for bankruptcy.

4) Management may not always be aligned with shareholders - This case if anything proved that management can at times be misaligned with shareholders. Management could theoretically forsake the opioid settlement unless one came that allowed for the company to continue as a growing concern. However, it did not seem to be the case and the opioid plaintiffs are getting a much better deal with $450 million upfront (after emerging from bankruptcy vs. $300 million in the original settlement) and 20% of a new well-capitalized company.

No hope for recovery

Shareholders will have no say in the matter. I have been hearing talks about shareholder lawsuits to stop the company from filing, but I believe such attempts will be to no avail. Shareholders have nominated the directors and management to act in the best interest of the company. In this case, the best interest of the company is not aligned with the shareholders. The filing will happen and shareholders will be wiped out, so it's best to sell at whatever price the market is willing to pay.

Conclusion

Investing is not always easy and there are painful lessons learnt along the way. The key takeaways are 1) relying on financials does not always pan out and 2) correctly predicting a positive catalyst (CMS resolution) may not translate to a positive result. I do hope other investors could learn from my experience and strive to be better investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am planning to exit my entire position when the stock opens up in the OTC market.