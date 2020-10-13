Physical assets, other ETFs, and individual silver companies can be considered, but we think it is best to stick with the SLV for most traders.

Inflation is likely to come around, and the Fed is targeting such inflation at 2% which is a tailwind for the SLV.

There is unprecedented pressure on the dollar coming with more fiscal stimulus set to come out of Washington which should benefit silver and the SLV specifically.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We believe that investors should have 3-5% of their portfolio in precious metals. Traders who follow us should know that we believe silver can be bought on dips and sold on rips. There are many ways to play a rise in silver prices, and we will touch on some in this column, but we think the best way is with the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). Right now, we think the recent dip is one to buy. There is unprecedented pressure on the dollar coming with more fiscal stimulus set to come out of Washington. All of the Fed's moves to backstop the economy comes at a cost. Inflation is likely to come around, and the Fed is targeting such inflation at 2%. We think the fundamental setup continues to be solid for gold and silver, but silver is our preferred buy here as it is likely to get a boost from pressures that benefit precious metals, as well as impacts from economic activity. The SLV will be a strong beneficiary. In the present column, we will discuss demand for silver, price action, and several ways to invest to capture this strong rise in silver.

Demand for silver

This may be review for seasoned precious metals traders, but this article is geared at traders and investors who may not have such exposure to the SLV, or physical metals, etc. It is important to understand why we see silver prices going higher. There will always be demand for silver because aside from silver being a precious metal, it also has many industrial and technological applications. Therefore, there will always be some level of demand, but such demand has risen significantly as the economy has escaped the Great Recession.

Demand for silver is not just in things like coins and bullion. The demand comes from many other sources such as jewelry, silverware, and dentistry. On the technology front, silver is a key component and is used in electronic devices, optics, medical devices/tools and most recently, in nanotechnology. From an anecdotal standpoint, think of the demand in computing in the last few years, especially as supercomputers attempt to mine bitcoin (BTC-USD). Many businesses are investing in supercomputers to mine bitcoin, and as such, this raises demand for silver in technology.

The biggest growth area for silver use, besides being a precious metal currency, is in technology. This is not just a cryptocurrency-related demand. A lot of demand comes from Apple (AAPL) iPhones, iPads etc., and its competitors' similar products. Apple alone has created massive industrial demand for precious metals. Here is a look at what is inside just the processing chips in modern iPhones:

Source: Pinterest

Gold, as well as silver, is utilized heavily in these high-tech devices. On average, about $0.17 of silver is now used in each cell phone. That is impressive when we scale up. While that is not much for a single phone, considering there were over 5.3 billion mobile subscribers worldwide in 2019, a number that's growing, it becomes clear that new phones will always be in demand.

Using the average of 17 cents a phone, we generate demand for nearly $1 billion worth of silver in just new mobile devices alone if every one of these 5 billion subscribers replaces their phone just once. What is more, little of this silver is ever recovered from technology. There is a lot of silver in old cell phones, photography chemicals, or medical devices that already have been taken out of the market. Although there is a push to recycle electronics and retrieve/reuse the valuable elements like silver within them, in situations where silver is used in very small portions (such as new smartphones), it is often not cost-effective or even practical to recover the silver. Only about 10% of all old phones are recycled, though, for Apple products, companies will pay bottom dollar for busted phones and retrieve the metal. However, for the most part, new silver will be utilized in these devices.

But the demand has not stopped there. As of today sales of American Silver Eagles from the US Mint, as well as "junk" silver spiked heavily. In addition, silver ETFs will need to do some buying after a wave of selling. Thus, demand for the metal is there and looks to move higher. However, price action has not reflected these facts in recent years.

Silver price action

At the time of this writing, silver has been declining.

The gold to silver ratio has been improving, buy is still in the 80s now, whereas the historical ratio is 16 to 1 and average recent ratio is about 70-80. While we have not seen this historical ratio in many decades, we believe a reversion is overdue. The average ratio in the 20th century was 47-to-1. In the figure above, we see that in the last 10 years, the ratio has been volatile. As for an average, the mean in our lifetimes ratio appears to be around the 60-65 mark.

We believe a reversion is long overdue. To see this reversion, gold would have to fall about $400 an ounce while silver was stagnant. We see that as unlikely. Two other possibilities remain. Silver prices could rally while gold is stagnant, or silver will have to rise at a greater rate than gold in value in the coming years. We believe the latter is far more likely than the former, especially in a climate of inflation fears and high industrial demand. These facts have us bullish on silver, but how can you invest in it?

We think you buy the iShares Silver Trust ETF

We like the SLV. Although the fund is not the exact equivalent of an investment in silver, it can provide investors with an alternative that allows a level of participation in the silver market through the securities market. The only problem is that like any other ETF, it builds in expense ratios, which you can consider as a fee for owning them. This is a problem because, if silver never moves in price, you will lose money to the expenses eating away at the investment. Overall, it does a good job of tracking silver price moves in general, but this caveat is important to consider for a long-term investment.

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York. The physically-backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the COMEX silver futures. So that is an advantage.

But it does have that expense ratio, which is 0.50% per year. That is not unreasonable, but keep in mind that this can erode the value if silver prices never move. SLV has come under renewed downward pressure since it reached its highs since April 2013 earlier this summer, though, the recent spike was driven in part by COVID-19, in part by the federal actions in response to it, and more recently, on hopes for a reopening economy.

Also keep in mind that silver ETF share buying and selling really move silver prices at the margin because it is the most volatile source of silver demand by far. Most silver usage is relatively stable year after year, with some spikes in demand, but silver demand within the ETF can be very volatile. SLV’s underlying physical silver bullion holdings are reported each day, and their trends can help tell us whether money is flowing into or out of silver. When American stock traders buy SLV shares faster than silver itself is being bought, SLV share prices threaten to decouple from silver to the upside. That would cause SLV to fail its silver-tracking mission. So, the fund managers must step in to offset that excess demand and often do. Keep this in mind.

When investors buy SLV shares faster than actual physical silver itself is being bought, SLV share prices could run to the upside away from actual silver prices. The fund managers will sell new SLV shares to balance the demand. With the new money raised they buy physical silver. When investors dump off SLV shares faster than silver itself is being sold, SLV shares could dip far below silver prices. In this case managers step in and do some buying back of SLV shares. They raise the capital necessary to do these buybacks by selling some of the fund’s physical silver bullion.

A few other ways to invest in silver

There are three ways investors can get exposure to silver. Our top recommendation for silver exposure is purchasing physical silver bullion and coins, followed by purchasing shares of ETFs that track silver prices, and finally through the stock of the individual silver companies/miners.

Physical assets

Physical bullion and coins are solid ways to invest. There are dealers in most cities and merchants on the internet where you can buy silver bullion bars and/or coins.

We not only consider physical silver as a wise investment, given the Fed's actions with interest rates, and from extensive government financial easing in the last decade, but we also consider it to be a form of insurance in case there is the unlikely breakdown of the modern financial systems we have in the world today.

If you decide to invest in physical silver assets, do so by only buying from a reputable dealer. The only downside from internet purchases is high shipping and insurance costs as well as the possibility of a required minimum purchase. Whenever possible, buy locally as you can avoid such excessive shipping and handling fees (and support your local community). We will add that when these assets appreciate, you can sell them for cash at these same dealers and reallocate into other investments as you see fit.

Other Exchange-traded funds

Other possible funds to consider are the Aberd Std Silvr Shs (SIVR), which holds silver bullion and issues shares in exchange for deposits of silver. Again, while the fund deals in silver, you never actually see it as you are owning a security. The same issue of expenses applies to SIVR as the SLV. If you want to blend an ETF and physical, you can consider the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV). The PSLV is an ETF that is backed entirely by physical silver bullion. The trust offers a number of advantages over traditional exchange-traded bullion funds, including bullion storage. Further, the fund still allows investors to redeem units of the ETF for delivery of an equivalent amount of physical bullion. If an ETF doesn't seem to be the right fit, you can take a chance on a miner.

Silver companies

If owning physical assets or ETFs is not feasible, you can consider an investment in the silver companies/miners to gain exposure to silver. Here, you are really buying an option on silver prices. You see, the silver companies make exceedingly higher profit as the price of silver rises. As their costs can be contained only to a certain point, earnings suffer as silver prices fall. However, if silver prices rise, the miners often rise several orders of magnitude higher in share price with such moves. There are plenty of individual companies that we really like. In particular, those involved in silver streaming, as well as select miners.

If you do not want to take a chance on anyone, you can gain exposure to a bunch of silver miners via the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL). We have of course in the past traded individual companies. For those willing to take on more risk, individual silver companies or miners could offer better returns. However, SIL will provide exposure to the whole sector.

Our recommended play is the SLV ETF.

Three entries if the market provides

Entry 1: $23 (20%)

Entry 2: $21.75 (30%)

Entry 3: $20 (50%)

Target exit: $30

Take-home

Silver has faced some selling pressure in recent weeks. The SLV is a great way to play. We think this is an opportunity. It is not only a precious metal currency but also has massive industrial and technological demand, which continues to grow. In addition, there are technical reasons to consider silver here as evidenced by the gold-to-silver ratio. Physical assets are our preferred way to go long term, but you can consider silver ETFs and individual silver companies. We like the SLV play above.

If you like the material and want to see more, click the orange 'Follow' button and if you want to trade with a team of professionals, check out BAD BEAT Investing below.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100s of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.