A Risk Manager's Marketplace

To address risk managers’ needs, it will take a revolution in market and instrument design.

The National Market System (NMS) is all about the needs of broker-dealers and SEC-approved exchanges.

The needs of risk managers have been ill-considered in the haphazard design of financial markets and instruments.

Think, for a moment, of three significant financial market user groups: arbitrageurs, incumbent exchanges, and risk managers. Among these three, only risk managers’ needs are unmet. This article identifies risk manager objectives, and the adequacy of existing instruments and markets to achieve them.

Risk managers need a different, simpler market structure, and a less cluttered collection of instruments – adaptable instruments that covary with the important risks that these managers accept in search of reward. The right combination of market structure and risk management instruments would provide:

A market that minimizes inter-market arbitrage. A network with a single node, listing risk manager-friendly financial instruments.

Listed instruments with the sole purpose of collecting a fair return resulting from the major risks these managers understand.

The desultory markets that compose the SEC’s National Market System (NMS) are kludges. Built to serve obscure purposes and hidden agendas, regulated with an uncertain understanding of physics. The NMS’ complications hide innumerable opaque costs while the sell-side misdirects customer focus away from these hidden costs and toward the good news of an end to explicit commissions. The Wizard of Oz could do no better.

The arbitrageurs, incumbent exchanges, even new exchanges, although they accept the inefficiencies of the NMS, have NMS-related problems of their own. Risk managers should not wait for incumbent players with their own agendas to solve risk managers’ problems.

NMS’s three interest groups

Sell-side arbitrageurs. Although they groan and moan about excessive exchange fees, these traders could not be more pleased with NMS. The NMS, with its regulation-induced and broker-dealer-exploited complications, creates a rat’s nest of cables and microwaves, a paradise for sell-side players featuring hidden fees, as arbs skip and hop from one platform to another.

Exchanges that operate within the NMS. The exchanges are the prime beneficiaries of NMS. New exchanges gain SEC approval by promising the SEC relief from the embarrassing expensive NMS-generated clones. An empty promise.

Buy-side risk managers. Only the buy-side has no vested interest in the many regulator-spawned inefficiencies of NMS.

Risk managers’ unmet needs

Given the choice, overlooked underserved risk managers would reject:

Ownership transfer costs. A risk manager with a focus on her portfolio risk-return profile has no interest in paying for ownership rights on hedging trades. High return at minimum risk and cost by any name smells as sweet.

Splintered markets. Many platforms, all providing multiple complex products at a cost that is substantially higher than it would be if a single instrument is provided by a single high-volume source.

Risk managers would select:

Simplicity. A single liquid market that attracts every trade with its liquidity-induced gravitational pull. Multiple markets split liquidity. A risk manager does not want complicated high maintenance ancillary securities. Her core portfolio has been chosen carefully to maximize yield at minimum risk. Ancillary investments need only address ancillary problems – they should not become the main event. In an ideal world, ancillary securities like derivatives are replaced by the iPhone-like multifunctionality of the core instrument.

A single liquid market that attracts every trade with its liquidity-induced gravitational pull. Multiple markets split liquidity. A risk manager does not want complicated high maintenance ancillary securities. Her core portfolio has been chosen carefully to maximize yield at minimum risk. Ancillary investments need only address ancillary problems – they should not become the main event. In an ideal world, ancillary securities like derivatives are replaced by the iPhone-like multifunctionality of the core instrument. Versatile core assets. Core assets should be designed in anticipation of risk managers’ needs. There is nobody, in the hoard of sell-side salespeople and market technicians that hawk securities and derivatives, who applies Apple’s all-things-to-all-men philosophy.

Apple does not sell customers a phone, a camera, a compass, a game console, a credit card, a watch, a calculator, and a calendar, separately. The phone can meet all these needs at once.

Derivatives are a prime example of a product that exists to repair, with duct tape and baling wire, the failings of core portfolio assets. The humble bond, if designed to be sufficiently flexible, eliminates the need for derivatives and a multitude of expensive ancillary hedging vehicles.

A new exchange that seeks to meet the risk manager’s needs would be able to originate an "iPhone-ized" multifunction bond.

A comprehensive market-instrument package. The risk manager should benefit from a process that integrates market structure with instrument structure. A single focused risk manager-directed combined market and instrument design. The exchange-originated instrument would provide the basic risk-return package. The exchange would add new value to the risk transfer process by directing exchange-originated instruments' cash flow traffic according to various risk management needs.

Replace the old market. Three ways a risk managers’ market would meet risk manager needs

Provide the option not to own. Ownership creates an unnecessary expense. At least 2/3 of the operating cost of a trade is the transfer of ownership. Most risk managers are indifferent to ownership. They should have the option to avoid these unnecessary costs. Costs of ownership could be avoided by buyers. Or if ownership is the trader’s preference, it could be provided much more cheaply than the cost within NMS.

Ownership creates an unnecessary expense. At least 2/3 of the operating cost of a trade is the transfer of ownership. Most risk managers are indifferent to ownership. They should have the option to avoid these unnecessary costs. Costs of ownership could be avoided by buyers. Or if ownership is the trader’s preference, it could be provided much more cheaply than the cost within NMS. Simplify traded instruments . The needs of issuers, exchanges, and the sell-side overwhelm the needs of risk managers in the design of SEC-regulated securities. The model for an instrument designed for risk managers is the index ETF market. A simple comprehensive instrument. But it would be far more useful outside the confining structure of NMS. For example, to the dismay of the sell-side, the cost of shorting the index ETF could be simplified and reduced.

. The needs of issuers, exchanges, and the sell-side overwhelm the needs of risk managers in the design of SEC-regulated securities. The model for an instrument designed for risk managers is the index ETF market. A simple comprehensive instrument. But it would be far more useful outside the confining structure of NMS. For example, to the dismay of the sell-side, the cost of shorting the index ETF could be simplified and reduced. Reduce transaction costs. Eliminating ownership and simplifying traded instruments creates a dividend of reduced transaction costs.

Features of a risk managers’ market.

No clone platforms. Eliminate clones, from new exchanges such as MEMX, IEX, Long Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), and Miami International Exchange (MIAX), or Europe’s Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) and the United States’ Automated Trading Facilities (ATFs). Eliminate multiple subsidiary exchange clones within a single firm. Adding many sources for a single risk-reduction function is an arbitrageur’s delight, a risk manager’s nightmare.

Eliminate clones, from new exchanges such as MEMX, IEX, Long Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), and Miami International Exchange (MIAX), or Europe’s Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) and the United States’ Automated Trading Facilities (ATFs). Eliminate multiple subsidiary exchange clones within a single firm. Adding many sources for a single risk-reduction function is an arbitrageur’s delight, a risk manager’s nightmare. No derivatives . Derivatives are a short-term solution to a long-term problem. But if the basic core instruments were to meet the multiple functions now met so awkwardly by the core instrument with its many derivatives, the needs of risk managers would be met more efficiently.

. Derivatives are a short-term solution to a long-term problem. But if the basic core instruments were to meet the multiple functions now met so awkwardly by the core instrument with its many derivatives, the needs of risk managers would be met more efficiently. No other complications. The simple bond can be enhanced to better meet the needs of risk managers. Rather than adding more bond ETFs than there are bonds, a central marketplace might follow the lead of the stock index ETF – merging many complex instruments to produce one essential instrument, improving the anticipated return to the combined portfolio in the bargain.

The NMS is the SEC-created font from which arbitrage trades flow – trades pointlessly racing across northern New Jersey from one computer to another – in pursuit of profit at the expense of the 10% or so of total transactions entered to perform the more meaningful function of risk transfer.

New exchanges are not enough

But to break free of NMS, the markets need something other than new exchanges. To disrupt the welter of places we trade, we should simplify and streamline the things we trade. A lumping together of like things – as does the stock index ETF – through a combining of similar instruments with trivial differences – would help reverse the fragmenting of markets.

To wait for the reformation of the NMS is to slow the pace of progress. Only a revolution will get the job done quickly. A revolution that produces two markets.

A risk managers' marketplace ruled by new regulation designed to go directly to the needs of risk managers.

An arbitrageurs', owner-managers', and exchange clones’ marketplace ruled now by the law of NMS but redesigned to go to the changing needs of market incumbents.

A revolutionary new market would not require the acquiescence of the entrenched arbitrage-focused market establishment.

But incumbents have a stake in the current system that is worthy of respect. Let incumbent arbitrageurs and owner-managers invest their time and talent to reform the existing NMS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.