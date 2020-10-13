Seeking Alpha
Financial Sector Finds In October 12 Select List

Includes: IAT, KBWD, KBWR, KIE, XLF
by: ETF Global
Summary

If stimulus talks bear fruit in Washington, the Financial Sector could benefit.

This week's Select List is topped by a regional bank ETF.

A high dividend yield ETF takes second place.

This week, we highlight some substantial movement in the Financials portion of the Select List. With another U.S. stimulus package on the horizon, it would be wise to keep a finger on the pulse of Index and Financial based ETFs.

Moving up two spots to claim the number one position this week is IAT, the iShares US Regional Banks ETF. Runner-up goes to Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, KBWD, coming all the way up from the number five spot.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, KIE, fell one spot, coming in third this week. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, KBWR, and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, XLF, rounded out the top five, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.