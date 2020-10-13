Financial Sector Finds In October 12 Select List

If stimulus talks bear fruit in Washington, the Financial Sector could benefit.

This week, we highlight some substantial movement in the Financials portion of the Select List. With another U.S. stimulus package on the horizon, it would be wise to keep a finger on the pulse of Index and Financial based ETFs.

Moving up two spots to claim the number one position this week is IAT, the iShares US Regional Banks ETF. Runner-up goes to Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, KBWD, coming all the way up from the number five spot.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, KIE, fell one spot, coming in third this week. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, KBWR, and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, XLF, rounded out the top five, respectively.

1 8 Click to enlarge Notes:

For more ETF insights, subscribe to ETF Global on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. For a little more than $1 per day, you will gain access to: One-on-one support: Speak with ETF Global’s team of research team and data experts to discuss ETFs, market trends, and how ETF data can work for you.

Speak with ETF Global’s team of research team and data experts to discuss ETFs, market trends, and how ETF data can work for you. Quant analysis: Weekly listings of the ETFs rated most highly by our proprietary ETFG Quant Model, segmented by Sector, Geographic Region and Strategy.

Weekly listings of the ETFs rated most highly by our proprietary ETFG Quant Model, segmented by Sector, Geographic Region and Strategy. Insightful research: Model portfolios, the ETF Global Liquidation Watch List and articles dissecting trends and opportunities in the ETF markets. Try it risk-free, with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.