Valuation for this disruptive technology is just $700 million despite a TAM of $24 billion and huge valuations for competitors like Alcon.

Its product, Dextenza, is seeing strong sales growth from post-surgical alone, with more to come from allergic conjunctivitis.

I have been long Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) for a while now, but have not written anything about it because I'm not familiar with the biotech space in general. However, after a recent exciting sales update that sent the stock up over 30%, I decided I had to cover this stock before it's too late.

Investment case

Eyedrops are the dominant form of treatment for many eye diseases, but they have many problems. Patients have to administer the drops multiple times daily at strict time intervals, with failure to comply potentially leading to lower efficacy. Administration is often hard, especially for elderly patients with unstable movements. If you've ever used eyedrops, you'll know how hard it is to get the drop right into the eye.

Because eyedrops are easily washed away by the tear film after application, there is very little contact time and most of the drug cannot enter the eye. As a result, eye drops generally require frequent administration at high concentrations, which could cause burning or stinging.

Lastly, to guard against bacterial contamination, most eyedrops contain antimicrobial preservatives, which could cause side effects for patients who use eyedrops long term.

OCUL’s solution consists of a small, preformed, bioresorbable hydrogel fiber containing the target drug. The fiber only requires one-time placement into the eye by a surgeon and will slowly release the drug throughout the eye, potentially for up to multiple months, thus avoiding or minimizing many of the problems faced when using eyedrops.

The company is targeting the $24 billion eye care market using its technology, which can be used to tailor the duration and amount of delivery of a range of drugs for wet AMD, glaucoma, dry eye disease, and post-surgical pain and inflammation.

Dextenza

Dextenza and ReSure Sealant are the only commercially available OCUL products currently, but Dextenza is the main sales and growth driver for the company. Dextenza has currently been approved for post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain, and an sNDA for allergic conjunctivitis will be filed by the end of 2020, meaning the product could be approved for allergic conjunctivitis sometime in Q1 or Q2 2021.

For post-surgical alone, Dextenza has seen a substantial ramp in sales. This year alone, it has ramped from 1000 inserts in January to nearly 5000 in September despite the impact of COVID-19 in April. I expect this growth to continue in the future, as the vast majority of patients preferred Dextenza over conventional eyedrops.

In a 20-subject clinical trial testing the patient preference for Dextenza or eyedrops after LASIK surgery, 80% of customers expressed that Dextenza was their preferred treatment, as the graph shows below.

With an estimated 6.1 million ocular surgeries performed each year, or around 500k per month, there's still massive room for Dextenza to grow. This doesn't even include the far larger allergic conjunctivitis opportunity.

Allergic conjunctivitis is estimated to affect between 6% and 40% of the US population. Even at the low end, this implies an estimated 18 million sufferers.

In February, OCUL reported positive results that showed Dextenza substantially reduced ocular itching over time, as you can see from the chart above. With these results, OCUL will soon file an sNDA that will likely lead to approval by mid-2021 and a commercial launch in late 2021. We believe the sales ramp for allergic conjunctivitis will be faster than for post-surgical due to more brand recognition and sales reps having more experience with selling the product.

With a market opportunity in the billions and strong initial growth and patient preference, we believe that Dextenza alone is worth far more than OCUL's current market cap of $700 million.

Additional upside

Outside of post-surgical and allergic conjunctivitis, OCUL has multiple pipeline products in many other indications, including wet AMD, dry eye disease, and glaucoma.

In dry eye disease, OCUL has 2 products: OTX-CSI and OTX-DED. OTX-CSI is for chronic dry eye disease, while OTX-DED is for acute dry eye disease. The space is quite competitive, and we have seen several unique competitors coming to market, like Oyster Point Pharma's (OYST) nasal spray and Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) Eysuvis. However, we believe OCUL's technology has a major benefit in compliance, which will allow it to capture a sizeable portion of the market. We believe the dry eye disease products will be the first products to reach commercialization due to the more acute nature of the disease. We are estimating a commercial launch of OTX-DED in early 2023 and OTX-CSI in early 2024.

In wet AMD, OCUL has 2 products. OTX-TKI is a "preformed, bioresorbable hydrogel fiber incorporating axitinib, a small molecule TKI with antiangiogenic properties delivered by intravitreal injection", according to OCUL's 10-K. Phase 1 trials are in progress, and there should be a data readout soon. If the data is good, a Phase 2 trial will commence by early 2021, and we estimate commercialization in mid-2025. OCUL has also collaborated with Regeneron (REGN) to deliver its product Eylea using OCUL's technology. OCUL stands to earn $300 million+ in milestone payments and potential low-double digit royalties on a drug that posted $8 billion in sales in 2019.

Glaucoma is a chronic disease in which elevated levels of IOP causes progressive vision loss. Compliance with the current standard of care, eye drops, is low, and nonadherence ranges between 30% and 80%. Glaucoma is estimated to impact nearly 3 million people in the US. OCUL's OTX-TIC aims to change that by solving the biggest problem - compliance. While we believe OTX-TIC is incredibly exciting, it could take a while to commercialize, as the Phase 1 trial took nearly 3 years to complete.

Financials

Currently, the majority of OCUL’s revenues are generated from Dextenza. In Q2 2020, $1.4 million, or nearly 90%, of OCUL’s revenues was generated from Dextenza, with the rest of the sales being attributable to ReSure Sealant.

While sales dipped in Q2 due to COVID-19, we believe sales should rebound for the next few quarters as the trend in Dextenza inserts per month continues to indicate. When allergic conjunctivitis starts commercialization next year, that should provide another boost to sales.

As the chart above shows, expenses as a % of revenue have seen a substantial decline over the past few quarters, mainly due to the discontinuation of the clinical trials for OTX-TP, as well as the continued revenue ramp from the Dextenza launch.

Currently, OCUL’s annual expenses are around $80 million, meaning at an ASP of $440 for Dextenza, it would take around 180k inserts per year, or 15k inserts per month, for the company to reach profitability assuming no expense growth.

With $84 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of Q2 2020, OCUL should have enough cash to survive until Q3 2021 at the current burn rate of $16 million per quarter. However, with Dextenza sales quickly ramping up, the burn rate should gradually decline over the next few quarters.

Takeaway

Major secular trends in the last few decades have shown that people prefer convenience and hate repetitive tasks. With a product that doesn't require the patient to do anything, OCUL is well-positioned to become a major player in eye care over the long run. Even after the recent large increase in price, I believe the company is very attractively valued and has much more upside over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.