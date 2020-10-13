NZD/JPY: Upside Is Limited In The Medium Term As Winter Beckons

However, the real implied yield for NZD/JPY seems to have worsened this year, which should place some downside pressure on the pair.

The NZD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, is classically a risk-on currency pair. This is because of the nature of the two currencies; NZD is viewed as a commodity currency, owing to the importance of exports to New Zealand, while JPY is considered a conventional safe haven in FX. The Japanese yen's redeeming features include Japan's typically positive current account surpluses and the country's relative political stability, as well as the country's active domestic investment sector which has historically been a source of global "hot money".

As a result, NZD/JPY tends to correlate positively with risk assets such as U.S. equities. The chart below illustrates this. NZD/JPY (the black line) continues to correlate rather strongly with the S&P 500 (i.e., U.S. equities; the red line).

(Source: TradingView)

However, it is certainly possible for these two instruments to diverge. In times of uncertainty (and much of this year qualifies as such), it is perhaps a little too reductionist to view currency pairs as either risk-on or risk-off. Positive risk sentiment is still certainly like to support NZD/JPY strength, but the dynamic is perhaps less clear as before. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's short-term rate is just +0.25%, while the Bank of Japan's target is negative and unchanged this year at -0.10%. The implied spread is tight and effectively negligible after one considers trading fees, taxes, etc. The carry-trade appeal is practically non-existent.

JPY might still rally on uncertainty, especially with the broader USD weakness we have seen so far this year (which follows U.S. rates collapsing to the 'zero lower bound' for the first time ever in history). NZD may meanwhile rally on positive macroeconomic developments. Yet as NZD/JPY has now managed to retrace most of its steps back to levels last seen at the start of 2020, one would be wise to be more critical of prevailing market correlations.

In addition to interest rates, for example, we should consider inflation. Interestingly both New Zealand and Japan are net crude oil importers, and therefore with oil prices currently still about a third lower than where they were at the start of the year, NZD and JPY terms of trade (the ratio of export to import prices) have enjoyed an initial boost this year. This has helped both trade back to their "pre-COVID" levels against many other currencies.

(Source: Trading Economics)

With more stable oil prices going forward (assuming there is not enough round of significant price declines) however, New Zealand and Japanese terms of trade will probably soften a little through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. Still, the combination of a global recession and lower energy prices generally has a negative effect on inflation, and so we should look to the annual inflation rates of New Zealand and Japan to find the "real yield" (inflation-adjusted) of both NZD and JPY. For this analysis we will use the short-term central bank rates of +0.25% and -0.10% noted previously.

The annual rate of inflation in Japan this year has fallen from +0.70% in January 2020 to +0.20%, a drop of 50 basis points. As mentioned earlier, the short-term interest rate has not been changed this year. Inflation in New Zealand meanwhile has fallen from +1.90% in Q4 2019 to +1.50% in Q2 2020. The dates do not line up perfectly as we are comparing monthly data to quarterly data, but they line up enough for us to see that NZD inflation and JPY inflation are both dropping at an almost even keel.

However, as Japanese inflation has softened in spite of the short-term remaining unchanged, and as the RBNZ slashed NZD rates to a degree that beats the drop in inflation by 35 basis points, we see that the real implied yield for JPY has in fact improved this year (lower inflation improves the real yield) while the real implied yield for NZD has fallen.

As illustrated in the chart above, the implied real yield for NZD/JPY has thus fallen by 85 basis points. In other words, from the perspective of inflation-adjusted yield, NZD/JPY actually looks materially less favorable at present than it was at the start of the year.

Another, longer-term model for assessing currency values is Purchasing Power Parity, which measures the relative purchasing power of different currencies. Using the OECD's PPP model, I construct the chart below which suggests that the current market price for NZD/JPY of circa 70 is fairly valued.

(Sources: Investing.com and OECD)

Indeed, the PPP-implied fair value has been largely consistent for NZD/JPY for many years now (since perhaps 2012) around the 70 to 75 mark. The current price is therefore remarkably fair, at least based on the 2019 fair value (the latest available). The upper and lower bands in the chart above represent levels that are 30% removed from the rolling PPP-implied fair value. As we can see, NZD/JPY can trade at undervalued or overvalued levels, but since 2003 the pair has become more and more "disciplined" in relation to fair value. It is perhaps unlikely that we will see NZD/JPY trade above or below 80 or 60 for the foreseeable future.

All considered, however, I think that it makes sense for NZD/JPY to soften into the coming winter months. The second-wave threat to markets should provide JPY with support, while smaller, less sophisticated economies such as New Zealand may find their currencies soften slightly. That is, especially considering that NZD is a commodity currency (NZD/JPY traditionally being a "risk-on" currency pair). The weaker real yield also helps to build the case for weaker NZD prices as we move into the winter months.

New Zealand is also reliant on tourism; it has historically contributed as much as 10% of GDP (see here) if we include the indirect contribution. The second wave of COVID-19 through the colder months of the year will probably place further pressure on the global tourism industry. Tourism is also important to Japan, but the smaller size of New Zealand and the allure of the yen in times of uncertainty should buffer any yen weakness; further economic shocks or surprises are likely to place downside pressure on NZD/JPY (on balance).

As NZD/JPY is currently likely trading at close to fair value, it does not seem prudent to place a heavy bias on either the upside or downside. However, given the risks that winter brings, we should look forward to the potential for either price consolidation or weakness. Upside for NZD/JPY is likely limited at this juncture, even if equities/risk assets continue to climb.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.