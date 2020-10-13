While the market has excessively bearish expectations for the firm, were Delta to execute on the same playbook it used in the last recession, upside is likely.

However, Delta Air Lines currently stands apart from its competition, due to its strong balance sheet, robust returns, and unique labor and acquisition strategy.

The entire airline industry has largely been written off by investors, due to pandemic-related headwinds pressuring the field.

Currently, the airline industry is going through an unprecedented contraction as the world remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the major United States-based airlines have been unable to convince Washington to extend the aid package targeting them. American Airlines reported in August it would lay off roughly 19,000 employees when the federal aid package expires in October.

In July, the International Air Transport Association updated its forecast on global passenger traffic, with the prediction that flights would not return to pre-pandemic volume until 2024. The former CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz, told CNN Business “The stark reality of what we’re facing is dire,” and believed some airlines would be unable to make it through the crisis.

It is clear due to the headwinds buffeting the industry many investors have written off airline stocks completely. While the S&P 500 is roughly in line with February levels after a historical recovery, the airline ETF JETS is still down nearly 50% since the beginning of the year. This significant discount to 2019 levels clearly shows the market plans to discount the entire sector until it shows some signs of a real recovery. However, this hands-off approach from the market has left money on the table for the intelligent investor.

What it takes to Survive & Thrive in the Airline Industry

To find value in the airline space, like in many industries in the current environment, an investor is looking for the firm that can survive the current turbulent market conditions, and then roll up the competition to exit stronger than before the pandemic. The airline who can execute on this “Survive and Thrive” strategy will be the big winner coming out of the pandemic.

When looking at only as-reported metrics, Delta Air Lines does not appear to be that company. It appears to be in just as much trouble as the other major operators. The as-reported ROA of the firm shows a company barely able to keep returns above the cost-of-capital, with returns between 6% and 8% over the past few years.

For the firm to Survive and Thrive, it needs sizable returns and a rock-solid cash position to anchor the firm’s operations. At a first pass then, it is no wonder the market has overlooked Delta stock, as the firm seems subject to the whims of the wider airline industry.

However, this could not be further from the truth.

There are three critical drivers which make Delta Air Lines an attractive investment in the airline space coming out of the pandemic. First, GAAP distortions have actually skewed the market’s perceptions of the firm’s performance. In addition, Delta has a healthy balance sheet when compared to its peers. Finally, the firm’s structure and employee relationship lend it a unique strength in navigating the current crisis.

Peeling Back GAAP Distortions to See the Truth

When an investor uses as-reported accounting, they are closing their eyes to the true operating performance of the firm, due to the multiple distortions inherent in GAAP metrics. When we apply the Uniform Accounting framework, the distortions from as-reported GAAP and IFRS accounting statements are removed - including the impact of mistreating goodwill, R&D costs, and other line items.

By utilizing Uniform Accounting, we can see through the noise of Delta’s goodwill accounting to understand the true earnings of the firm. Furthermore, the firms sizable operating leases are being treated as an operating cost, when clearly the choice of whether to buy or lease airplanes is a financing expense. Without making these adjustments, alongside many others, it would be impossible to measure the success of Delta’s performance.

As you can see, Uniform ROA has been well above as-reported levels over the past five years, with returns consistently above the US corporate average of 12%. Rather than a firm struggling to cover its cost of capital, Delta Air Lines is an above average performer in an industry known to run on razor thin margins.

Clearly, Delta Air Lines has the robust returns to make its way through the crisis and thrive. However, to understand the company’s credit health, we need to dig a little deeper into the cash flows of the business.

The Power of Delta’s Balance Sheet

For an investor to understand the true credit risk of a company, they must go beyond simply looking at debt or current ratios. Rather, investors need to understand the company’s cash flows compared to its obligations.

The chart below explains Delta’s credit risk. It compares the company’s obligations (stacked bars) each year for the next seven years against its cash flow (blue line), and cash on hand at the beginning of each period (blue dots).

The bars are ordered by the flexibility of the obligation, with more discretionary costs such as capex spend and share buybacks at the top. The costs making up the bottom of the bars are ones Delta will struggle to move, such as debt maturities and interest expense.

As you can see, Delta is currently under little risk of default due to its sizable cash reserves. The firm is able to use its cash on hand to pay for all of its outstanding obligations in the next seven years.

Furthermore, the firm has the capability to trim its capex spend in the next few years, giving the firm even further leeway to navigate the crisis.

Meanwhile, Delta’s competitors are in dire financial straits, even with the influx of cash from the U.S. government. American Airlines currently has $34 billion of debt outstanding, with further refinancing required for it to survive through 2020. United Airlines raised $2.8 billion of debt in the first quarter of 2020 but has recently failed to raise another $2.25 in debt in the second quarter, indicating credit investors may be turning lukewarm to the airline.

Were any airline to fail in the next year due to the unique pressures of the quarantine affecting sales, Delta is the firm positioned to take advantage of the market opportunity.

Delta’s Strategy for the Future

Finally, Delta is well positioned in 2020 due to the firm’s acquisition strategy and employee relationship. Recently, Delta has entered the news because the Association of Flight Attendants, the largest flight union, has sought to unionize Delta employees.

Currently, only 19% of Delta’s workforce is represented by a union, with most of these employees being pilots. Many investors see unionization in the cards for Delta, ending the firm’s ability to sidestep unions and the flexibility to control its labor pool.

However, this seems unlikely when looking at the perspective of Delta employees themselves. Currently, a majority of Delta’s workforce are actively against unionization, due to the benefits given by the firm. Delta has won Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award four years in a row. The firm offers a robust retirement plan, alongside a complete health insurance plan, and profit-sharing payouts.

Altogether, this means Delta employees are generally happy under the current arrangement, allowing Delta to continue its current model. Furthermore, with the current reduction in flights and forced layoffs, Delta employees currently lack bargaining power to upend the status quo, even if they wanted to do so.

In addition, the firm has benefited from another strategy, its core competency to integrate large acquisitions.

At the height of the financial crisis in 2008, Delta executed on a merger with Northwest Airlines, a sizable airline forced into bankruptcy during the Great Recession.

Delta wildly beat most analysts’ expectations for the merger’s success. The company standardized the combined fleet to reduce costs, cleaned up its new routes, and built out a Seattle hub to help bolster traffic over the Pacific Ocean.

Delta clearly has the returns, balance sheet, employee loyalty, and acquisition experience to survive and thrive after the pandemic, unlike most other airlines. However, the market has written off the firm.

What Exactly the Market Thinks About Delta

Thanks to the market’s concerns regarding the airline industry, the fears around Delta’s seemingly low returns, and the apprehension related to unionization, investors have incorrectly written off Delta as a poor performer. To understand just how low these future expectations are, we can use the Embedded Expectations framework to quantify market valuations.

By cutting out the "noise" of as-reported accounting, we can do more than just understand real corporate profitability. We can also back into the future levels of Uniform ROA and asset growth the market expects at current stock prices and valuations. The Embedded Expectations chart below shows Delta’s historical corporate performance levels in terms of Uniform ROA and asset growth (dark blue bars) versus what sell-side analysts think the company is going to do for its next fiscal year and fiscal year 2021 (light blue bars) and what the market is pricing in at current valuations (white bars).

As you can see, analyst expectations for the firm are for wildly negative profitability in 2020, with the industry still reeling from the complete shut down after March. Then analysts are projecting for returns to return to positive levels in 2021.

In addition, at the current stock price, the market is pricing Delta’s returns to stagnate over the next five years, wallowing at less than half of 2019 returns by as late as 2024.

Clearly, this is an exceptionally bearish projection for the firm. As the world continues to develop a response to the coronavirus, Delta will survive the crisis with its large cash position, positioning itself ahead of the other airlines for a return to normal operations.

Conclusion

Currently, investors are evaluating the airline industry with a wide lens and only seeing struggling debt-ridden businesses, while ignoring the best player in the space. As Delta is being lumped in with its competitors, the company is being priced for a permanent reduction in returns over the next five years.

This bearish market pricing can be proven incorrect by leveraging the Embedded Expectation Framework in reverse. By inputting in a ROA level and asset growth, we can derive the corresponding stock price. A conservative estimate for Delta Air Lines is negligible growth over the next five years, alongside returns reaching 10%, which would be the firm’s lowest returns since the Great Recession. At these levels, the firm has over 100% stock upside, with prices rising to $70.

In addition, further stock appreciation from these conservative levels is possible. Were another major debt-strapped airline to fail, Delta has the means to take it over, boost the firms returns, and drive further synergies, just like in 2008 with Northwest.

The firm’s balance sheet, strong returns, and powerful strategy mean Delta will be able to survive the crisis much better than the other airlines. For all of these reasons, when the market does come to realize the strength of Delta, significant upside should follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.