Pipeline operators have steadily reduced the number of incidents over the last 20 years.

The Environmental Impact Statement is unlikely to find any environmental concerns.

A distribution cut is possible but not likely.

Energy Transfer (ET) is one of the most controversial stocks on Seeking Alpha. Opinions range from "the end is near" to "don't worry about it".

I have written about ET recently, including "Energy Transfer: Buy If You Have A 5 Year Plan". In that article, I argued that despite potential problems, the company would, over the long term, be successful and make you money.

In this article, I will attempt to explain in more detail what the worst outcomes might be for the company over then next year or so.

Here are 5 things to consider when buying ET.

1. A distribution cut is possible but not likely

One of the major concerns of investors in ET is the possibility of a distribution cut if the courts rule that DAPL (Dakota Access Pipe Line) is required to reverse course and find another path for the pipeline if that is even possible.

If that scenario played out, there would be huge write-downs, cash flow, and credit implications, not to mention potential fines and lawsuits. I have no doubt that anything approaching that result would result in the elimination of the distribution.

But I think that possibility is not great, and if it doesn't happen, then the distribution will continue and even be increased at some point in time, though not immediately, as debt needs to be paid down first to maintain ET's credit rating.

2. The EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) is unlikely to find any environmental concerns

One of the big concerns of investors is the EIS currently being undertaken by the ACE (Army Corps of Engineers). Remember, ACE has not once, not twice, but three times stated that an EIS was not required.

July 26, 2016 The Army Corps of Engineers approve the federal easements (including across Lake Oahe) for the Dakota Access Pipeline, after determining the project will have no significant impact on the environment. .... Feb. 7, 2017 The Army Corps rescinds the January 18, 2017 notice of its intention to conduct a full environmental review; on Feb. 8, 2017 it approves the easement. ... Oct. 9, 2019 The Army Corps files a cross motion for summary judgment against the tribes, claiming that “…the Corps undertook a comprehensive analysis of the three limited items remanded for additional consideration” and asking the court to reaffirm its dismissal of Standing Rock’s claims.



(Source: Harvard Law)

It is difficult for me to believe that ACE will come up with an EIS that says, "Oops we were wrong this pipeline is a threat". Not likely, I would say.

And also keep in mind this suit is against ACE, not ET.

From Judge Boasberg:

“In February 2017, Defendant U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concluded that granting an easement for the crossing would yield no significant environmental impact, thus exempting the agency from having to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement under the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act,” Boasberg wrote.



(Source: Western Wire)

and this:

Previous Court analysis had found that “not to issue an EIS largely complied with NEPA.”



(Source: Western Wire)

3. Pipeline regulations are often duplicative, overlapping, and confusing

Myriad government rules and regulations, federal, state, and local make building a pipeline extremely time-consuming and costly. Any pipeline company building a new pipeline today has to fudge, skip, assume gray areas, and re-interpret rules to fit the situation in order to get the job done.

Here is what ET had to go through to complete the project:

The .02% owned by the federal government included 202 jurisdictional water crossings, including the disputed Lake Oahe.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers “has jurisdiction over a very small portion of the total pipeline project - approximately 37 miles of the pipeline’s 1,168 total miles. However, these 37 miles encompass 202 jurisdictional water crossings, which USACE was required to review and complete each as a single project.”



Apparently, 201 out of 202 "jurisdictional water crossings" were not problematic.

The tail is certainly wagging the dog in this case.

4. Pipeline operators have steadily reduced the number of incidents over the last 20 years

Pipelines continue to be built, but operations have become much safer and more secure. New pipelines are especially safe.

A federal agency, PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration), tracks all pipeline incidents and recommends fines etc.

“The drop in serious pipeline incidents, we believe, is in large part due to operator commitment to a goal of zero pipeline incident,” said the INGAA spokesman. “Safe, efficient pipeline operations are at the heart of the industry...”

and

The bigger fines have come from 544 enforcement orders during the past five years, about half of what the agency issued during the 2002-2008 period.

and

“PHMSA also reported 45% less serious pipeline incidents [those resulting in fatalities or major injuries] since 2009,” the agency said. “The count has declined each year since 2009.”



(Source: Natural Gas Insight)

5. Why aren't the other 7 pipelines running under Oahe a risk?

DAPL was not the first pipeline to cross Lake Oahe - it was the eighth.

If the other 7 were not a risk even though they were built with much inferior technology and have been up and running for 35 years, then why would the high-tech DAPL be a risk?

Note that the DAPL pipe runs a lot deeper than the other pipelines.

There are currently eight other non-DAPL owned pipelines under Lake Oahe, including existing dual 42-inch pipelines that have been uneventfully operating just a few feet below the lake bed since for almost 35 years. By contrast, the Dakota Access Pipeline will be at a minimum depth of 92 feet below the lake bed, and as much as 115 feet below it at certain points.



(Source: daplpipelinefacts.com)

One has to wonder why, if the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is really concerned about a "commitment to defending our water and earth", they don't ask the court to close the likely corroded 35 year-old pipeline rather that the technologically superior 3 year old pipeline?

Conclusion

How can a dispute between government agencies get to the point where jobs, tax-paying corporations, states tax revenue, shareholders, and customers can be so negatively impacted? It seems arbitrary and capricious in so many ways.

A logical mind would say there is no way this operation will be shut down permanently based upon the facts outlined above. But who says courts are always logical.

So, what's an investor to do?

One way to play this is to buy some ET 2023 $12 LEAPS at about $.50 cents. If DAPL is not shut down, that is quite possibly a 10-bagger.

Also, ET announced on October 8th that management changes include long-time Energy Transfer executives Mackie McCrea and Tom Long were named as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective January 1, 2021. Former CEO Kelcey Warren will remain as Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

I see this change as meaningless from an investment standpoint. Kelcey Warren is still in charge.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: Members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.