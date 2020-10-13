The business is well-capitalized, but the priority remains on investing for growth rather than capital return to shareholders.

Acuity Brands (AYI) had a surprisingly resilient quarter overall, but while margins remained stable, price/mix continue to trend negatively, with management guidance calling for more of the same into the coming fiscal year. The guided Y/Y weakness is mainly down to COVID-19 headwinds against a period in which AYI has typically raised prices in previous years. Additionally, a slow recovery in construction and major projects looks set to weigh on AYI’s recovery prospects, and therefore, I expect more pricing and margin pressure going forward. Current valuations are not yet cheap enough to justify the challenged AYI outlook.

Demand Resilience Boosts FQ4 Results

AYI posted a strong beat on the top-line, with Y/Y declines of -5% beating undemanding consensus expectations. While revenue remains on the downtrend, FQ4 is still a solid improvement over the -18% Y/Y result in FQ3. On a Q/Q basis, revenue grew 15%, which may offer bulls hope of a recovery on the horizon. But I think it’s worth noting that on an organic basis, sales suffered a steeper -8% Y/Y decline. Similarly, volume declined 4% Y/Y on the back of COVID-19-driven market weakness.

By channel, sales through independent networks were flat but were boosted by a c. 3% benefit from acquisitions (implying negative organic growth Y/Y). Most of the top-line strength came from retail channels (+7% Y/Y), which offset underperformance in direct channels (-12% Y/Y) and corporate accounts (-29% Y/1). Notably, management pointed out that channel trends largely reflect the relative strength in residential end-markets and light industrial, in comparison to weakness in the heavy industrial end-market.

Price/Mix Headwinds Further Cloud the Results

Despite volume coming in better than expected, price/mix was still down 4% in FQ4, signaling industry dynamics remain unhealthy. Management commentary confirmed as much, suggesting this trend is set to continue into the upcoming quarter, with an especially tough comp in FQ1 (when AYI typically takes its price increases).

Furthermore, AYI also noted that the price/mix weakness effectively represents a reversal of earlier price increases. This is significant because the prior price hikes were the first in years, highlighting the extent of the relative demand weakness in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, AYI management deserves credit for its strong execution on margin for the quarter, with gross margin flat Y/Y at 42.1% despite the pricing pressure. Key margin drivers were lower input costs and acquisitions, offset by price/mix and volume declines.

Stock Repurchases Back on Track

AYI is in decline, but still generates plenty of free cash flow – for the latest full year, AYI’s FCF reached $449 million, a significant increase Y/Y despite the pandemic. Share repurchases were also resumed in FQ4, with 687k shares repurchased for $70 million. This equates to c. 2% of shares outstanding, with an additional c. 3.9 million shares remaining in its repurchase authorization.

Turning to its balance sheet, the company added c. $100 million Y/Y to its cash balance, which now stands at $561 million. With only $401 million in total debt, the company remains in a net cash position. AYI also has plenty of liquidity at its disposal, with $396 million of additional borrowing capacity on its revolver.

Shareholders hoping for a more substantial capital return plan will be disappointed, however, as management’s capital allocation policy continues to prioritize organic and inorganic growth over capital return to shareholders.

Guidance and Market Outlook

While no specific guidance was provided, AYI did highlight its expectations for continued weakness in non-residential building activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management did, however, note the opportunity to expand market share in fiscal 2021 by leveraging its product portfolio and investment in digital transformation.

But the broader point remains that C&I project portfolio is challenged – while larger projects are resuming, smaller projects still face delays. The company also noted geographic inconsistencies across different regions of the US, with limited visibility into a recovery. Nonetheless, capex is still set to run at 1.5% of sales in the upcoming fiscal year.

Lack of Buffer Against a Downcycle

While AYI has historically relied on replacement demand for stability through the cycles, things have changed in recent years. At present, only half of AYI’s revenues come from new construction, which reflects the fact that the renovation cycle has structurally changed following the LED transition. As such, renovation demand looks unlikely to support AYI this time around (a key difference to previous down cycles).

The scale of the non-resi downturn is also more severe this time around – renovation activity has suffered as high vacancy rates and an uncertain outlook drive dim prospects for an LED upgrade cycle. As US office vacancies were already at a multi-year-highs prior to COVID-19 and with the work from home trend appearing structural, vacancies look all set to increase further. In sum, the case for LED upgrades (relative to absorbing higher electricity cost) appears challenged in the current operating environment.

Fiscal 2021 Prospects Appear Downbeat

While the FQ4 resilience was encouraging, it is hard to see much upside in the fiscal 2021 outlook. The macro backdrop is challenging, as evidenced by non-resi starts (which typically lead lighting sales) continuing to trend negatively in recent months. Additionally, pricing pressure could intensify as smaller competitors look to unload inventories ahead of fiscal 2021 weakness. At current valuations, AYI shares are not yet cheap enough to justify its challenged outlook.

