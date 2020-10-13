"Meet The Nasdaq"
Summary
With a gain of over 3% today, the Nasdaq is doing what it always does on Mondays – rally!
Year to date, the Nasdaq is up an impressive 32.7%, putting it on pace for the first back-to-back annual gain of over 30% since 1998 and 1999.
Even crazier, though, is the fact that the Nasdaq is up over 20% year-to-date on Mondays alone!
Tim Russert used to sign off from each week’s episode of Meet the Press with the tagline, “If it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Press.” Borrowing from that phrase, the Nasdaq’s tagline might as well