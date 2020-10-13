Summary

With a gain of over 3% today, the Nasdaq is doing what it always does on Mondays – rally!

Year to date, the Nasdaq is up an impressive 32.7%, putting it on pace for the first back-to-back annual gain of over 30% since 1998 and 1999.

Even crazier, though, is the fact that the Nasdaq is up over 20% year-to-date on Mondays alone!