The takeover action around British security provider G4S (OTCPK:GFSZF, OTCPK:GFSZY) has been heating up by the day recently and it looks like the coming weeks may see some additional drivers for short-term price increase.

A New Potential Bidder Has Emerged

On Friday, the company said in an announcement that it had received an expression of interest from Allied Universal Security Services. It said, however, that this was just an expression of interest, making it clear that Allied Universal has not yet made an offer and may not do so in future.

That was the sum total of the announcement, so it was short and sweet. It is fair to presume that the company has indeed received such an expression of interest, or it would not have said so. However, what is not clear is how serious or relevant such an expression of interest is. Clearly, as G4S is working to defend itself against GardaWorld’s hostile offer, it is convenient to point to another potential bidder. Even if it doesn’t mount a bid itself, its presence might motivate GardaWorld to increase its own bid.

Although it is only my interpretation, I see that as the primary motivation here. GardaWorld has spent the Summer bidding for G4S, to date with no success, and this is the first we have heard of Allied Universal. For it to enter the fray now raises the pressure on GardaWorld to raise its bid to a knockout level, something which large shareholders have said they would consider seriously, as I explained in G4S: More Price Upside Likely From Higher Takeover Offer.

Allied Universal is a Serious Potential Bidder

Although I think it is convenient timing from G4S’ perspective to unveil a possible stalking horse, Allied Universal could turn out to be a serious bidder if it does make a formal approach. Its business profile is similar to G4S, focusing on security guard provision, security systems and ancillary services. It is the largest U.S. owned American security services provider. With nearly a quarter of a million employees, it is smaller than G4S but still a sizeable operator.

G4S would be a sizeable acquisition for it to integrate. However, there are some strategic reasons why a tie-up would be in Allied Universal’s interests. It would instantly give it a global footprint which is easier than building it organically, something it has started to do in recent years; for example, launching in G4S’ home market the U.K. last year. Perhaps more importantly, it would also give it a readymade platform of more value-added services, which G4S has been working hard to develop to move it further up the value chain, from boots on the ground towards digital risk analysis.

For now, Allied Universal has not made an offer and has been tight-lipped on any possible tie-up. But the company does seem credible as an alternative bidder to GardaWorld.

GardaWorld’s Hand May Be Forced

GardaWorld is clearly keen to acquire G4S, hence its multiple bids over the past few months. Part of that may have been driven by G4S’ depressed share price, which as the process has progressed has increased, making that less pertinent.

Nonetheless, if GardaWorld does want G4S so much, it feels like now is the right time to make a conclusive move. Key institutional shareholders have indicated that they are open to a deal at the right price, a potential alternative bidder has turned up, and G4S has turned up the volume in its war of words in recent days, as reported in the Financial Times. G4S said that GardaWorld needs a transformative acquisition to achieve its aim of becoming a global company. Whether that is true or not is unclear, and G4S is not the only security company GardaWorld could target. But what is clear is that the tempo in the past few days has increased markedly. If GardaWorld is serious – which its succession of bids suggests to me it is – now is the time to strike for a final deal, before events possibly slip outside of its control. The way to do that is to make a bid at a level which shareholders will take seriously. That could be a knockout bid, or it could be a juicier bid but still holding something in reserve, in case Allied Universal (or someone else) steps in with a bid and GardaWorld wants to top it. Either way, it will have to be meaningfully north of its current bid level of 190p. The market recognizes that, marking G4S’ shares up to 207p on Friday, but there is still upside from here.

The Short-Term Upside Potential in G4S Shares

I argued recently in G4S: More Price Upside Likely From Higher Takeover Offer that G4S would likely come back with a bid between 230p and 255p per share. Since that piece was published the share price has moved up, but that range still represents a meaningful premium on the current share price. At 255p, for example, the premium would be 23% on Friday’s closing price.

The fact that GardaWorld has exchanged in a war of words with G4S in recent days, even though its hostile bid has attracted little interest, shows that it is still engaged in the game. So I continue to expect an elevated bid, and the news that Allied Universal is sniffing around G4S does not reduce that probability. If anything, it makes it more likely that any such bid by GardaWorld will surface sooner rather than later, and it also increases pressure on GardaWorld to get its pricing at the right pitch. I therefore continue to expect a revised bid from GardaWorld in coming weeks, perhaps as soon as the coming week, at an elevated level of or around 230-255p. There is a short-term opportunity here, should the bid materialize.

There are Risks Without a Higher Bid

Although getting in now offers the chance of enjoying a short-term share bump rise if GardaWorld comes back with a higher offer - as I expect - or an alternative bid emerges from Allied Universal or a third party, it is not without risks.

The current share price is already below the current bid level from GardaWorld. If GardaWorld does not raise its bid, and no other bidder emerges, it will likely fall back. Additionally, the share price is substantially above where it sat in the Summer when GardaWorld made its first bid. If it decides to walk away altogether, and no other bidder emerges, the share price could fall back closer to its undisturbed pre-bid lows; its April lows were less than a third of today's share price. So while there is a short-term trading opportunity in expectation of a new, higher bid, if none emerges then the shares could drop markedly.

