Valuations are too compelling to ignore at these levels at this current and forward P/E.

After testing the $40 level in the last month, MasTec (MTZ) spiked higher in recent days. The leading infrastructure construction company posted no new news in October. Investors may have noticed the stock’s attractive valuations.

Even though shares rose 11.4% on the week, the company's price-to-earnings is still 11.4 times. Why might this stock continue its uptrend and return to pre-COVID-19 levels next?

About MasTec

The engineering firm specializes in four main infrastructure areas. Investors may have noticed its focus on clean energy and infrastructure, which consists mostly of renewable. Given the strong rally in solar energy stocks like First Solar (FSLR) or Canadian Solar (CSIQ), investors look at MTZ stock as a discounted construction company.

These are the four activities MasTec is involved in:

In 2007, the company posted $900 million in revenue. It earned nothing from the clean energy and infrastructure market:

Last year, revenue topped $7.2 billion. Although oil & gas is still nearly half of the business, clean energy accounted for 14% of revenue:

Strong Second-Quarter Results

In the second quarter, MasTec posted earnings per share of 95 cents (non-GAAP). Revenue fell 19.1% year on year to $1.57 billion. The company's cash flow from operations of $295 million and YTD at $497 million are notable figures. That would value the stock at just 7.29 times price-to-free cash flow. The backlog of $8.2 billion reached a record. And because the government deems its services as essential, the pandemic will not slow the company's business.

Clean Energy Opportunity

MasTec rebranded its power generation industrial group to clean energy and infrastructure. It is justified changing the name: the unit’s revenue grew from $300 million in 2017 and will top $1.5 billion this year. With growth continuing next year and in 2022, the company will have more revenue from clean energy than from the oil & gas business next.

Flat EBITDA margin growth is an ongoing challenge. But as the regulatory issues for the oil & gas markets ease and as the company pivots to clean energy, investors will value the stock at higher multiples. In a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, assume the metrics below:

Fair Value Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 10.0% - 9.0% 9.50% Perpetuity Growth Rate 3.5% - 4.5% 4.00% Fair Value $50.39 - $76.29 $60.99 Upside 3.0% - 55.9% 24.70%

Furthermore, assume revenue falling this year but rebounding in the next four fiscal years:

This suggests that MTZ stock has a fair value of around $61.00, a price not seen since before the March 2020 stock market crash.

As shown below, MasTec has high scores on value, profitability, and growth:

As shares rise, the company's value score will fall while investors enjoy the gains.

Headwinds

MasTec’s oil & gas pipeline segment performed poorly in the second quarter. Revenue fell from $937 million last year to $369 million. Although its backlog of $2.7 billion cushions the business, the energy segment is improving. For example, the company is focusing on growing its distribution and integrity business. This will pay off as natural gas demand stabilizes.

For 2020, MasTec forecast Q3 revenue of $1.9 billion. Adjusted EPS will be $1.67. The company expects revenue of around $7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $800 million, and adjusted EPS of $4.93. This would value shares at only 9.92 times forward P/E for the year.

Opportunity

As cities and municipalities issue permits, MasTec’s communications unit should post better results. CEO Jose Mas said:

Assuming we're going to continue to have some challenges as some cities begin to close down again or aren't opening, reopening as quickly as we thought. So those are the challenges we face, but a good quarter. I think we're going to have a very good second half of the year in our communications business.

Since cities are not locking down businesses fully, chances are good that the communications unit will continue its rebound for the rest of the year.

5G is another positive catalyst for the company. It has been very active with T-Mobile (TMUS) in the past few months. As telecom firms implement 5G, it will have a strong impact on MasTec’s business and long-term positive value.

Your Takeaway

Investors are running out of value stocks to choose from. MasTec’s pivot away from oil a& gas, a declining sector, and towards growth businesses will lift the stock. Also, if the energy sector rebounds, which it always does to some degree, MasTec will benefit from that, too.

