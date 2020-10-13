Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) had been one of our best-performing recommendations but back in July 2019, we turned bearish and felt it was time to take profit. In November 2019, we once again were bearish, and frankly, we still had a negative outlook for 2020 and called for no growth. We thought in April that it would perform with the market and sure enough it has continued to chug along with the market, rising nicely in the six months. While the company is working to get back on track, it is facing some headwinds, most notably in its coal volumes, and not from general economic pressures. However, rail data appears to be improving but overall rail traffic still is down.

There are a few positives that we note with CSX, including a strong rebound in shares off of the lows, and an impressive overhead ratio, but we have concerns that if COVID really does spike again 2020 will see further contraction. CSX last reported earnings in the summer, which we will discuss here, and we want you to be aware of the key metrics from Q2 to prepare for the upcoming Q3 earnings. We remain overall neutral on the name and think it will continue to market perform. The second quarter showed some key strengths and weaknesses and we think you need to be watching these when Q3 is reported. Let us discuss.

Operational efficiency dipped

The company's performance, in conjunction with a really crazy economy in 2020, so-so economic data thanks to COVID-19, volatile oil prices, and weakness in coal, have resulted in huge swings in the stock. There was once again weakness in coal shipments, and that is expected to continue in the rest of 2020 as well. That said, performance was actually pretty decent in Q2, but not strong. The murky outlook we saw for 2020 has continued, and this has us still concerned. But a concern here is that CSX's operational efficiencies have been improving, and Q2 saw a reversal which caught our eye.

The economy is still questionable right now, and we continue to actively monitor the data for signs of economic strength or lack thereof. The rail shipping data (subscription may be required to view this) week to week has also been very concerning.

That said, the results from CSX suggest slowdowns are still occurring, but not as bad as we thought would occur. Still, there is no doubt that revenue is suffering. The company's operating ratio set a Q1 record of 58.7%. But in Q2 it rose to 63.3%. Overall, the results were mixed.

Revenue pressure

Let us be clear, the company had delivered slow and steady growth for years, but revenues have started to contract. The trend of contracting revenues has continued the last few quarters. The top line revenue figure came in at $2.25 billion, which was down 26.3% year-over-year. This reversed recent growth in the last few Q2.

Although revenues were down, the bigger story is that they were below expectations by $40 million. It was a rough quarter, but in fairness, handicapping the results was immensely difficult. We had expected a 20% drop in revenues, so this was well below our expectations. This multi-million dollar shortfall was due to lower-than-expected volumes and once again a negative mix from coal market headwinds.

Expense management helps earnings

While revenue was down 26%, CSX managed to slash expenses significantly. Expenses declined 19%. This type of expenditure control is once again a testament to strong management and strong discipline of the company to stick to its spending plans. We really have to say that operationally, the company has never run better.

With the pain from reduced coal, and now overall economic pressure from COVID-19, the railroad is really facing pain on the volume side of the equation. But with reduced volumes, we were happy to see reduced expenses. Expenses were $1.42 billion, much better than the $1.55-1.60 billion we thought we would see. This efficiency was driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related savings. This was the reason the operating ratio was just so favorable. This really boosted earnings.

With an expected drop in revenues, we were expecting EPS to fall to $0.62-$0.64. It came in at $0.65 thanks to that expense management and improved operating ratio. As you can see, earnings were better than expected. However, there was no growth here. Earnings per share were down from last year by $0.43, even if they surpassed consensus by $0.01, and surpassed our expectations. The trend of growth was broken for Q2, but was not surprising.

While the results for the quarter were better than expected, it is clear that the trend suggests the pace of earnings growth has ceased, reinforcing our belief that 2020 would see no growth, and in this case, start to decline. Given that for the full year 2020, CSX is going to see earnings contraction, it is tough to buy the stock here after the rally with the market. Thus we continue our market perform rating.

We applaud the solid expense management, as well as the ability of management to be committed to shareholders, but performance is expected to slow, and as such, we are keeping our distance.

2020 outlook

Here in 2020, the story of CSX has certainly changed. Economic activity has slowed down, but has recently started to come back on. We do note the company's liquidity position is extremely strong with nearly $2.5 billion of cash and short-term investments at the end of June. Free cash flow before dividends was $1.63 billion, down slightly from last year, but was a reflection of higher capital expenditures and lower proceeds from property sales.

That all said, management pulled guidance. We believe H2 2020 has started to see a bit of a ramp up, even if rail data is still showing volumes. For the year 2020, we are projecting revenues of $10.5-11.5 billion, a likely decline. With a reduced share count and a favorable operating ratio, we think earnings will contract. We see EPS of $3.80-4.10. This lack of growth in earnings makes a buy here tough, but, we also think trying to short against the massive backstop the Fed and the government continue to push with stimulus is foolish. Overall, we think the name simply performs with the market, but are looking forward to seeing how the company's efficiency changes in Q3, which will be reported later this month.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "follow" and if you want direct trading guidance from a professional team, check out BAD BEAT Investing