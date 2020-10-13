We started getting bullish in the summer and think that if the market pulls back once more, you should be buying.

As many of our members will recall, we shorted cruise lines in March. You may recall this in our chat room. Easy money. It literally was bad as it could be. All operations had ceased and there were only tentative dates in mind when sailings could occur. In mid-May we got a bit bullish on the reopening names, particularly travel for short-term moves in the chat, but really did not sit down to think about the industries heavily. But one name that was left for dead has doubled and then some off its lows, and that is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

Sizable concerns persist with revenue, financing and debt. There are real issues near term. But we like the space better than airlines. Now, recommending this stock, which I am, for the long term, does not mean that it will go straight up. Let us be clear. It could pull back a few bucks, but the long-term trajectory is going to be higher in 2021-2022 and beyond. We have been encouraging investors to start scaling into the stock before reopenings occur.

Now obviously, the stock has come back from the dead with the market, as well as recent reopening hopes. Again, the action is volatile. The stock could very well fall back to under $15, or it may never see those levels again. But you know what? We want the stock to pull back, even if cruises are unlikely to sail this calendar year.

The suggested play: Buy common stock

Buy in $1 on way down increments in 20% larger lots. Example:

10 shares at $17

12 shares at $16

14 shares at $15

17 shares at $14

20 shares at $13

But what if the stock goes up?

This is a rare time where I think you can and should buy some if it rises too. This is a long-term play. So you might get higher and lower lots.

In this case I would buy a bit smaller lots on the way up.

EXAMPLE:

10 shares at $16

9 shares at $17

8 shares at $18

7 shares at $19

6 shares at $20

5 shares at $21

5 shares at $22

4 shares at $23

Price target

12-month price target $40

36-month price target $60

With cruises having been shut down for 6 months already, another two or three months is obviously pretty devastating. Bottom line here is that we know that Q3 and Q4 will likely show little or no revenue. That's the reality. It's just going to be nasty for a bit. This is when you should accumulate. As hard as it is, the future is coming, COVID-19 will pass, and humanity will get back to living.

Along with the broader travel and leisure industry, the company has experienced swift and significant impacts related to the COVID-19 global pandemic which have resulted in voyage suspensions through October 31, 2020. While booking volumes since the emergence of COVID-19 remain below historical levels, the company’s overall cumulative booked position and pricing for 2021 are within historical ranges including bookings made with future cruise credits.

So what are they going to do to make sailings safe again? Great question. Well, in July, the company announced a collaboration with Royal Caribbean (RCL) to assemble a group of experts, the so-called “Healthy Sail Panel”, which was tasked with developing recommendations for cruise lines to advance their public health response to COVID-19, improve safety, and achieve readiness for the safe resumption of operations. The panel was co-chaired by Governor Mike Leavitt, former Secretary of the U.S. Department Health and Human Services ( and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a CNBC contributor. The panel’s members are globally recognized experts from various disciplines, including in public health, infectious disease, biosecurity, hospitality and maritime operations. This was done to figure out a plan for sailings. In getting costs under control, Norweigan recently underwent the safe repatriation of the vast majority of its shipboard team members to their homes around the globe. To date, the Company has worked tirelessly to Norwegian repatriated over 21,000 shipboard team members, to over 75 countries.

Make no mistake, the cleaning procedures and spacing rules will be immense if the boats get sailing again.

Now, the big risk here is debt. As of June 30, 2020, the company’s total debt position was $10.3 billion and the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 billion and was in compliance with all debt covenants. In July 2020, the company closed on a series of capital markets transactions to further bolster liquidity and extend its debt maturity profile. As a result of significant demand, oversubscription and the full exercise of the option to purchase additional ordinary shares and partial exercise of the option to purchase exchangeable senior notes, the total amount of gross proceeds were approximately $1.5 billion. So, the company has enough cash to get through all of 2021 with no sailings. That is a long time.

We believe that as vaccines become available and treatments are more effective, and our knowledge of prevention has also improved, sailings will be back in 2021. We want you buying now.

Take home

If shares pull back, we think you can start building a position. This is a solid long-term buy. When we say long -erm, we mean more than a year. Give it time. Scale in if the market allows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.