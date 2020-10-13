We analyze the fund and give you a take on why it underperformed and why things may be looking a bit brighter ahead.

Most funds love to fit into a certain mold. Whether they trade bonds, stocks or preferred shares, the name of the game is always to carve out a theme. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) is a closed end fund that does not exactly fit any one mold. The fund is one of the older closed end funds in existence and they opened shop in December 1989.

Holdings

While its slogan that it "seeks to provide high current income consistent with modest growth of capital" can be equated with almost any kind of fund, its holdings are eclectic. PDT has over 100 holdings based on its last update. The fund holds about half its assets in preferred shares and has a smattering of corporate bonds as well.

A third of the PDT's assets are in common stocks. The fund is overall very heavily weighted in utilities and financials.

The top 10 holdings are all rather familiar household names and dominated by utilities.

Overall the fund takes a defensive bias which suits us in the current environment.

Preferred Holdings

PDT holds fixed rate and floating rate preferreds in its mix. Below are some examples from its financial sector holdings.

Most of its floating rate exposure comes from 'Fixed Rate to Floating' preferred shares which should see lower dividend payments in the future.

Performance

PDT has an impressive total return since inception. A 9.07% annualized return using over 50% in preferred shares is commendable. Even over 10 years PDT has done rather well and trounced its benchmark.

However, more recently the fund has appeared to have lost the plot. The 3 and 5 year annualized returns are mediocre and the last 12 months have seen the fund trail its benchmark by over 16%. A key reason here is that the extreme defensiveness of the fund has kept it out of the red hot sectors powering market returns. The fund has also weighted energy very heavily versus the benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) index and underweighted information technology which is currently 27% of the SPY.

PDT has even to an even larger underweight position in technology as the year progressed. Below is the quarterly update from September 30, 2020.

Both moves heavily hurt in 2020 but we think a mean reversion is likely in 2021.

Dividends

PDT has paid monthly dividends uninterrupted since February 1990.

It currently pays $0.0975 every month for a 9% yield on the market price. The great thing about this fund has been the consistency of the dividends. The dividends have been generally stable and rising and have had a sprinkling of special dividends at year end. We show the 2014 numbers as an example below. We use the 2014 numbers to also illustrate the increase in dividends over time.

Assets, Management Fees and Leverage

Total assets are a shade under $1.0 billion and net assets are $610.0 million based on the last update. That does mean that the fund uses rather substantial leverage to juice returns. This works out to about 37% of total assets, which is on the high side.

The expense ratio is around 1.52% annually, which is fair considering the leverage costs that are incurred. PDT also utilizes swaps, futures contracts and other derivatives to hedge interest rate risk at times and those add on to costs as well. Overall the fees are in line but investors must be aware of the risks of excessive leverage, especially in a drawdown like March 2020. Closed end funds can be forced to sell assets in such cases if leverage spikes above regulatory maximums.

Dividend Safety

With such a long term track record, it is hard to even think about dividend safety, but we don't view the dividend at current levels as sacrosanct. The fund will have a hard time generating 9% yield off its base even using all the leverage it does, if we enter a bear market. The dividends can withstand some turbulence but the risk does exist that PDT could cut its dividends. PDT thus enjoys the second lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A Moderate danger rating implies a 15-33% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Current price

Funds go in and out of favor and this is best illustrated by looking at PDT's discount or premium to its own NAV. Investors held a general disdain for it in 2014-2016 and then suddenly developed a new found love for this closed end fund.

Just prior to the March COVID crash, the fund traded at over 10% premium to NAV. At present the price offers no advantage or disadvantage, but this is one fund that could prove interesting if bought after a market selloff at a decent discount.

Conclusion

PDT has a stellar long term record but its recent overweighting of energy and underweighting of information technology has bit it rather hard. The fund has not abandoned this strategy but instead doubled down on this. We believe it has the potential to outperform in 2021. We are maintaining a neutral rating on it though, as leverage is on the high side and a lot of its preferred share holdings are resetting to pay lower dividends. Should we get a solid selloff in the market and get a chance to buy this at a certain discount of our liking, we will likely alert our subscribers to the opportunity. For now, we stay out.

