The company, while somewhat recovered since that time, is still in what I would consider undervalued territory and trades at a discount of 15-26%, making it a "Buy".

I loaded up both somewhat before, but more during the crisis, resulting in excellent returns.

ViacomCBS is an undervalued media stock, and it has been since the COVID-19 crisis began and the share price collapsed.

I published my first article on ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) back before COVID-19 truly began affecting the US stock market. While that's when I started my initial position, I continued building the stock at a 4-5%+ yield for months, to where it now stands today at a very pleasing size and cost basis.

In this article, I'll make a case for why investors who haven't yet invested in ViacomCBS should consider this a possible investment at this time. It is my view that the stock still has room to run, and your returns could still increase substantially over the next few years.

Here's why.

ViacomCBS - How has the company been doing?

Since I posted my initial article on the company, things have of course changed significantly. Sports, ads, and several revenue drivers have gone from being in the toilet to being, at best, uncertain at this time. Full recovery for media is still ways off, which means that companies like ViacomCBS need to survive by way of strategic management and careful capital allocation. The recovery in terms of its share price gives us an indication that the market at least sees that the company has managed this well.

The latest results we have to look at this are the ones from 2Q20.

Results were positive, in that ViacomCBS handily beat revenue estimates despite pandemic impacts. It saw both operational improvements, as well as strategic ones. Domestic net adds and revenue increases were significant.

(Source: Company 2Q20 Presentation)

Aside from this, the company continues to hold:

The top 5 comedies, measured by the number of viewers

The #1 news program

The #1 late night show

7/8 new top series

Its production activity is on its way back, with Sports resuming through mid-June and unscripted shows returning to the air. The company is monetizing its massive content library across its many platforms, yet, most of the significant film releases have been pushed forward to 2021.

In terms of advertising, ViacomCBS has launched EyeQ, which the company hopes will drive advertising revenues.

(Source: Company 2Q20 Presentation)

The merger-related synergies are as of yet fully unrealized as well, and the target here has been increased by $50 million to a full $300 million in total in 2020 alone, with a total of $800 million in annualized, merger-related cost synergies by the end of 2022. Aside from synergies, the company is securing distribution deals across the nation - renewing with Verizon (VZ), DISH Network (DISH), and YouTube TV (GOOG), as well as with companies like Meredith (MDP), Nextar, Sinclar (SBGI), and Cox, which are to be signed later in the year.

The fact is that the company's streaming plans, which were previously viewed as doubtful by some, have seen remarkable success over quite a short a time frame.

(Source: Company 2Q20 Presentation)

ViacomCBS is in the midst of one of its largest launches - the relaunch of its entire service base, with distribution available on TV, computer, smartphone, tablets, and other devices.

(Source: Company 2Q20 Presentation)

With its library now numbering tens of thousands of episodes and movies, and new content constantly being entered, viewers have a freedom of choice that's otherwise been mostly unrivaled in the past.

Turning to concrete financials, the numbers aren't actually that good YoY, though most of this was, of course, an expected effect of the COVID-19 crisis.

(Source: Company 2Q20 Presentation)

Unfavorable dynamics drove everything except affiliate revenue down to what is a significant revenue drop overall. Still, not all of this has flowed through to cash flows. ViacomCBS uses the OIBDA metric, which measures pre-D/A operating income, differentiating from EBITDA as it doesn't incorporate non-operating incomes, and on the basis of this metric, cash is continuing to flow into the company, even at an increased pace.

(Source: Company 2Q20 Presentation)

The advertising decline seen in 2Q20 was partially mitigated by the company's affiliate growth, but still dragged results down, with content licensing revenues being stable for the quarter due to production delays.

It's important to note that the company believes 2Q20 to be essentially the bottom of things. ViacomCBS is seeing sequential improvement over the months, with June actually being characterized by a strong return of advertising revenues and similar dynamics. The company has also, despite COVID-19 and because of cost savings, improved its operational FCF to $1.4 billion YTD as of 2Q20, meaning ViacomCBS has improved it 19% YoY - though this, of course, includes a sizeable chunk of savings from delayed productions.

COVID-19 has also made the company address its maturities. As a result of this work, ViacomCBS currently has no maturities until 2022, with continued access to a fully undrawn $3.5 billion revolver. Because of this, I don't see the company in any sort of bind in terms of cash, and it has navigated the COVID-19 landscape in terms of debt very well. The dividend remains extremely well-covered.

Future plans are numerous, with ViacomCBS continuing to target a #1 position in free streaming TV in the US. The company's service, Pluto, saw strong growth and product development. The service now has 100,000+ hours of content available, with more coming during both 2020 and 2021.

ViacomCBS isn't just available in the US either, with Europe streaming taking off as well. It entered certain markets in the EU last year and has entered 17 Spanish markets in Latin America. Pluto TV now counts 33 million monthly active users - and the company seeks to expand this further, increasing content offerings in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK.

This covers just the free streaming ambitions of the company. ViacomCBS also targets a 2021 launch for the international streaming service, set to compete with other international streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) - the regions for this intended launch include the Nordics, Australia, and Latin America.

To conclude, the results for 2Q20 were actually far exceeding expectations, and ViacomCBS is showing improvements across most areas. The market has received the quarter very well, and this has caused the share price to appreciate further. The next order of business is to look where this puts the company's valuation, and if that valuation is still somehow appealing as an investment.

ViacomCBS - What is the valuation?

Thankfully, the valuation still shows a great deal of appeal here. Despite what can only be called an impressively quick recovery, the company still trades at no more than 6.55X blended P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

And while the company should be traded at an overall discount given its position and characteristics, the discount it has been trading at is obviously a shade too far.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even trading at a forward 7X multiple, ViacomCBS would return over 10% annually until 2023 - and this is considering a company that typically trends fairly close to fair value. While the forecasts do show a missed chance of 9% on a 2-year basis, this isn't enough to discourage me here, especially given the fundamental quality of many of the company's brands and products.

ViacomCBS also shows some excellent fundamentals. It is BBB-rated, and while its dividend safety with only 10 years can be questioned, the company also comes with a very wide moat, some truly excellent, sub-20% LTM payout ratios, and a forward PEG ratio on a 3-year average basis of 0.91X at current levels. Overall, the company shows some strong appeal here and incredible upside.

EPS growth is expected to be meager - negative, in fact, due to COVID-19 headwinds. Taking this into consideration and averaging out forward EPS for the company gives us a 4-year average forward EPS of $4.57. I value ViacomCBS at least at a 6X-10X earnings multiple, which is 4X-8X below where it has traded historically. It's a wide target range, but it encapsulates what could be years of poor growth, yet still fundamental quality in the company's overall holdings.

Analysts have difficulty making up their minds about the stock as well. S&P Global price targets range from $14.60/share to $57/share, currently with a mean of near $30/share, representing a 6.5X multiple - the lower end of my target range. One must also mention that these analysts have changed their minds, nearly halving the mean price target from $57.52/share about a year ago. Some things can change in a year - this company's fundamentals to this degree, I'll have to disagree with the analysts here.

I personally trend closer toward the 10X multiple, representing a ~$45/share price. Still, regardless if you choose a 6X or 10X multiple as your target for the company, you'll still find the company undervalued - the question is the degree.

At current price targets, we have an undervaluation range starting at 3% and going all the way up to 54%, depending on where you view the company as valued. It could very well be that ViacomCBS trades at 6X-8X multiples for the coming years, owing to stagnant EPS growth. Me, I believe a higher multiple is likely, placing the company closer to a 33-36 target, or around a 20% undervaluation.

Frankly, it's hard not to be more positive when viewing what the company has planned - but I also believe it important not to underestimate the advertising headwinds it will likely encounter going forward.

Thesis

The fact is, it's not too late to invest in ViacomCBS if you're interested in the company. To say that the company doesn't pose any risk would be wrong. COVID-19 has influenced many excellent companies, and ViacomCBS is one of them. Advertising headwinds, the real drawback to the quarter, combined with the headwinds in terms of the company's deleveraging target should make investors at least consider whether they want it in their portfolio - after all, there's no shortage of excellent communications/media stocks.

However, the upside is far from immaterial. The company has renewed deals and defended its broadcasting rights across numerous companies. While margin challenges in the form of higher programming costs may hurt the company somewhat, especially in combination with difficulties in now completing certain sales (such as the old CBS building), the overall, long-term picture for the company is still a positive one. At worst, I see this may tack on a few years to ViacomCBS's deleveraging target. The dividend is well-covered - the company won't be able to deleverage as quickly as it had originally planned, that's all.

The question is what I would pay for the company's earnings and cash flows/dividends. As it stands now, I would pay $33-$36/share for ViacomCBS, viewing it as at least somewhat undervalued, and therefore, a "Buy".

Stance

At a price of $28.45/share, I view ViacomCBS as around 15-26% undervalued on a conservative basis, and therefore, a "Buy".

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC, MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.