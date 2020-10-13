Overall, client retention reached 63% in 2019 and refinancing retention reached 76%, which is well above the industry average of 22%.

Rocket Mortgage's market share of total originations improved from 1.3% in 2009 to 8.7% through the six months ended June 30, 2020.

To be clear, industry-wide capacity constraints have led to significant gain on sale margins during the second quarter with overall margins increasing to 5.19%, up from 3.25% in Q1.

As a leading mortgage originator, we believe that the Rocket Companies’ (RKT) tech-driven approach will drive superior efficiency and higher margins versus traditional lenders in the long term. The stock has retraced 30% from recent highs and is a buy in the teens. While in the long term it will certainly need help from interest rates, this is a company to consider for the long term. Unlike most banks, Rocket does better with lower interest rates. For those unfamiliar, this is a mortgage origination service. The mortgage origination market is large, with an estimated $2.2 trillion of origination volume in 2019, and is highly fragmented, with the top 5 retail mortgage originators accounting for only 17% of the market in 2019. Such a fragmented market allows a provider with a unique and simpler approach to quickly gain market share. Rocket Mortgage's market share of total originations improved from 1.3% in 2009 to 8.7% through the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Take a look at the chart of the still new publicly traded company:

As we can see, the stock has nearly completely retraced from its highs over $30. This seems overdone, and we want to start buying here for an investment. Make no mistake, the short-term traders will likely see a bump with banks when the sector rebounds, but in the long term, this stock is a double bagger. In the short term, we see double-digit returns as likely.

The latest play

Target entry is to buy in $1 increments from $20 to $16

Entry 1: $22 (20% of position)

Entry 2: $21 (25% of position)

Entry 3: $20 (25% of position)

Entry 4: $19 (30% of position)

Options play: Go medium-term and consider the March 2021 $22 strike for $3.00-3.20 (note the stock needs to retrace some to get in this range).

Short-term exit target: $25

Stop loss for traders: $17.75

Long-term price target (2022): $36

Discussion

Interesting name here. What you need to know is that unlike many IPOs in recent years, this one is actually profitable and generates a high return on invested capital.

The Rocket Companies has consistently grown its share of mortgage origination volume, surpassing Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to become the largest U.S. mortgage lender by volume in 2018.

In 2019, the firm had $145 billion in originations and a market share of 9.2% in the three months ended March 31, 2020.

That market share is slated to continue to grow. Rocket Companies' focus on customer service and its ease of use not only drives its market share, but it also improves the firm’s client retention.

Retention and rates

According to management, overall client retention reached 63% in 2019 and refinancing retention reached 76%, which is well above the industry average of 22%. Year-to-date in 2020, overall client retention has grown to 75%. That said, despite strong retention and ease of use, no amount of automation and efficiency could remove Rocket Companies’ dependency on low interest rates. Lower interest rates make purchasing a new home more affordable and increase the number of consumers able to refinance existing loans. The latter is more important to Rocket Companies’ business, as only 27% of the firm’s originations in 2019 were to clients purchasing a home.

Big gains here in 2020

Recent performance has been stellar.

In the second quarter, Rocket Mortgage closed $72.3 billion in loan volume, more than any quarter in its 35-year history. Record low interest rates are driving demand for home loans and the power of its platform is proving a key differentiator for Rocket Mortgage. In fact, it has record volumes, while maintaining impressive long turn times.

To be clear, industry-wide capacity constraints have led to significant gain on sale margins during the second quarter with overall margins increasing to 5.19%, up from 3.25% in the first quarter. Rocket's ability to scale volume at these elevated margins led to substantial incremental profitability in the quarter. While second-quarter gains on sale margin were certainly elevated by historical standards, this is exactly the kind of market environment that is a huge benefit to the company.

Revenue and income

Rocket Companies generated 300% year-over-year growth in adjusted revenue and $2.8 billion of adjusted net income in the second quarter.

Cash

Turning to cash and liquidity, at the end June 30th, and prior to the IPO, Rocket Companies distributed $2.26 billion to its parent company Rock Holdings. Rocket remains in a strong liquidity position following the IPO with total liquidity of $3.7 billion, including $1 billion of cash on hand, plus $2.7 billion of undrawn lines of credit and corporate cash used to sell fund mortgage loans. Rocket's long-term strategic objective is to achieve 25% share of the mortgage market. Stellar.

Long-term focus, near-term bump

While management's focus remains on the long term, it is committed to providing transparency about the trends it is seeing. Rocket gave good guidance we thought. It sees strong loan volume in the third quarter. Given the unique dynamics around gain on sale margins in the current environment, entering the second half of 2020, expects to see strong consumer demand. Management currently expects third-quarter closed loan volume of $82 billion to $85 billion and net rate lock volume of $93 billion to $98 billion. Regarding gain on sale margins, third-quarter margins will moderate from the historically elevated levels experienced in Q2, but remain elevated relative to longer term historical averages. You can expect third-quarter gain on sale margins of 4.05% to 4.3%.

Moving forward

It is expected that 2021 will see a decline from 2020 following the IPO and crazy year we have seen, with EPS ramping back up in 2022. Make no mistake, this is a long-term play. We see 2021 EPS at $1.55 and 2022 EPS at $1.80. This puts the stock at a very attractive forward valuation given our entry targets.

Be calculated and build a position if the market allows. While it is possible you only get an entry or two before the market moves this higher, there is no crystal ball. A gain is a gain. Our shorter term traders should see a relatively quick bounce, but longer-term investors with patience are likely looking at a double here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.