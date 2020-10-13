The company has been actively buying back shares, which will boost its earnings per share and cash flow per share.

This is a preview of what investors can expect for the company's upcoming Q3 2020 earnings report.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is set to report its Q3 2020 earnings on November 4, 2020, and I believe this is going to be the best quarter in the company's history. What's more: I don't believe the company's future earnings upside is priced into its current stock price.

For some background, Kirkland Lake Gold last reported earnings in Q2 - a quarter that saw its operations impacted by COVID-19. The company produced just shy of 330,000ozAu at $751/oz all-in sustaining costs, leading to strong net earnings of $219.3 million ($.79 per share), cash flow of $222 million and free cash flow of $94 million.

This was a strong quarter given that the company's Detour Lake and Macassa mines saw its April production impacted by COVID-19; Detour Lake should be producing 150,000ozAu per quarter, but only produced 131,992ozAu in Q2, while Macassa saw its output drop by nearly 20% compared to the prior quarter.

"We are expecting even better results from Detour Lake in the second half of the year, with the workforce back to pre-COVID levels and mining rates ramping up, which should lead to improved grades."



- CEO Tony Makuch, Q2 2020 news release

With the gold price $200/oz+ higher than in last quarter, and Kirkland Lake Gold's production back to pre-COVID-19 levels, I'm expecting a breakout quarter from the gold miner.

What to expect in Q3

Production and cash costs: With production back to normal levels, I'm expecting Kirkland Lake Gold's production to reach or exceed 350,000oz and at higher gold grades, and I wouldn't be surprised to see its all-in costs fall back down to the $700-$725/oz range, down from $751/oz in Q2.

Average realized gold price: The miner reported a price of $1,716/oz in Q2, but the price per ounce it receives has risen since then, as gold prices have ranged from $1,750 to $2,050/oz this quarter. Its average realized price will most likely exceed $1,900/oz, a 10% boost from Q2 levels.

Earnings estimate: The miner reported net earnings of $.79 per share in Q2, and that will most certainly be higher in Q3. The consensus of the 3 analysts covering the company is $.92 per share. I think it's a reasonable earnings estimate and wouldn't be surprised to see its EPS exceed this, more likely in the $.95-1.00 range.

Cash flow estimate: Kirkland Lake Gold has proven to be a cash flow machine, reporting $222 million operating cash flow and $94 million free cash flow in Q2 despite reduced production.

If the company produces 350,000ozAu at an average gold price of $1,900/oz and AISC of $700-$725/oz, it will most certainly exceed the cash flow levels seen in Q2. Analysts are estimating for cash flow per share of $1.36 in Q3, up from $.80 in Q2 2020, but it may exceed $1.50.

Asset Sales and Share Buyback Update

I also expect a boost in the company's earnings per share and cash flow per share metrics, since it has been actively buying back stock.

On August 13, Kirkland Lake Gold announced it had sold equity investments in Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) and Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF), netting a total of $147 million, giving it more capital to ramp up buybacks and re-invest in its core operations.

The company purchased 863,500 of its common shares for cancellation under its normal course issuer bid, and to date in 2020, it has purchased a total of 11.9 million common shares for US$388.4 million.

Most recently, Kirkland Lake Gold bought back 231,300 shares at C$65.31 (US$49.76).

The company also pays its shareholders a quarterly cash dividend of $.125 per share, or $.50 annualized. This dividend is likely to be increased either this quarter or next, as it's producing record cash flow and the payout ratio is conservative at 18.25% (trailing 12 months' earnings). Shares currently yield just under 1%.

Newmont Mining partnership

Kirkland Lake Gold announced positive news in August as it reached a deal with Newmont Mining (NEM) to explore and develop opportunities around Kirkland's Holt Complex and Newmont's properties in Timmins, Ontario.

Newmont has paid the miner $75 million for an option on mining and minerals rights around Kirkland Lake Gold's non-core Holt mine.

Kirkland Lake Gold still owns the infrastructure on the Holt mine property, including the Holt mill, and that does not include its Holloway and Taylor mines (on care and maintenance), which it may seek to monetize in the future.

Kirkland Lake Gold Valuation

Despite the year-long run up in its stock price, Kirkland Lake Gold is still looking undervalued based on its earnings and cash flow.

The stock currently carries a forward P/E of 14.54, lower than the sector median of 21.27. Its EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.49, also lower than the median of 10.57, according to data at Seeking Alpha.

In conclusion, Kirkland Lake Gold is set to report an outstanding Q3 2020 financial results, and I don't believe the company's earnings power is reflected in its valuation. I believe the miner has a good shot at taking out its all-time highs of $57.69.

