The Quant Strategy That's 20-5 Against The S&P 500 Since 1995

Back in my college days when I was trying to get my transfer hours accepted, one of my advisors drew a circle and triangle on a piece of paper. "You're a triangle," she said, "and we're circles here," she said with a smirk. I couldn't tell for sure in my peripheral vision, but I think my mom wanted to fight her.

In order to properly function, the world needs about 90 percent of the population to be triangles. However, the silver lining–if you want to get rich, the best thing you can be is a triangle in a world of circles. I didn't major in finance (I enrolled in one finance class in college but dropped it shortly after the start of the semester out of boredom). This didn't stop my friends from bringing their finance homework to me when they didn't know the answers, however. For one of my friend's finance classes, he had to participate in a stock market contest. "What's the easiest way to win this thing?" he asked me over beers on a Wednesday night. "Leveraged risk parity," I told him.

Long story short, we won, and the second-place contestant was over $100,000 behind us by the end of the semester. What we did was a little more complicated than what I can explain in a short article, but what I can show you is a simple strategy that's backed by modern portfolio theory and doesn't conflict with any ideas of efficient markets, if you believe in them (I don't).

What's Leveraged Risk Parity?

Risk parity takes a couple of pretty simple premises about the markets and combines them. The first premise is that diversification is good, and more is better. Specifically, finance theory says that every investment opportunity you can divide your portfolio into that isn't correlated with each other will improve your risk-adjusted returns by the square root of the number of opportunities you have. If you have 2 opportunities, that's ~1.4x the return for the same risk. If you have 4, it's double the return for your risk. It's hard to get more than 3-4 truly uncorrelated investments without a strong real-life network, the risk you run if you do too many is that their correlation is higher than you think (Long Term Capital Management made this problem famous).

Earthquake insurance or running a sportsbook isn't plausibly correlated with the stock market, but you can bet that emerging market bonds and the US stock market have a connection to the global appetite for risk.

The traditional way to diversify your portfolio is to add bonds, which do well in times of economic downturns because they get paid before equity holders do, or if they're issued by the US government or municipalities, they're funded by the power to collect tax dollars. As such, the correlation between stocks and bonds is actually slightly negative in the long run. When Treasury yields went crazy in February and March, I encouraged people to eschew risk parity for a while, but the underlying theory is sound if you know how to execute it.

The problem with bonds is that they return less than stocks, so you get a better risk-adjusted return, but a lower return in percentage terms. The way most financial advisors deal with this is two-dimensional. Need a higher return? Into 100 percent equities you go! The problem with this, obviously, is that it's not diversified.

How Cheap Can You Borrow?

I'm currently modeling a little under a 9 percent annual expected return for the S&P 500 (SPY). It's a little low, historically speaking, but it's not bad in relation to the 0 percent cash is paying. If you own 30 percent bonds (BND), which I model as earning 3 percent in the long run, (note the true bond yields are higher than the 30-day SEC yields since it's a one-size-fits-all and oversimplified calculation), then your expected return is roughly 7.2 percent. I don't want to scare you, but most people will not be able to retire on 7.2 percent returns.

But what if you could borrow really cheaply? Most people think a 3 percent mortgage is great, and I'd tend to agree with them if you are starting out (plus, the mortgage isn't callable). But in the derivatives markets, cash can be accessed for around 25 basis points higher than the 3-month LIBOR, which means you can borrow for under 0.5 percent. If you can do that, then maybe the 3 percent bonds are yielding isn't so bad. Maybe again, you could borrow at 0.5 percent, invest the money in stocks, and put all the extra collateral in bonds, rebalancing between stocks, bonds, and your target ratio of leverage each month.

Source: Mebane Faber

The fact is that this level of thinking is beyond the abilities of the typical retirement investor and those advising them.

The question I put out to you all is this–If you can borrow for 0.5 percent or less, how will a portfolio of 100 percent stocks, 80 percent bonds, and 20 percent cash fare?

Here are the results, though. In blue, I have a portfolio that's 100 percent S&P 500, with an additional 80 percent in bonds since the collateral is freely available when you use futures. In red, I have the S&P. If you click the link below, you'll see that the strategy beat the market 20 years out of 25.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The strategy outperformed the S&P 500 by close to 3 percent per year, partially due to the risk premium of bonds and partially due to the ability to rebalance and put the diversification to use. It's not even a pure risk parity portfolio since over 80 percent of the risk is driven by stocks, but the theory does still hold. Using leverage to achieve better diversification works in theory and in practice. In reality, the results may be slightly lower due to the spread between the 3-month LIBOR and futures, but this difference tends to be small.

This doesn't conflict with the efficient market hypothesis (if you're a believer), because the S&P 500 is the S&P 500. Adding bonds on top of it should result in an increase in return, less the cash rate it costs to finance them. The ability to refinance provides additional potential for gains.

Q&A

What if stocks and bonds go down at the same time?

Historically, stocks and bonds don't go down at the same time, but even if the correlation flips to positive, you're still better off than going all-in on one asset class and losing. My approach to avoiding the risk of stocks and bonds both going down at the same time is to add gold to the portfolio, which removes some of the exposure to the US dollar and reduces risk. This strategy is designed as a slightly better S&P 500, not a pure risk parity portfolio, so a better question to ask is what if stock returns suck for a decade. That happened in the 00s but diversified investors won out. I've designed these futures strategies for a handful of consulting clients, and they really do work.

What if you get a margin call?

I extended the backtest to 1987 here. The portfolio is still 25 for 33, with strong outperformance out of my original sample. This means the portfolio held up through the 1987 crash, 9/11, 2008, and the coronavirus pandemic. Like a sturdy boat, it's designed for storms. The deepest drawdown is comparable with stocks (monthly is less than the worst for stocks, while instantaneous mark-to-market is likely a little worse, although it won't show in the data).

If the bond market does freeze up as it did in 2008 or March 2020, one of the first things that will happen is the phone will ring at the New York Fed. The phone call will last ~5 minutes; 20-30 expletives will be exchanged, and the Fed will do what it needs to do to support the US financial system. This portfolio comes nowhere near margin trouble, and risk parity portfolios can be designed even better than this back-of-napkin model.

What about taxes?

One option is to use a strategy like this in a retirement account, avoiding the tax issue. For taxable accounts, futures are taxed slightly higher than stocks are on the surface and lose the benefit of deferral (these are worth about 50- 70 basis points per year in my opinion), but an overlooked upside to futures is the loss carryback rules. This means if you pay taxes this year but lose money later, you're up the creek in stocks. In the futures market, you can actually file for a tax refund, and by definition, get money to invest when stocks and other asset classes are lower (I think this is worth about 30-40 basis points per year). In 2009 this would have increased returns by close to 2 percent. Additionally, you can invest collateral in municipal bonds which carry a tax rate of zero. As far as I can see, the tax issue is an extremely close race between stocks and well-designed futures portfolios.

Can I do this strategy with ETFs?

One of my favorite SA writers, a statistician named Dane Van Domelan has covered these strategies using ETFs in the past. I think futures are optimal, but leveraged ETF + bond funds are a workable strategy with alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.