Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) holds potential as a highly speculative biotech. There are a few near-term catalysts that investors may need to keep an eye on that are rapidly approaching. A major catalyst would be the data readout of a phase 2 study, known as STRONG-SCD, which is using olinciguat to treat patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Results from this study are expected before the end of 2020. It even has a drug that had been licensed known as IW-6463, which is being used to target patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv) and mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes (MELAS). That's why I believe it may be worth a look as a speculative investment.

Upcoming Catalyst In Mid-Stage Study Holds Potential To Move The Needle

This program is in the process of a mid-stage study. This involves the phase 2 STRONG-SCD study using olinciguat, which is being used to treat patients with SCD. This study is expected to recruit a total of 88 patients at multiple trial sites only in the United States. The global sickle cell disease market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2023. Only a few patients are able to get a bone marrow transplant. Most have to go through taking a lot of medications and blood transfusions. Initially, Cyclerion started off the study with 3 doses, i.e., low dose, medium dose and high dose. However, after running a smaller separate study, the company noted that there was no toxicity involved with the highest dose, therefore, it added a fourth higher dose level as well.

All these doses of olinciguat will be compared to placebo over a 12-week period. The primary endpoint is looking at safety and tolerability across all dose levels. However, other endpoints will look at the drug's effect on patients' daily symptoms that they live with and biomarkers of disease activity. This will be a good early glimpse at activity and whether or not the drug provides any type of benefit.

Top line results of this study were expected in Q3 2020, which finished at the end of September 2020. That means the results should be out in the next few weeks before the end of 2020. Only if the results are positive will Cyclerion move forward to a phase 3 study for the treatment of patients with SCD. The biotech prefers to advance this drug on its own. However, it states that if a partnership does eventually come its way, it may consider it. The risk here is that if the phase 2 STRONG-SCD data doesn't impress, then there won't be a phase 3 and likely no partner wanting to make a deal.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Cyclerion Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance of $61 million as of June 30, 2020. This is not a lot of cash on hand, and the company is starting to form an extensive pipeline with several clinical/preclinical programs. That's why it chose to raise additional cash shortly after reporting earnings. It noted that it had reached a $24 million equity private placement agreement with two institutions named Slate Path Capital LP and Pappas Capital. Cyclerion sold 6,062,500 shares of its common stock to these investors at a price of $4 per share at that time. This private placement agreement was completed exactly on July 29, 2020. The company believed that its cash of $61 million as of June 30, 2020 would have helped fund its operations until the second half of 2021. However, the addition of $24 million should carry it several more months.

If Cyclerion does need to raise cash again, I don't believe it will do so until the first half of 2022. As I always state though, if a catalyst pushes the stock 30% or higher in one day, the company may feel the need to pull the trigger early. This is not likely, but just consider it a possibility. I also noted above that if the company was approached to make a deal for olinciguat in SCD, it would consider such a proposition. My bet, though, is that such a deal may not take place until results are reported first in the coming months.

Risks To Business

The risk is that the upcoming data from the phase 2 STRONG-SCD study could end up failing. In that case, it would not only cause the stock to trade significantly lower, but it would force Cyclerion Therapeutics to put all its efforts on its licensed drug from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) known as IW-6463.

The good news is that it has this drug to fall back on, which is being explored in a few indications. It is being explored in patients with Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv) and mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes (MELAS). There is an exploratory study in 24 elderly patients that is being read out in the coming days in October 2020. This is another shot on goal that may or may not show evidence of activity in treating these indications. Lastly, there are a few discovery programs using the sGC stimulation tech from Cyclerion targeting liver and lung diseases. However, these are many years away and only in the preclinical stages of testing.

Conclusion

With two clinical data readouts coming before the end of 2020, there is potential for this stock to trade higher. This involves the readout of both phase 2 studies noted above, using olinciguat and IW-6463 respectively. In my opinion, this biotech is still in the proof-of-concept phase. It has to show preliminary data that its sGC stimulation technology works in treating patients with SCD. As far IW-6463 goes, that's another proof-of-concept study ongoing that needs to be confirmed. This will likely be the first readout for Cyclerion any day now in October 2020.

The reason why I think the company has to prove itself with olinciguat is because another drug, praliciguat, had failed in two other indications, namely heart failure and diabetic nephropathy. Hopefully, olinciguat succeeds in the study treating patients with SCD. If positive, that would set up the potential for the company to initiate a phase 3 study using olinciguat for the treatment of patients with SCD. I view this as a highly speculative biotech because of what Cyclerion still needs to prove in terms of its technology and its other licensed drug from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. I think it has great potential, but is a high-risk/high-reward scenario.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.