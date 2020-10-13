The key downside risk is an unfavorable outcome for the tariff review for the 2021-2023 period pertaining to Guangdong Investment's water sales to Hong Kong under the Dongshen Water Supply project.

Guangdong Investment's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders increased by approximately +6% YoY in 1H 2020, thanks to its core water resources and property businesses which were resilient despite Covid-19 headwinds.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Guangdong Investment Ltd. (OTCPK:GGDVY) (OTCPK:GGDVF) [270:HK] from Bullish to Neutral. I see Guangdong Investment's mid-teens consensus forward P/E multiples as reasonable, and an unfavorable outcome for the Hong Kong water tariff review remains a key downside risk.

This is an update of my initiation article on Guangdong Investment published on May 23, 2017. Guangdong Investment's share price increased by +55% from HK$11.18 as of May 22, 2017, to an all-time high of HK$17.30 as of November 4, 2019, since my initiation, prior to dropping to HK$12.26 as of October 9, 2020. Guangdong Investment trades at 13.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.3%.

Guangdong Investment's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders increased by approximately +6% YoY in 1H 2020, thanks to its core water resources and property businesses which were resilient despite Covid-19 headwinds. The key downside risk is an unfavorable outcome for the tariff review for the 2021-2023 period pertaining to Guangdong Investment's water sales to Hong Kong under the Dongshen Water Supply project. Also, the 30-year Dongshen Water Supply concession will expire in 2030.

Readers have the option of trading in shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers GGDVY and GGDVF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 270:HK. For Guangdong Investment shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $18 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Guangdong Investment shares listed in Hong Kong include the Vanguard Group, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Pictet Asset Management, and among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strength In Core Businesses Helped To More Than Offset Weakness With Non-core Businesses In 1H 2020

Guangdong Investment is a conglomerate with the water resources, the property & department stores, and infrastructure business segments accounting for approximately 66%, 28% and 6% of the company's operating profit or EBIT in 1H 2020. I will be focusing primarily on Guangdong Investment's core water resources and property businesses for the purpose of this article.

Guangdong Investment reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 25, 2020, and the company's headline net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -12.3% YoY from HK$2,701 million in 1H 2019 to HK$2,369 million in 1H 2020. Guangdong Investment's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders would have increased by approximately +6% YoY in the first half of the year, assuming that non-cash fair value changes for investment properties were excluded.

The strength in Guangdong Investment's core water resources and property businesses helped to more than offset the weakness with its non-core hotel and infrastructure businesses. Segment revenue for the company's water resources business increased by +32% YoY from HK$4,382 million in 1H 2019 to HK$5,613 million in 1H 2020, while its property & department stores business saw segment revenue almost double from HK$1,617 million to HK$3,201 million over the same period. On the flip side, revenue for Guangdong Investment's hotel operations & management business fell by -69% YoY from HK$331 million in 1H 2019 to HK$102 million in 1H 2020. The company's infrastructure business also witnessed a -21% YoY decline in segment revenue to HK$840 million in the first half of the year.

The crown jewel of Guangdong Investment's water resources business is its natural water supply business, or more specifically the Dongshen Water Supply project, which supplies natural water from Dongjiang River to the Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Dongguan regions. Earnings contribution from the Dongshen Water Supply project was fairly stable, as profit before tax for this project increased marginally by +0.2% YoY to HK$2,181 million in 1H 2020. A +0.3% YoY increase in revenue from water sales to Hong Kong to HK$2,630 million was partially offset by a -8.5% YoY decrease in revenue from water sales to the Shenzhen and Dongguan regions to HK$603 million in the first half of this year.

The +32% YoY increase in segment revenue for Guangdong Investment's water resources business was mainly driven by the capacity expansion (both organic and inorganic) for other water resources projects (apart from the Dongshen Water Supply project) in the areas of water distribution, sewage treatment operation and waterworks construction. Revenue and profit before tax for these other water resources projects grew by +113% YoY and +93% YoY to HK$2,362 million and HK$384 million, respectively.

Separately, the doubling in revenue for the property & department stores business segment was mainly driven by the significant jump in revenue and profit for Guangdong Investment's property development subsidiary, GD Land. GD Land saw its segment revenue and profit before tax surge +309% YoY and +2,340% YoY to HK$1,898 million and HK$552 million, respectively. This was largely attributable to the fact that GD Land had started to recognize revenue and earnings from its flagship GDH City project, a commercial complex located in Luohu District, Shenzhen, in the first half of the year with the completion of the construction of the first phase of this project.

On the other hand, the poor performance of the company's hotel operations & management business is no surprise, given lock-downs in China in the early part of the year and international travel restrictions imposed in many parts of the world. Guangdong Investment's infrastructure business also suffered, because its Xingliu Expressway toll road concession operated toll-free for 79 days in the first half of the year in compliance with new regulations introduced to ease business costs during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, sell-side analysts see Guangdong Investment's core net profit attributable to shareholders growing by +3% YoY to HK$5,646 million for full-year FY 2020. The stable earnings growth outlook for FY 2020 is supported by the company's view. Guangdong Investment noted in its 1H 2020 results presentation slides that "the core water resources management segment, which has experienced little impact from the outbreak, will provide support for the Group’s overall performance in 2020." Also, with net cash of approximately HK$4 billion accounting for 5% of its market capitalization, Guangdong Investment has the financial strength to support further investments in its water resources and property businesses.

Hong Kong Water Tariff Review In The Spotlight

As highlighted above, Guangdong Investment's water resources business, or more specifically the Dongshen Water Supply project, is a key earnings contributor for the company. Guangdong Investment's water sales to Hong Kong under the Dongshen Water Supply project is governed by a 30-year concession that started in 2000 and ends in 2030.

Guangdong Investment's revenue from water sales to Hong Kong is fixed at HK$4.79 billion, HK$4.81 billion and HK$4.82 billion for FY 2018, FY 2019, and FY 2020, respectively, based on a pre-determined availability payment (independent of actual usage) that is negotiated between the Guangdong government and the Hong Kong government every three years. The next tariff review for Guangdong Investment's water sales to Hong Kong under the Dongshen Water Supply project for the 2021-2023 period will take place towards the end of 2020. An unfavorable outcome for the Hong Kong water tariff review is the key downside risk for Guangdong Investment in the near term.

Notably, Guangdong Investment mentioned at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on September 1, 2020, that it thinks that the Hong Kong water tariff for the 2021-2023 period is not likely to either increase significantly or decrease significantly.

From the perspective of the Guangdong government, an increase in water tariff is reasonable because of inflation and rising costs. On the flip side, the Hong Kong government will argue for a decrease in water tariff on the basis of RMB depreciation relative to HKD. Water tariff payments are made in HKD historically, despite the fact that the Hong Kong government is really buying "water from Mainland China" which justifies that the payment be made in RMB instead. If tariff payments were paid in RMB, the Hong Kong government would have benefited from RMB depreciation relative to HKD in the past few years. Another point of contention is that tariffs for most water supply contracts in other parts of the world are determined based on actual usage, as opposed to the current fixed availability payment structure for Guangdong Investment's water sales to Hong Kong under the Dongshen Water Supply concession.

Guangdong Investment's view (as expressed at the recent 1H 2020 earnings call) is that such differences between the Guangdong government and Hong Kong government typically lead to actual water tariffs (post-negotiation) being close to the status quo. This is supported by the fact that Hong Kong water revenue has been steadily increasing for the past 15 years. Nevertheless, the worst case scenario, albeit unlikely, could see either a significant reduction in fixed availability payments for the next three years (2021-2023) or a switch to water tariffs based on actual usage. In the long term, the expiry of the 30-year Dongshen Water Supply concession in 2030 is another key risk factor.

Guangdong Investment's Historical Revenue From Hong Kong Water Sales

Source: Guangdong Investment's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Valuation And Dividends

Guangdong Investment trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 15.3 times and 13.1 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$12.26 as of October 9, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 16.8 times and 15.1 times, respectively.

Guangdong Investment offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.9% and 5.3%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.1764 per share for 1H 2020, which represents a +2.0% increase in absolute terms as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend of HK$0.1730 per share. Market consensus expects Guangdong Investment's full-year dividends per share to increase from HK$0.578 in FY 2019 to HK$0.602 and HK$0.656 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Guangdong Investment has an excellent dividend payment track record, having increased its full-year dividends every year for the past decade since FY 2009. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on September 1, 2020, Guangdong Investment stressed that "its dividend policy is the top priority" and the company's "policy of growing dividends" will "not change" even if the outcome of the Hong Kong water tariff review for the 2021-2023 period is unfavorable.

Guangdong Investment's Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Source: Guangdong Investment's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Guangdong Investment include lower-than-expected revenue going forward as a result of an unfavorable outcome for the Hong Kong water tariff review for the 2021-2023 period, and a failure to increase its dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Guangdong Investment shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.