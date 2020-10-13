Although the company appears to be trading at a discount to cash, once its convertible preferred is factored into the algebra, it only has ~$0.62 a share in cash.

The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.”



- William Shakespeare, As You Like It

Today, we take our first look at a very volatile Busted IPO. Recent events and some beneficial owner purchases put this small cap on our radar for further research. The company also is about to change its name and trade under a different ticker symbol. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) is a microcap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on developing precision kinase inhibitors to treat cancer and other maladies. The company will soon trade under the name Cogent Biosciences (COGT). This new therapeutic approach - new for Unum or Cogent - is a function of its July 6, 2020 acquisition of privately held Kiq Bio. The company was previously an engineered cell therapy concern but was forced to reconsider its raison d'être after failing to produce any promising clinical candidates and dismissing ~60% of its employees in March 2020. Unum was founded in 2014 and went public in April 2018, raising net proceeds of $61.5 million at $12 a share. The stock currently trades for around $2.25 a share, translating to an undiluted market cap of $90 million.

Transaction for Kiq

At the close of 2Q20 (June 30, 2020), the company held cash of $21.3 million with nothing in the clinic and limited activity in the pre-clinic. To obtain a clinical asset, it bought Kiq, exchanging 6.2 million shares of its common stock as well as shares of a newly created Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock that is exchangeable into 44.7 million common shares. Additional convertible preferred, exchangeable into 118.6 million shares, was concurrently sold to a group of institutional investors in a private placement that raised $104.4 million. Holding ~32 million shares outstanding before the transactions, Unum shareholders were diluted by a factor of 6.2 on a pro forma, fully diluted basis.

As a consolation prize for being diluted, the pre-transaction shareholders received a non-transferable contingent value right, entitling them to any consideration from the disposition of the company’s legacy cell therapy assets for a period of three years. At the end of August, those assets were sold for $11.5 million, which included an $8.1 million upfront payment and $3.4 million in contingent milestone payouts.

New Pipeline

PLX9486. Proceeds from the deal will be used to advance PLX9486, an inhibitor of a point mutation on the KIT oncogene at codon 816a (KIT D816V), through the clinic. The worldwide rights to the compound were in-licensed by Kiq from Plexxikon, a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group (OTCPK:DSKYF), which is eligible for unspecified development milestones and mid- to high-single digit royalties.

In a Phase 1/2 trial, the therapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile and preliminary clinical efficacy in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitor sunitinib in the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Specifically, in 18 patients with at least two prior lines of therapy, the combination demonstrated median progression free survival (PFS) of 11 months and a 16.7% objective response rate (ORR) consisting of one complete response and two partial responses. As a monotherapy, it demonstrated a less-impressive median PFS of 5.8 months in 13 patients dosed at 1000 mg.

Next steps for this indication include two Phase 3 trials: one evaluating the PLX9486/sunitinib combo versus sunitinib monotherapy as a second-line treatment in GIST patients who have failed imatinib chemotherapy. The other Phase 3 trial design includes studying the combination in late-line GIST patients. Before either study initiates, Unum will receive feedback from the FDA. Given no pushback from the regulatory authority, it will commence trials for the GIST indication in 2H21.

In addition to GIST, Unum intends to pursue clinical development of PLX9486 in the treatment of patients with advanced/aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM) and indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM). SM is a disorder characterized by an excessive number of mast cells, which normally protect from disease and aid in wound healing by releasing substances such as histamine and leukotrienes. Patients with SM have excessive mast cell build-up in their skin, bone marrow, GI tract, and bones. When triggered by substances like alcohol, spicy foods, and certain medications or changes in temperature, the mast cells can overwhelm the body. SM is a disease almost entirely defined by KIT D816V, as it is seen in >90% of SM cases. Patients with ASM have a diminished quality of life and median survival of only ~3.5 years. ISM sufferers don’t have an attenuated life expectancy but experience symptoms such as facial flushing, itching, rapid heartbeat, abdominal cramps, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness. The prevalence of SM is unknown, but it is considered an orphan disease - less than 200,000 patients in the U.S. The only FDA approved therapy for either indication is Novartis’ (NVS) Rydapt (midostaurin), a broad-spectrum tyrosine kinase inhibitor with tolerability issues for ASM. ISM is typically treated with antihistamines, mast cell stabilizers, or leukotriene inhibitors.

Subject to feedback from the FDA, Unum expects to initiate clinical trials in ASM patients in 1H21 and ISM patients in 2H21. It expects to quickly assess the pharmacokinetic activity of PLX9486 by monitoring levels of serum tryptase, a biomarker that is elevated in SM patients.

PLX9486 has patent exclusivity through 2033.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

With Unum’s recent acquisition and private placement, it has ~$125 million to pursue the advancement of PLX9486 through the clinic. That should be enough funding to get the company into 2023. In addition to its cash position, the company has an agreement with Lincoln Park Capital (LPC) under which it may elect to sell LPC up to $25 million worth of common stock. To date, no capital has been raised under this facility.

The only Wall Street firm to comment on Unum since its emergence from the doldrums with the Kiq acquisition and concurrent financing is Wedbush Securities. That firm upgraded the stock to an Outperform from a Hold, while raising its price target from $1 to $4.

Beneficial owner Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners is decidedly bullish, based on its purchase of 451,000 shares between $2.30 and $2.62 on August 14, 17, and 18. It now holds over 4.35 million shares, or 11.4% of the common shares currently outstanding. Venrock was also a participant on the private placement of convertible preferred.

Verdict

News of the Kiq Bio acquisition breathed life into the previously dormant Unum, as its stock surged 395% to $2.20 on trading volume of 65.7 million shares in the subsequent trading session (July 6th, 2020), right at where the stock currently trades. With 38.2 million shares outstanding and a stock price just above $2.25 a share, it’s tempting to surmise that the stock is currently trading at a discount to cash ($3.28 a share), but with the ability of preferred holders to convert their shares into common, on a fully diluted basis, Unum has ~$0.62 a share in cash. With the upfront payment from the recent disposition of assets, we can call that 70 cents a share or so in cash per share.

Here are my reservations on this concern. There is a serious lack of catalysts for the next six to ten months. In addition, the company was likely headed to shell company status when it purchased the privately held Kiq. As such there is almost no information available on Kiq, except for Unum's presentation. Therefore, we are passing on any investment recommendation on Unum for the time being.

Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect).”



- Mark Twain

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Our model portfolio has more than tripled the return of its benchmark, The Russel 2000, since its launch. To join our community and gain access to these market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.