The shares of IGM Biosciences are up more than 300% since the company went public early this summer.

"The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.”― Isaac Asimov

Today, we look at a name that went public just less than a year ago. The stock has risen over 300% over that timeframe. The shares had a significant decline that brought in some insider buying a month ago. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) is a Mountain View, California-based early clinical-stage biotech firm focused on the development of engineered Immunoglobulin M [IGM] antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company has one asset in the clinic undergoing Phase 1 trials and a second that will enter the clinic in 4Q20. IGM was formed in 1993, changing its name as well as its corporate objective from research involving natural IgM antibodies to manufacturing new IgM antibodies in 2010.

It went public in September 2019, raising net proceeds of $183.0 million at $16 a share. Investors in the IPO have enjoyed a significant windfall, with the stock up more than 400% (to over $80 a share intraday) by June 2020. The stock is now above $70 a share and commands a market cap just north of $2.25 billion.

The company has two classes of stock: 24.2 million shares of voting common stock and 6.4 million shares of non-voting common stock, which were issued to pre-IPO investors concurrent to the IPO.

Source: Company Presentation

IGM’s IgM Platform

There are two classes of antibodies produced by the human immune system: Immunoglobin G (IgG) and IgM. Despite having ten binding sites (versus two for IgG), which allows for stronger binding to cell surface targets, IgMs have been largely passed over as a potential cancer remedy by the biotech community. IGM’s platform, supported by 22 patent families, engineers upgraded versions of the body’s natural IgMs recombinantly to provide higher affinity and avidity, rendering them more effective cancer fighters. This engineering is accomplished by transferring high affinity and high specificity IgG binding domains to the multivalent and higher avidity IgMs, creating (in theory) a superior antibody.

Source: Company Presentation

From this platform, the company aims to develop three types of therapies. One class includes T cell engagers that kill cancer cells through T cell-directed cellular toxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (requiring no immune cells) while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile. The second category encompasses receptor cross-linking agonists from the tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily agonists, including death receptor 5 (DR5), an inducer of programmed cancer cell death. The third group comprises targeted cytokines, such as IL-15, which is believed to stimulate the proliferation and cytotoxic functions of anti-tumor CD8T and natural killer cells.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

IGM’s initial efforts have spawned three wholly-owned compounds: one a T cell engager in the clinic, one a receptor cross-linking agonist that will enter the clinic in 4Q20, and a targeted cytokine that should enter the clinic in 2021.

IGM-2323. The company’s lead compound is IGM-2323, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IV-administered IgM antibody that targets B cell malignancies, whose cells frequently express CD20. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are two examples of cancers whose cells express CD20. IGM-2323 has ten binding domains for CD20 and one for CD3, a protein expressed on the surface of T cells.

In the preclinic, IGM-2323 was found to strongly bind to CD20-positive cancer cells, induce T cell-dependent and complement-dependent cancer cell death – all while maintaining cytokine release below comparable IgG bispecific T cell engaging antibodies, meaning a lower likelihood of severe adverse events from cytokine release syndrome. More notably, it killed approximately the same number of cancer cells (in vitro) as B cell NHL standard-of-care CD20 monoclonal IgG antibody rituximab at approximately one-thousandth the antibody concentration.

Source: Company Presentation

IGM initiated a Phase 1 trial evaluating IGM-2323 as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) NHL in October 2019. In the dose-escalation study, it is being administered three times per cycle (21 days per cycle) for a period of four cycles, initially to single patient cohorts, followed by 3+3 based protocol, up to a planned dose of 1000 mg. The dose-limiting toxicity window will be evaluated in the first cycle. Expansion cohorts will include R/R diffuse large B cell lymphoma, R/R follicular lymphoma, and R/R CLL. Initial data from the R/R NHL patients is expected in 4Q20.

Source: Company Presentation

IMG-8444. IGM’s newer clinical candidate is receptor cross-linking agonist IMG-8444, an IgM antibody that targets cell surface receptor DR5, which is prevalent in a wide range of solid tumors, leukemias, and lymphomas. DR5 receptors’ intracellular apoptotic signaling needs cross-linking of at least three DR5 receptors. With its superior apoptotic signaling, IGM-8444 was found to be – like IGM-2323 – more than 1,000 times more potent at killing cancer cells than its IgG counterpart (in vitro) in the preclinic. Furthermore, in studies conducted on cynomolgus monkeys, no problematic toxicity was observed.

Source: Company Presentation

The company recently received an okay from the FDA for its proposed multicenter, open-label Phase 1 trial, evaluating IV-administered IGM-8444 as a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care chemotherapy in patients with R/R solid cancers. The study recently dosed its first patient and will assess IGM-8444’s pharmacokinetics, safety, as well as preliminary efficacy.

IMG-7354. IGM has a third compound, targeted cytokine IMG-7354, a bispecific IgM antibody that delivers IL-15 to PD-L1 expressing cancer cells. It is expected to enter the clinic in 2021.

Just over two weeks ago, the company and AbCellera entered into a multi-year, multi-target strategic research collaboration deal to facilitate the discovery and development of novel IgM antibodies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

High Profile Investors, Small Float:

Owing mutually to the fact that IGM’s approach of engineering IgMs is both first and only in the biotech industry and possibly – from an efficacy and tolerability standpoint – best in class, it has garnered significant support from investors despite being armed only with preclinical data, which are presented at investor conferences. Those investors include Danish chemical concern Haldor Topsøe Holding A/S (who made the initial investment in 2010), Baker Brothers and Redmile (who were investors pre-IPO). Collectively, they own ~75% of the capital stock outstanding and control four seats on the company’s board. Janus Capital also possesses a 6.3% stake in the voting stock (~1.5 million shares).

As such, its shares are subject to wild swings on low volume (Exhibit A: down 29% on March 12, 2020 on no news and next to no volume – 159,000 shares). However, its high-profile support, small float, and promising preclinical data sent shares of IGMS north of $80 (intraday) in June 2020. They then pulled back 41%, or $30 a share from the June 2020 close ($73.00) to the August 2020 close ($43.00) during a relative news vacuum – the only announcement being the expected FDA clearance of the company’s IND application for IMG-8444 – with daily trading volume eclipsing 200,000 shares only once on the double-counted Nasdaq exchange. The stock has since recovered that drop in short order.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

While its shares may be volatile, IGM’s balance sheet is stable, carrying $203.1 million of cash and investments with no debt as of June 30, 2020. With its clinical trial outlay expected to increase in the coming months and years, it has a runway into early 2022.

In addition to institutional investor support, IGM has gained a significant and constructive following on the Street, especially considering the relatively small float of ~6 million shares. Five buy and five outperform ratings comprise an enthusiastic sell-side following whose median twelve-month price target is just under $90 a share.

The float may be shrinking even further with Redmile adding over 200,000 shares during the first 10 days of September pushing its ownership interest to approximately 15% of the company. A director also bought over $1.5 million worth of news shares in a series of transactions on September 10th.

Verdict

Despite no clinical data, IGM has a valuation north of ~$2.2 billion. The initial readout from IGM-2323’s Phase 1 study will likely set the tone for the stock for the next several years. If it approaches the efficacy realized in the preclinic, it could easily double or triple from current levels. If the results are pedestrian (i.e. in line with rituximab), it will likely not get off the mat until IGM-8444 reads out, which may not happen until 2022. The bet here is that the first readout will make IgM antibodies all the rage in the immuno-oncology community and IGM stock all the rage amongst investors. With its novel approach and its assets wholly-owned, a strong initial showing in the clinic could make it a rare early-stage buyout candidate which was a rumor recently.

The company's pipeline is too early stage to be considered for a core holding. With a huge market cap and the fact it is years away from commercialization, I could see the shares cratering on any bad news or just if the market goes into a 'risk-off' mode. The Chief Medical and Scientific Officers of the company also made a couple of small insider sales of shares early this month.

Therefore, we are passing on any investment recommendation on IGMS at this time. I do find the company's underlying technology intriguing. This is a name we may revisit in the years ahead if its pipeline advances and it continues to pick up insider ownership.

"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”― Aristotle, Metaphysics

