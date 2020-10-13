Takeaways From Earnings Calls: Q3 Earnings Preview

There is hope as there are some pockets of consumer demand that are holding up even after the stimulus checks slowed down.

Companies, especially airlines and theatres, are hoping for some stimulus soon, but with elections coming up, it is hard to tell if they will get it in time.

Q3 earnings season is here in earnest this week as 31 S&P 500 and 8 STOXX 600 companies are presenting. For Q3, data from Refinitiv shows that earnings and revenues for the S&P 500 are expected to decline by 21.0% and 4.4% YoY, respectively. In Europe, the STOXX 600 Q3 earnings and revenues are expected to be down 38% and 12.3% YoY, respectively.

Around half of the 31 S&P 500 companies presenting this week are financials. For the financials specifically, the expectations are for a 19.1% YoY decline in earnings and a 6.6% YoY decline in revenues. The main focus is on the big banks like JPMorgan & Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) (Tuesday), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (Wednesday), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Thursday). We left off in Q2 with most of the banks not having experienced the full weight of credit losses, especially given the effects of direct stimulus and deferrals. However, loan loss provisions and reserves were up slightly. Now that stimulus payments declined, it would be very interesting to note how credit losses and provisions are going, especially as regards to the consumer and commercial real estate.

Companies reporting this week (Source: Refinitiv)

Stimulus, elections, and holiday shopping: Should we be worried?

The key themes we expect to see in the coming weeks are stimulus, elections, holiday shopping, vaccines, and digitization trends. Generally, most are in agreement that we need more stimulus and several companies, especially airlines and theatres, are really hoping for more pandemic aid to survive:

"...the consensus is we should have more stimulus. I think both parties want more stimulus, the White House certainly wants more stimulus, if nothing else for the election." - Blackstone Group (BX) Executive Vice-Chairman Tony James "69% of small and mid-sized movie theater companies will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently... Theaters need specific relief targeted to their circumstances." - Letter by National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Director’s Guild "I need to tell you that our losses will continue because every single airline in the world will continue to lose money because there are no more passengers to carry... Airlines need to be supported by their governments for the time being, if they want their airlines to survive." - Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker

Despite the worries, the good thing is consumer spending is holding up well despite the fall in unemployment benefits. This strength of the consumer is very remarkable in itself and is presenting hope. It may even soften the size of credit losses and provisions by banks. The other good news is that consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with shopping in-store and going back to work.

"We are very happy to report that our domestic same-store sales in August, while down some from May through July were still up remarkable 16.5%." - AutoZone (AZO) CEO Bill Rhodes "...we've seen no fall off with the stimulus. Actually we're seeing average weekly sales across system improve every single week. So we're feeling pretty good about that." - Darden Restaurants (DRI) CEO Gene Lee "I think we're a little surprised by the strength in many of these discretionary non-food categories, things for the house and big ticket items." - Costco (COST) CFO Richard Galanti

Source: Civic Science

Given this strength in the consumer, the main challenge heading into the holidays is the rise in demand for shipping which is driving up freight costs for retailers as companies jostle for the limited shipping space. This is a boon for freight providers like FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSTF) (OTCPK:DPSGY) but a hindrance for others. The high demand is causing freight delays for products. As Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg noted, "surges in demand and shifts in shopping patterns related to COVID-19 have strained the U.S. freight network which is resulting in carrier delays... causing consumers to shop early".

Retailers are earnestly preparing earnings for the holidays, for a season many characterize as unique. Some stores are considering giving deals over several weeks and not just on single days like Black Friday. There are expected to be fewer people in the stores fighting for good deals this year. Contactless and online payment solutions will be in vogue as consumers lessen the need for using cash as they shop. Whatever happens, this is poised to be an interesting holiday season as retailers try to predict what consumers want to buy and control the crowds that come in:

"This year, I feel like I’m flying blind because it’s such a unique year... Everyone is seeming to start their promotions earlier and earlier in order to beat each other to a customer’s share of wallet." - Hero Cosmetics CEO Ju Rhyu "The completely unprecedented nature of this year makes it hard to imagine what to plan for." - Brooklinen CEO Rich Fulop "Fourth quarter is always a bit of a slugfest when it comes to positioning yourself to win from a marketing perspective... This is going to be a new level of competition that is different than what we’ve experienced." - Mack Weldon CEO Brian Berger

A Few Thoughts on Q3

The general sentiment we pick is that Q2 was the bottom and that Q3 is going to be better. There is some sort of recovery going on even though it is modest and hard to tell if it is even sustainable:

"Economic recovery from the sharp recession in calendar Q2 is underway, but the pace has been limited by the continuation of the pandemic." - Micron Technology (MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra "The economy lost 22 million jobs and 11 million of them are back. But certainly, it’s going to be pretty slow going from here and the COVID-affected industries. Hospitality, aircraft – anything related to travel – events, sporting events in particular, concerts." - Apollo Global Management (APO) Co-Founder Josh Harris

While some companies will be presenting record-breaking quarters (our personal bet is on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)), there are many that are struggling and will not be having a good quarter. This may also be a good time to reflect on the after-effects/second-order effects of the pandemic. Of the companies that are struggling, which ones can we bet to emerge from the crisis stronger as they rock to pent-up demand? We note that there are some industries for which supply there will be a significant supply-demand mismatch as demand recovers after the pandemic but the supply will be limited with fewer companies left to cater to this demand. These are things to keep in mind as we listen to Q3 numbers. Blackstone offers a pertinent example of this sort of thinking. A while ago, they saw the digital revolution's long-term impact on real estate and sold out of real estate and went and invested in warehouses. The results have been nothing short of spectacular as online retailers seek warehousing facilities.

"...we made an observation and decision years ago that the digital revolution was going to really affect real estate and, as a result of that, we sold almost all of our retail that we owned and we started concentrating in warehouses. Why warehouses? It’s now got a fancy name called “logistics.” It’s because it’s part of the distribution network for the internet and for internet shopping, which is exploding. So what we’ve found is where there’s some softness, for example, in malls, there’s nothing but increases in warehouses. We put a third of all of our money there. We sold all of our hotels. And now that turns out to be... a great thing." - Blackstone (BX) CEO Stephen Schwarzman

Another example of companies for which we can be medium- to long-term bullish are companies operating in sports and beauty products for whom there is a clear need for consumers to try out things in store once the pandemic is behind us:

"...So short run, I would say that sports, financially, it’s a little bit hard financially to be in sports right now. But long run, America loves sports, the world loves sports and the globalization of media content is still there... I think it’s a short run, long run thing and if you have patience and you’re willing to hold for the long run, I think sports is, will and continues to be a great business as content globalizes. And as content is available, people want to watch the best teams in the world on their phone wherever they sit." - Apollo Global Management Co-Founder Josh Harris "...the next season is going to be a little bit tricky, because we don’t anticipate having a lot of fans or having full buildings into the arena anytime soon. But guess what? You know, the following season, 2022-23, we look for a very nice rebound. And the thing is, live sports is a rare commodity. You could tell just during the COVID period when there was no sports on TV, people just were craving for it. And once you put the games on, people have come back to watch sports enthusiastically. So I’m very, very positive, very excited about the future of live sports." - Alibaba (BABA) Co-Founder and Brooklyn Nets Owner Joseph Tsai

A spectacular Q3 ahead for gaming, cloud computing, housing, and DIY companies

There are some trends that we expect to continue. For instance, the high demand for DIY, eating at home and at-home products will continue. Also, the increasing embrace of fitness, health, and wellness will continue. People are seeking entertainment leading to increased streaming and gaming even as the holidays and winter set in. In the past few months, Nvidia has been constantly pointing towards a spectacular H2 2020 powered by gaming and cloud computing which speaks of how strong a performance we can expect from this sector. The spike in demand for some of their products has led to long waiting times as the current supply struggles to meet the heightened demand. In sum, we expect these various areas to do well in Q3:

"...some people are underestimating the level of demand that can continue even after the pandemic starts to ease and people start to eat out a little bit more... is demand going to be high relative to what it was before COVID for food at home and I think the answer to that is going to be yes because people rediscovered that the kitchen is the heart of the home." - General Mills (GIS) CEO Jeff Harmening "Data is showing that consumers are tackling more complex medium...more time at home, and, as a result, more consumption of food at home." - Conagra Brands (CAG) CEO Sean Connolly "People are more engaged as sort of this movement toward health and fitness and wellness, which I think started when people being confined to their homes. We are seeing it continue to accelerate" - Nike (NKE) CEO John Donahoe "...we're seeing data that suggest customers getting more comfortable with shopping in-store. We’re not back to normal circumstances at all." - Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) CEO Mark Tritton

Conclusion

Earnings calls of various companies start flooding in this week. While expectations are for lower earnings and revenues YoY, we are overall more optimistic than we were back in Q2. That said, we look forward to picking up key themes from top business leaders and companies as the various earnings reports come in. Let the earnings season begin!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.