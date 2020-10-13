Dan Loeb of Third Point Capital just sent a letter to Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Chapek. Loeb has a reputation for particularly vicious letters to executives. But this letter seems supportive while nudging the company to be bolder. Perhaps published publicly to gather support from other shareholders or test the waters to the benefit of the company. Perhaps to encourage Chapek to continue its DTC efforts despite an early failure. I can only guess to Loeb's motivation but as I've recently learned from former activist non-GAAP Mike when the public letters or decks come out, the activist's efforts behind the scenes could be stalling.

For what it is worth Disney is Loeb's largest position as per Third Point's 13-F but this doesn't reflect investments in International holdings as well as other asset classes or short positions.

Source: whalewisdom

I wanted to dissect Loeb's letter as I think Disney is a case where I've long been confounded by the incongruence between its valuation and that of its primary contender, for the crown as the king of media, Netflix (NFLX).

Loeb starts the letter off saying he appreciates Disney's focus on direct-to-consumer or DTC. He agrees with the releases of Hamilton and Mulan into the DTC channel, he is eager to hear more about it on the upcoming investor day and at the end of the letter, he also reiterates that early failures are opportunities to learn and improve the strategy.

Loeb then goes for an ever-controversial proposal - urging Disney to suspend its $3 billion dividend and plow it all into content creation for DTC instead.

I suspect Loeb may have partially made that suggestion for shock effect and to create buzz. But it does illustrate a point he's really serious about, and I agree with, that Disney needs to close the valuation gap to Netflix.

Netflix's valuation is becoming a problem because it can use these as a currency while creating a platform with a network effect. In a business where there's value to being the premier platform.

Its valuation also allows it to rapidly issue more and more debt that wouldn't be possible based on its free cash flow which remains deeply negative.

I've been skeptical of Netflix's valuation in the past because I thought it would struggle once Disney and others started pulling content and competing platforms would grow. But competing platforms, with the exception of Disney+, have been taking off slower than I expected. Another miscalculation I've made is that I expected content to be more culture-specific than it really turns out to be. Hollywood historically enjoyed quite a bit of global success, my layman's explanation is that it works because the stories revolve around emotion (that are quite universal among humans all across the world).

In my teens and twenties, I'd often be annoyed by scenes that are obviously intended to trigger us by our natural protectiveness of children. It seemed unreal anyone would fall for that. But as we are 1-year-old and a 4-year-old further down the line, I'm totally falling for it. Inaccuracies or events that defied laws of physics (outside of films where these obviously don't apply) were other sources of annoyance. But none of that matters because it is all about our emotional experience.

It is also clear that content creators are making deliberate efforts to increase the markets for their content. They are casting famous actors from all over the globe. I'm from a small country, 17 million population, and having a couple of the country's stars in a blockbuster is a point of national pride. I have no doubt it increases local exposure.

Image: Game of Thrones

I think the relative popularity of animation, science fiction and fantasy are also partly due to globalization. It makes it just a little bit easier for a global audience to relate compared to a hyper-realistic U.S. film.

Loeb makes the point the dividend is not important to the stock's valuation. And truth be told, as a yield percentage it would quickly fall off anyway if the stock would significantly re-rate.

He believes a bold push into content could decrease Disney+ churn rate from 5% to Netflix's gold standard of 2%, it would accelerate Disney+ growth rate and Disney could over time increase its pricing to $13. Loeb also believes the push would separate Disney from all of its competitors like AT&T's Warner Media (T), Discovery (DISCA), ViacomCBS (VIAC), Comcast (CMCSA) and others that just won't be able to keep up. That would turn the platform race into a two-horse race and perhaps at a $12-$15 price point there's enough space for a few must-haves while other platforms are optional. The market is giving Netflix credit for $12.00 per subscriber and Loeb believes Disney should be able to get to the same level.

He doesn't discuss it but I believe Disney would also need to significantly simplify its structure in today's market. Sum-of-the-parts don't get a lot of credit. Investors like focused stories that can be valued on a simple (set) of growth metrics. Think subscribers with Netflix or SAAS, units sold in case of Tesla (TSLA) and revenue growth for Snowflake (SNOW). Even sexy stories shouldn't get too convoluted as The We (WE) disaster can attest.

Loeb stays away from suggesting spinning off theme parks or revolutionary things like that but does suggest collapsing all of Disney's DTC offerings into one. An argument where I strongly suspect he's right. Instead of offering a bunch of confusing DTC offers, Disney should present itself as a clear challenger if not THE premier destination to consume content. Putting all the content together creates a superior network effect and increases the value of all content.

Netflix trades at almost a 3x greater multiple to sales. Its market cap exceeds Netflix by over $10 billion.

Disney has about 3x the EBITDA of Netflix. It has about 3x the cash on hand and about 3x as much debt. In the bond market, I don't see a clear advantage for either anymore. Netflix has a clear advantage in the stock market. Overall, a thought-provoking letter by Loeb that is worth reading in full as a Disney or Netflix shareholder. I don't have a dog in this fight and it isn't clear enough to me who's going to win to take either side.

In past years, I've been inclined to favor Disney. I think there's a window of time where other media companies could make things very difficult for Netflix. To be honest, efforts to that effect have been slow to get going and not exactly lived up to my expectations. No doubt the pandemic is temporarily hindering Disney and helping Netflix. The window where Netflix can be significantly slowed down in its efforts to create a sheer unassailable competitive advantage through scale isn't closed yet. But it's going to close unless Disney steps it up. And if it does step up, it has the cash and the cash flow to do so, going by Netflix's 10x revenue valuation, there's a lot of room for price appreciation.

