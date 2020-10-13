With more collaborations than assets in the clinic and $665 million of cash as of June 30, 2020, Sangamo looks like a covered call candidate.

Despite the all the attention, it has only one late-stage candidate, SB-525 for hemophilia A, which is being advanced through the clinic by Pfizer.

Today, we look at a name that has come up often in conversations about intriguing biotech stocks over the years. The company has multiple shots on goal and strategic partnerships with larger players in the industry. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) is a Brisbane, California-headquartered clinical-stage genomics medicines company that is a pioneer in the research and development of zinc finger proteins (ZFPs). The company has four platform technologies that have produced one late-stage partnered candidate, two-earlier stage partnered assets, and two wholly owned earlier-stage compounds - one of which is in limbo. Sangamo was founded in 1995 and went public in 2000, raising proceeds of $52.5 million at $15 a share. In its 25-year history, the company has yet to develop a commercial asset. The stock trades just under $11.00 and sports a just under $1.5 billion market cap.

Gene Technology Platforms

Despite its failures to-date (and owing to the promise of gene therapy), Sangamo has been able to procure several lucrative collaboration agreements for its four complementary technology platforms: gene therapy; ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy; in vivo genome editing; and in vivo genome regulation. The last three platforms are a function of the company’s expertise engineering ZFPs, which are naturally occurring transcription factors, which recognize and bind to a specific DNA sequence at a particular gene, either activating or repressing expression. With these platforms, Sangamo has the optionality to design therapies using whichever technology is best suited to deliver them.

Gene Therapy. Unlike the three ZFP platforms where a mutated gene is revised, removed, or replaced at the DNA level, gene editing involves the insertion of a healthy version of the gene while the mutated ones remain in the genome. Sangamo’s research in ZFPs has informed its gene therapy platform, which has produced its most advanced candidate, SB-525 (giroctocogene fitelparvovec). It is being evaluated by collaborative partner Pfizer (PFE) for the treatment of hemophilia A, a genetic deficiency in clotting factor VIII, which causes increased bleeding, usually in males.

In a Phase 1/2 trial that was conducted by Sangamo, the five patients receiving the 3e13 vg/kg SB-525 dose demonstrated an average (blood clotting) Factor VIII activity level of 64.2% of normal and no bleeding events or factor usage for up to 61 weeks, the extent of follow-up for the longest-treated patient in the cohort. These data were announced in June 2020 and initially looked somewhat in line with rival BioMarin’s (BMRN) results, and with its rival poised for FDA approval of its hemophilia A gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, there was cause for concern. However, the hemophilia A treatment landscape changed on August 19, 2020, when BioMarin received a CRL from the FDA citing the need for more data (likely one more year) to prove the duration of the treatment effect.

This development gives Pfizer - which was handed over the development of RMAT-designated SB-525 by Sangamo in 2019, triggering a $25 million payment to Sangamo - the ability to play catch-up. It expects to dose patients in a pivotal Phase 3 trial later in 2020 after patients have completed at least six months in a Phase 3 lead-in study that initiated in October 2019. The current standard of care for severe hemophilia A requires regular infusions to replace the missing Factor VIII, demonstrating the need not only for a better alternative but also one with a durable treatment effect. The global hemophilia market is significant, estimated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to $16.4 billion by 2027, according to iHealthcareAnalyst. Hemophilia A comprises ~80% of cases, with hemophilia B about one-fourth as prevalent.

The next update from the Phase 1/2 study is anticipated after all patients have > 52 weeks of data, a threshold that will be achieved in 3Q20.

In addition to its $25 million milestone, Sangamo has received $70 million upfront from Pfizer and is eligible for an additional $300 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, in addition to low-teens to 20% royalties on net sales of SB-525.

The company’s other clinical gene therapy asset is wholly owned ST-920, a potential treatment for Fabry disease, a rare genetic X-linked disease (like hemophilia A) that disrupts the function of an enzyme (α-Gal A) that processes sphingolipids, leading to their buildup on the walls of blood vessels and organs such as the heart, kidney, and skin. It is being evaluated as a therapy for male patients in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-ascending trial in which a single dose could preserve renal function and reduce cardiac morbidity. The study has been impacted by COVID-19, but the first patient is expected to be treated by YE20. ST-920 has received Orphan Drug status, and FDA draft guidance suggests a truncated time to approval - if proven safe and effective.

Ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy. Whereas the company’s gene therapy platform has yielded one collaboration and two clinical assets, its ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy platform has produced three clinical candidates and two alliances. The first collaboration is with Sanofi Genzyme, a division of Sanofi (SNY), and is for two fetal hemoglobin synthesizers: ST-400 for the treatment of transfusion dependent beta thalassemia, and BIVV003 for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Sangamo is responsible for the conduct of the ST-400 Phase 1/2 study, which has enrolled and dosed five patients but has produced lackluster efficacy results to-date, especially when compared to bluebird bio’s (BLUE) LentiGlobin gene therapy. In fact, when Sangamo released the preliminary data on three patients in December 2019, it triggered a three-day 26% downdraft in its shares, from which they did not recover until May 2020.

Sanofi is responsible for the clinical development of BIVV003, dosing its first SCD patient in December 2019. Sangamo has not proffered timelines regarding additional data readouts, although Sanofi has listed 1H21 as the expected time frame.

As part of the alliance, Sangamo received $20 million upfront and is eligible to receive an additional $276.3 million in milestone payments, of which $13.5 million has been earned to-date. The company is also authorized to receive tiered double-digit royalties.

The second collaboration involves Gilead’s (GILD) immunotherapy division, which it acquired by purchasing Kite Pharma, under which the companies are designing up to ten zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and viral vectors to disrupt and insert specific genes that encode chimeric antigen receptors (CARS), T-cell receptors, and natural killer (NK) cell receptors into T cells and NK cells. Kite is responsible for all clinical development and commercialization. For its preclinical contributions and out-licenses, Sangamo received $150 million upfront as well as a $50 million equity investment (in 2018), and is eligible to receive $3 billion in milestone payments and single-digit royalties. The collaboration’s most advanced oncology compound, KITE-037, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, was scheduled to enter the clinic in 2020. However, that trial may be delayed due to COVID-19.

Sangamo has one wholly owned compound from this platform: TX200. It is a CAR-regulatory T cell therapy, for which it has received CTA authorization in the UK for a Phase 1/2 study for kidney transplantation that is scheduled to initiate in late 2020.

In vivo genome editing. The company’s other wholly owned clinical asset is SB-913, one of three ZFNs generated from its in vivo genome editing platform. All three - SB-913 for Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II); SB-318 for MPS I; and SB-FIX for hemophilia B - failed to demonstrate efficacy in Phase 1/2 trials, which were halted in April 2019. A second generation of ZFNs has been developed to include modifications to enhance the efficacy of their in vivo delivery. It is anticipated that Sangamo will restart its next-gen SB-913 program in 2021, which will inform the fates of its other two genome editing therapies. The company has cultivated no licensing agreements for this platform.

In vivo genome regulation. However, it has spawned four collaborations for its in vivo gene regulation platform, which develops ZFP transcription factors (ZFP-TFs), proteins that can be employed to selectively modulate gene expression. The first licensing agreement occurred in 2012 with Takeda (TAK) (then Shire) for Huntington’s disease. Sangamo received $13 million upfront and is eligible for single-digit royalties. The second collaboration is with Pfizer to develop gene therapy products that use ZFP-TFs to treat ALS and frontotemporal lobar degeneration linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene. From this 2017 agreement, Sangamo received $12 million upfront and is eligible to earn $150 million in milestones as well as mid- to high-single digit royalties.

Then, in February 2020, the company entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Biogen (BIIB) for the development of gene regulation therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases. Under the terms, Sangamo banked $350 million upfront, of which $225 million represented an equity investment by Biogen, which is also potentially on the hook for up to $2.37 billion of milestone payments as well as high-single digit to sub-teen double-digit royalties.

Sangamo then announced in July 2020 that it had inked a deal with Novartis (NVS) to provide gene regulation therapies for the treatment of neurodevelopment disorders. For its licenses and preclinical design work, Sangamo received $75 million upfront and is eligible for $720 million in milestones and high-single digit to sub-teen double-digit royalties.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

In addition to validating its platforms, these deals have buttressed the debtless company’s balance sheet, which held cash and equivalents of $664.9 million as of June 30, 2020. That figure does not include the August $75 million payment from Novartis. This largess should provide the company a runway well into 2022. Additionally, it has an untapped ATM agreement with Jefferies for $150 million.

Street analysts seemed as enthused as Sangamo’s partners about its prospects for developing genomic medicines, sporting five Buy ratings against only one Hold, which was reissued by Wedbush last week. Their median twelve-month price target is just under $17 a share.

Verdict

Sangamo has promising development platforms, for which it has received ~$780 million in milestone payments and equity investments and is eligible for additional milestones of ~$7 billion plus royalties from its collaborations. However, from a clinical standpoint, the company is relatively quiet. Besides a readout of additional Phase 1/2 data for SB-525, the balance is all upcoming: expectations for a Phase 3 SB-525 trial that should dose its first patient by YE20; KITE-037 entering the clinic - now likely 2021 because of COVID-19; dosing its first Fabry patient with ST-920 by YE20; additional data from its Sanofi cell therapy collaboration likely sometime in 1H21; TX200 entering the clinic in the UK by YE20; and possibly restarting its SB-913 program in 2021. Yes, the new data from its Phase 1/2 hemophilia A trial could move the needle, but not much else for a long time. Under a best-case scenario, Pfizer enters the clinic with SB-525 in 4Q20 and has data 12-18 months later that is supportive of a BLA filing.

With all these collaborations and primarily early-stage or preclinical compounds, the company is not a likely takeover target in the immediate future. This is an intriguing name that comes up quite often in comments. It can't be recommended for a core stake due to my "Ten Year Rule" However, given its pipeline, strategic partnerships and cash position, it seems well suited for a buy-write strategy.

It reminds of another name that also comes up frequently on Live Chat, Agenus (AGEN). This stock has done little but trade sideways over the past five years, but is one I have had at least a half dozen covered call orders on over the past half-decade. Sangamo has also traded in a fairly tight range for almost two years now, which is why I am employing a similar strategy around its stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN, SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.